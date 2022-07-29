Prince Albert police searching for missing teenagers

Prince Albert Police are requesting for public assistance in locating two missing girls, who they believe may be together.

Keanna Duquette and Autumn Barrett were last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and were reported missing to police on Monday afternoon.

Duquette, 15, was last seen wearing black Adidas track pants with a white stripe down the side, a baggy black bunnyhug and white shoes. She is 5’ tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds, with shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Barrett, 15, is described as being 5’6” tall and around 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black bunnyhug, black sweats and black running shoes.

The youths may be in the area around Nipawin, Mistawasis or Ahtahkakoop First Nations, or Saskatoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keanna Duquette or Autumn Barrette is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.

Bailey Sutherland, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald