Prince Albert police say man's death is being treated as a homicide

Prince Albert police found 41-year-old Joseph Sayese dead at a home in the 200 Block of 10th Street East. (Prince Albert Police Service - image credit)

Prince Albert police are treating a suspicious death that happened last week as a homicide.

On Thursday morning, police were called to a multi-unit dwelling in the 200 Block of 10th Street East where they found 41-year-old Joseph Sayese dead, according to a news release.

This is Prince Albert's seventh homicide of 20022. There were 11 known homicides in 2020 and 10 in 2021.

No arrests have been made in Sayese's death.

Officers continue to investigate the case, police said.