Prince Andrew demands trial by jury in civil sexual abuse case brought by Virginia Giuffre

Michael Howie
·1 min read
A picture of Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre, then Roberts, and Ghislaine Maxwell, said to have been taken in 2001 (Handout)
The Duke of York has demanded a trial by jury in the civil sex case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, alleges Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her in three different locations between 2000 and 2002.

The duke submitted 11 reasons why the case should be dismissed, including that Ms Giuffre’s claims are “barred by the doctrine of consent” and by “her own wrongful conduct”.

In the court document which communicated his reasons for requesting a dismissal of the case, Andrew’s lawyers concluded: “Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint.”

In Ms Giuffre's allegations, she accuses Andrew of sexually abusing her at the London home of disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, at paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion and Epstein's private island, Little St James.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan previously denied the duke’s application to dismiss the case. The prince has consistently denied Ms Giuffre’s claims.

In the 15-page document, Andrew also reportedly denies he was “close friends” with socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was last month found guilty of five counts of child sex trafficking and faces up to 65 years in prison.

The document was submitted to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday.

