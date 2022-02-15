Prince Andrew Settles With His Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre

Dan Kitwood/Getty

Prince Andrew has reached an out of court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of raping her three times when she was 17.

In paperwork submitted to the court on behalf of both sides, Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies said “the parties reached a settlement in principle” of the action. He asked for all deadlines to be suspended in the meantime.

