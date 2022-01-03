Prince Albert of Monaco's Four Children Appear in Their First Public Photo Together

jazmin grimaldi siblings

jazmin grimaldi/ instagram Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella, Jazmin Grimaldi and Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste

Prince Albert of Monaco's four children have appeared in their first public photo together.

Jazmin Grimaldi, Albert's 29-year-old daughter from his brief relationship with American Tamara Rotolo, recently shared a slideshow of images on Instagram looking back on highlights from 2021. One snap showed her with her arms around her half-siblings: Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, Albert's 18-year-old son with Nicole Coste, who met the prince while working as a flight attendant in 1997, and 7-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, his children with Princess Charlene.

Although no other information was provided about the picture, Princess Gabriella's short bangs provide a clue to when the photo was taken. When Prince Albert visited Princess Charlene in South Africa with the twins in August, the royal mom shared a family photo where she revealed "Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut."

Jazmin previously opened up about her relationship with her father for the first time in a 2015 interview with Harper's Bazaar. After an extended court process, Prince Albert acknowledged paternity, and they met for the first time when Jazmin was 11.

"I wanted that moment to connect with my father, to get to know him, and to have him get to know me," she told the magazine. "Not having had that figure around, I missed that. It's wonderful that it happened when it did, and we've been enjoying a great relationship ever since."

Although Jazmin never met her grandmother Grace Kelly, she says she felt "a connection" to the actress-turned-royal when she saw the movie High Society for the first time. The 1956 musical stars Kelly alongside Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra.

"It was the first time I realized we had a connection. I'm passionate about acting, singing, and dancing," she said. "I saw that in her in this movie. It was a real goosebumps moment for me."

A close friend of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene previously told PEOPLE that Charlene, 43, has been a driving force behind Albert, 63, developing closer, more engaged relationships with Jazmin and Alexandre.

Though there have been rumors the princess isn't supportive of Albert's relationships with his older children, the friend said that, on the contrary, "Charlene was really the one that was trying to pull the whole family together."

Albert himself affirmed that the relationship between his wife and his older children has "evolved with time. She is more acceptant now."

Though both Jazmin and Alexandre are constitutionally barred from Monaco's line of succession, Albert has provided for them financially. "Albert has gone out of his way to invite" Jazmin — who has appeared on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — to official events when opportunities arise, the friend noted.

Added the source, "Charlene has been keen on "making it easy for [Alexandre] to interact with Albert and was encouraging Albert toward embracing him as his child."