Prince Always Wore Women's Perfume — and His Ex Reveals His Favorite Scents (Exclusive)

Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia, who makes candles to support her dog rescue, says she designed one to smell exactly like the late icon

Michael Caulfield/WireImage; Dior Prince loved wearing this women's perfume

It's probably no surprise that Prince, undoubtedly one of the most stylish singers of all time, was also very much into smelling good.

"He was very big on perfume and so was I," his ex-wife Mayte Garcia tells PEOPLE exclusively of her late husband, who died in 2016. "I don't know if a lot of people know this about him, but he always wore women's perfumes instead of men's colognes. He had done that before I even met him."

During the pandemic, as way to raise for for her dog rescue mission, Garcia says she began playing around with candle making.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage; ShopMayte.com Mayte Garcia's candle Eternal Love, which she says smelled like Prince.

"I started making them out of desperation as a way of raising money for my dog rescue mission," she says. "And I got really good at it! And then the first candle I made, eternal love, did really well, but there was a twist — the smell was a perfume he wore," she says.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Mayte and Prince in 1998.

That scent? Dune by Dior.

"He wore Dune all the time, so I got the scent in oil form and added a little smokiness and sweetness to it. He also liked Samsara by Guerlain, and Thierry Mugler's Angel," she says. "He loved the florals. He was also into Carolina Herrera, though he couldn't wear it around me because I'm allergic to jasmine. But he always smelled amazing, even when he was onstage. He never stank!"

Garcia, who now runs the charity Live 4 Love in honor of her and Prince's son Amir, who died six days after his birth, says the candle she sells on the charity website — Love 4 One Another — goes straight to the charity, while any of the scents she sells on her Mayte Garcia site go to helping find new homes for rescue pups.

"Our top seller is Haze," she says of the candle on her site. "It smells amazing. It's a smokey sweet scent. And the best part of my candles is that they are made with cocoa wax, so it burns really clean — you can even put the oil on your skin!"



