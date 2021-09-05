Primoz Roglic wins Spanish Vuelta for 3rd straight year

SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic sealed his third straight Spanish Vuelta title after adding to his already comfortable lead by winning the final stage’s time trial on Sunday.

Roglic increased his advantage over runner-up Enric Mas during the 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Padrón to Santiago de Compostela to 4 minutes, 42 seconds.

It was the fourth stage win for the Jumbo-Visma leader at this edition of the Vuelta, including the first time trial on the opening stage. He took over the red jersey for good with a stellar performance in the high mountains over the final week.

Roglic added to his Vuelta titles in 2019 and 2020 less than six weeks after claiming gold for Slovenia in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Associated Press