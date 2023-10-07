Prince Albert Police ask the public for assistance in the third homicide of the year

The Prince Albert Police Service charged a 29-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection with the city's third homicide. (Prince Albert Police Service - image credit)

A man has been charged with second-degree murder following Prince Albert's third homicide of the year, according to the police.

On Friday at 7:15 a.m., Prince Albert Police Service responded to a report of a death in a multi-dwelling residence in the 100 block of 11th Street West. On arrival, they found the body of a 37-year-old man, the police said in a news release.

A 29-year-old man who turned himself in to police has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, the police said.

A 47-year-old woman, who was also taken into custody, has since been released. The police said they are not expecting to make any more arrests.

The Criminal Investigation Division, along with the Forensic Identification Section, are investigating. The accused will make his first appearance in the provincial court on Oct. 10.

The police have asked for the public's assistance. Anyone with information about the incident, or who heard or observed anything suspicious in the downtown residences between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday, should contact the police.

The Prince Albert Police Service can be reached at 306-953-4222. Information can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.