Prince Andrew stripped of Freedom of City of York in crunch vote

Prince Andrew has had his Freedom of the City of York revoked by a crunch council meeting on Wednesday.

The Duke of York has been stripped of the ambassadorial title in a ceremony after he reached an out of court settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

He was granted the honour in a grand ceremony shortly after he was wed to Sarah Ferguson in 1987.

City of York Council members representing all the main parties voted for the motion to remove Andrew’s honour.

A number of the councillors and members of public who spoke at the meeting at York Racecourse on Wednesday called for either the Queen or the Government to strip Andrew of the title Duke of York.

He is the first person ever to have the Freedom of the City removed, councillors were told.

There were two formal abstentions – from the Lord Mayor and Lord Mayor elect.

Lib Dem Darryl Smalley, City of York Council’s executive member for culture, leisure & communities and proposer of the motion, said: “The Honorary Freedom of York is the highest honour we, as a city, can bestow on those who represent the very best of York. The honour is held by many notable and accomplished people who carry it with pride and responsibly.

“Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, we believe that it is right to remove all links that Prince Andrew still has with our great city.

“I was pleased to see councillors of all parties support this motion and make it clear that it is no longer appropriate for Prince Andrew to represent York and its residents.

“The removal of this honorary title sends the right message that we as a city stand with victims of abuse.

“The next logical step is now for Prince Andrew to do the right thing and relinquish his Duke of York title.

“If he fails to do so, the Government and Buckingham Palace must step in to remove his title to finally end Prince Andrew’s connection to York.”

It comes after Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties and public life.

Story continues

He has returned his honorary military roles to the Queen and he has stopped using the HRH title.

It came after the sudden conclusion of his civil suit in which the Duke of York paid Giuffre in an out of court settlement.

Reports have suggested the sum totals at £12million.

Giuffre had been seeking unspecified damages as she sued the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager in a civil case brought against the royal in the US.

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the accusations brought against him.

York City Council made the decision on Prince Andrew’s honour at a meeting at York Racecourse at 6pm on Wednesday.

Both Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for the Duke of York declined to comment.