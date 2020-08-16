Primoz Roglic abandons the Dauphine due to crash injuries

Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has abandoned the Critérium du Dauphiné ahead of the final stage to Megève due to the injuries he sustained in his crash during Saturday's stage 4.

Roglic’s abandon means that Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) will carry the race lead into Sunday’s final stage, 10 seconds ahead of Guillaume Martin (Cofidis).

“As a result of his crash yesterday, Primoz Roglic - leader in the GC and points classification - won’t start in the ultimate stage today. The evolution of his injuries will determine the plans for the upcoming races. Speedy recovery, @rogla” read a statement from Jumbo-Visma on Twitter.

The next race on Roglic’s programme is the Tour de France, which gets underway in Nice on August 29.

The Slovenian’s overall victory at the Tour de l’Ain and performances at the Dauphiné had marked him out as the main threat to defending champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), who himself abandoned the Dauphiné ahead of stage 4, citing a back injury.

Roglic’s teammate Steven Kruijswijk also abandoned the Dauphiné on Saturday after dislocating his shoulder in a crash, while Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) – fourth in last year’s Tour – was also forced out.

