Prince Albert police 'immensely sorry' for releasing details of woman's death before telling her family

The Prince Albert Police Service is apologizing for publicly releasing details of a woman's death, before sharing them with her family.

Police confirmed 24-year-old Taya Rae Anne Sinclair's burnt body was discovered in a snowbank in Prince Albert, about 140 km northeast of Saskatoon, on Tuesday. She had been reported missing to Saskatoon Police a day earlier on March 14.

Police said "all details" of Sinclair's death, which was a homicide, were not shared with her family before being made public.

"For that, we are immensely sorry. Our error has left Taya's family with more questions and pain, and this is unacceptable," police wrote in a statement Friday morning.

Sinclair's family is expected to hold a news conference in Saskatoon this afternoon.