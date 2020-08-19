Prince Albert's Daughter Speaks Out After Being Hospitalized for Worsening COVID-19 Symptoms

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Jazmin Grimaldi and Prince Albert

Prince Albert's daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, was hospitalized over the weekend for COVID-19-related symptoms. The news comes several weeks after the 28-year old California native first tested positive for the virus.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Grimaldi, Albert's daughter from his short relationship with American Tamara Jean Rotolo, explained that she has continued to struggle "with my health due to COVID," revealing that she was admitted to the hospital on Friday after her symptoms worsened following her positive diagnosis in early July. After a five-day stay, she has been released to continue her recovery at home.

"Those of you may know I have been struggling with my health due to COVID. My immunity may be knocked down for a little while longer but my spirit is high, I’m a strong woman, I’m a survivor," she shared.

"I am happy to admit I’m out of the hospital and now I am home on this winding road to recovery. However, I was admitted to the hospital over the weekend because my symptoms continued to worsen since I last checked in on Friday," she continued.

In a video she posted on Friday, Grimaldi explained she had been experiencing a new flare-up of symptoms, including "a chickenpox-like rash...uncomfortable body aches with longer severe pain by my lungs /rib cage, flashes of fever, and debilitating migraines."

Prince Albert's daughter first announced she had contracted the virus in early July on Instagram. At the time, the granddaughter of Grace Kelly experienced flu-like symptoms, had "debilitating" migraines and developed a fever that lasted three to four days.

Grimaldi said a series of tests conducted on Friday revealed low white blood cell and lymphocyte counts as well as other factors indicating the virus was present and active and a decision was made to hospitalize her.

She said doctors are uncertain whether her condition is due to the earlier detected strain or if she has contracted a new one.

"I have been put on antibiotics for possible COVID-related pneumonia caught in the early stages and due to a small nodule found on my right lung, which could be from COVID damage too," she said.

"Doctors are still learning and confessed they have seen other cases similar to mine. I am beyond frustrated and just want my body to find peace and comfort. The pain is so uncomfortable and debilitating and there is not much to do but to rest, and ice packs for some relief. I am sharing my story so that all of you can be aware and maybe share in similar symptoms," she explained.

"The COVID virus is so strong and mysterious," she added. "I know we are all over talking about COVID, hearing about COVID, and living in fear or disbelief of this virus. Believe me, I am more than ready to be done myself but unfortunately, I have no choice. Listen to your body!"

In early March, Prince Albert, who publicly acknowledged Jazmin's paternity in 2006, became the first head of state to test positive for COVID-19. The 62-year old sovereign told PEOPLE at the time that he experienced mild flu-like symptoms. "I've a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I'd a runny nose the first few days, that was the first sign. I've felt a little stuffed up but that's it."

After self-quarantining in the palace for several weeks, the royal returned to his family.