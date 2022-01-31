Prince Andrew case: British and Australian authorities called to help get witness testimony

Victoria Bekiempis in New York
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Steve Parsons/AP</span>
Photograph: Steve Parsons/AP

Judge overseeing Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse case requests assistance in obtaining testimony from witnesses outside US


The New York judge overseeing Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse case against Britain’s Prince Andrew has officially requested assistance from British and Australian legal authorities in obtaining testimony from potential witnesses outside the US.

Judge Lewis Kaplan’s formal request stems from petitions filed several weeks ago by both Giuffre and the Duke of York’s legal teams. Giuffre on 14 January requested that Kaplan ask British authorities for help in obtaining testimony from Andrew’s former equerry, Robert Olney.

They also requested assistance in obtaining testimony from Shukri Walker, who claimed that she spotted the senior British royal at Tramp nightclub in London “with a young girl around the time that plaintiff contends Prince Andrew abused her in London after visiting Tramp Nightclub”.

Both Olney and Walker live in England, Giuffre’s lawyers said in court documents. Walker’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, previously told The Guardian that “​​she is willing to do the deposition Virginia Giuffre’s team is seeking”.

Andrew’s attorneys on 14 January asked Kaplan to seek assistance from Australian authorities in obtaining testimony from Giuffre’s husband, Robert, and Dr Judith Lightfoot, her psychologist. The embattled royal’s legal team contends that both live in Australia.

Kaplan’s formal request does not come as a surprise. Both sides had asked for assistance in obtaining testimony for witnesses abroad.

Giuffre has long accused Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of forcing her into a sexual encounter with Andrew 20 years ago, when she was age 17. She has claimed that Andrew engaged in sexual misconduct with her on several other occasions.

Giuffre sued Andrew on 9 August, alleging battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Andrew filed his response to her allegations on 26 January, denying all wrongdoing. In the “answer and affirmative defense,” the prince denied being a co-conspirator of Epstein. He also denied that Epstein “trafficked girls to him”.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was arrest in July 2019 for sex trafficking girls as young as 14. He killed himself approximately one month later while jailed in Manhattan, pending his own sex-trafficking trial.

Maxwell, daughter of the British press titan Robert Maxwell, was convicted of sex trafficking and related charges in December for bringing girls as young as 14 to Epstein, for him to sexually abuse.

Giuffre’s legal action against Andrew has renewed attention on his links to Epstein and Maxwell. This heightened scrutiny has been calamitous for Andrew’s standing.

Buckingham Palace remarked in a 13 January statement: “With the Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

  • Information and support for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse issues is available from the following organisations. In the US, Rainn offers support on 800-656-4673. In the UK, Rape Crisis offers support on 0808 802 9999. In Australia, support is available at 1800Respect (1800 737 732). Other international helplines can be found at ibiblio.org/rcip/internl.html

