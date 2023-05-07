Prince Albert man charged with murder after death of woman known to him: Police

The 45-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court Monday. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC - image credit)

A Prince Albert, Sask., man is facing a murder and attempted murder charge after the death of a woman and injury of a teenage girl.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service responded to a 911 call from an unknown person in the 1100 block of 2nd Street East around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Officers found a woman, 35, dead at the scene, police say. Paramedics sent a teenage girl with non-life-threatening injuries to Victoria Hospital.

A 45-year-old man was arrested inside the home, police say. He and the two victims are known to each other.

The man is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, police say. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Prince Albert on Monday.

Residents in the area may see an increased police presence in the area, while the the police service's criminal investigation division and forensic identification section continue to investigate