Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Attend Open-Air Circus with Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

The twins were pictured at the annual event, held in Monte Carlo on Saturday, in their first public appearance of the year

Pascal Le Segretain/SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco and twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

It’s a family day out for Prince Albert and Princess Charlene!

The Monaco royals were spotted with their 9-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques at the annual Monte Carlo International Circus Festival on Saturday in a cute family moment in their first public appearance of the year.

The twins were pictured in happy spirits and sporting red clown noses in homage to the festival as they emerged on the palace balcony with their parents at the event. Their appearance comes after they were last seen in public on National Day on Nov. 19. They attended their first circus festival at age 3 in 2018.

During the event, Prince Albert, 65, and Princess Charlene, 45, accompanied Gabriella and Jacques to the elephants' buffet, and the family also posed with the many performers in attendance.

Pascal Le Segretain/SC Pool - Corbis/Getty The Monaco royal family attended the Open-Air Circus Festival on Saturday

In photos captured by photographer Jean-Francois Ottonello, posted on the Monaco-Matin Instagram, the twins smiled as they stood side-by-side while posing some more at the event.

It was certainly a family affair on Saturday as the royals were also joined by Princess Stéphanie and her children and Pierre Casiraghi at the celebrations.

The annual Monte-Carlo International Circus festival marked its 50th anniversary as it returned this year in honor of the centennial and founder, Prince Rainier III.

Pascal Le Segretain/SC Pool - Corbis/Getty The twins made their first public appearance of the year at the event

The event kicked off with a parade to the palace followed by an open-air public 90-minute performance. Led by festival President Princess Stephanie, a grand circus march was carried out with horses and elephants, costumed performers, orchestra and decorated floats, starting out at the principality's permanent circus tent and proceeding to the Palace, where animals, musicians and tightrope artists performed.

It was a fitting birthday tribute to Prince Rainier as Princess Stephanie — whose parents are the late prince and Princess Grace — previously told PEOPLE, “Dad would take me to every circus, small or large, which came along the coast. He dreamed of being a circus director and then by creating this festival, he became the director of the most beautiful circus in the world."

Rainier shared his love of the circus with his children by offering performances at Christmas time in 1974. This developed into an annual circus celebration in the family that expanded into a festival, including circus performers and entertainers brought in by Princess Grace through her Hollywood connections, where she previously gained famed as the Oscar-winning actress Grace Kelly.

Rainier's last public appearance at the festival before he passed away was in 2005. His legacy, however, is not only the festival but a family, now including two generations, which shares his passion.

“Circus is the magic you should show your children," Stephanie told PEOPLE. “It’s what real life should be like. It's sincerity, feeling, emotions … There are artists working together to give a smile. It’s a world where people help one another.”



