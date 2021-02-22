Primoris Services Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Primoris Services Corporation
·26 min read

DALLAS, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 and provided the Company’s financial outlook.

For the full year 2020, Primoris reported the following highlights:

  • Record revenue of $3.5 billion, an increase of 12 percent over prior year

  • Record net income attributable to Primoris of $105.0 million, an increase of 28 percent over prior year

  • Record fully diluted earnings per share of $2.16, an increase of 34 percent over prior year

  • Cash flows from operations of $311.9 million, compared to $118.0 million in the prior year

  • Backlog of $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2020

For the fourth quarter 2020, Primoris reported the following highlights:

  • Revenue of $897.3 million, an increase of 14 percent over prior year

  • Net income attributable to Primoris of $31.8 million, an increase of 18 percent over prior year

  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.66, an increase of 25 percent over prior year

On January 15, 2021, Primoris acquired Future Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (“Future Infrastructure” or “FIH”) in an all-cash transaction valued at $621.7 million. The transaction expands the Company’s utility services capabilities and directly aligns with Primoris’ strategy to grow in large, higher-growth, higher-margin markets.

The Company also announced that on February 19, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share cash dividend to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021, payable on or about April 15, 2021.

“The numbers paint a clear picture of the success of our strategy even in a difficult market,” Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris, said. “Our record revenue of $3.5 billion was up over 12 percent compared to the previous year and our earnings per share were the highest they have ever been. Our January acquisition of Future Infrastructure reinforces our commitment to higher-margin growth and recurring revenue going forward.”

“This has been a record year for us both operationally and financially,” he continued. “I especially want to acknowledge our management teams and employees for their focus on workplace safety during the course of the year. Our Total Recordable Incident Rate for 2020 was one of the best in the Company’s history – 0.53, well below the industry average. Overall, we achieved a successful year for our shareholders, our customers and our employees in 2020. We are off to a strong start for 2021 and are looking forward to what the Primoris family of companies can achieve.”

Summarizing the segment results for the year, McCormick noted: “Our Pipeline segment led the revenue growth with a 77.6 percent increase compared to 2019, primarily due to new pipeline projects in Texas. Solar energy projects and an Industrial project positioned our Power segment to increase revenue by 9.1 percent. In our Utilities segment, growth in revenue and higher margins resulted from increased activity and productivity with customers. Our Transmission segment recorded lower revenue, but higher margins – 9.8 percent – as we continue to be more selective in the types of work we perform and also benefited from an increase in storm work. While our Civil segment’s gross margins, as expected, declined slightly from last year due to the fact that they did not benefit from a large claim settlement in 2020, our project execution remains strong and the segment continues to perform within our target margin range.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Overview
Revenue was $897.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $107.6 million, or 13.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in our Pipeline, Power and Transmission segments. Gross profit was $97.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $8.2 million, or 9.2 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 10.9 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 11.3 percent for the same period in 2019.

Segment Revenue
(in thousands, except %)
(unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31,

2020

2019

% of

% of

Total

Total

Segment

Revenue

Revenue

Revenue

Revenue

Power

$

229,135

25.5

%

$

211,138

26.7

%

Pipeline

201,579

22.5

%

99,509

12.6

%

Utilities

230,269

25.7

%

236,425

30.0

%

Transmission

132,085

14.7

%

114,721

14.5

%

Civil

104,270

11.6

%

127,985

16.2

%

Total

$

897,338

100.0

%

$

789,778

100.0

%


Segment Gross Profit
(in thousands, except %)
(unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31,

2020

2019

% of

% of

Segment

Segment

Segment

Gross Profit

Revenue

Gross Profit

Revenue

Power

$

12,410

5.4

%

$

17,229

8.2

%

Pipeline

25,892

12.8

%

15,346

15.4

%

Utilities

31,547

13.7

%

28,646

12.1

%

Transmission

16,003

12.1

%

916

0.8

%

Civil

11,904

11.4

%

27,377

21.4

%

Total

$

97,756

10.9

%

$

89,514

11.3

%

Power, Industrial, & Engineering Segment (“Power”): Revenue increased by $18.0 million, or 8.5 percent, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to an increase in solar energy projects and industrial projects in Louisiana and California which began in 2020, partially offset by lower revenue at our Canadian industrial operations. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020, decreased by $4.8 million compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to lower margins offset by higher revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 5.4 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 8.2 percent in the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher costs associated with a liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) plant project in the Northeast in 2020, partially offset by strong performance and favorable margins realized on our solar projects in 2020 and higher costs associated with two industrial projects in 2019.

Pipeline & Underground Segment (“Pipeline”): Revenue increased by $102.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to pipeline projects in Texas that began in 2020. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020, increased by $10.5 million, or 68.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher revenue partially offset by lower margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 12.8 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 15.4 percent in the same period in 2019, primarily due to the favorable impact from closeout of multiple pipeline projects in 2019, partially offset by strong performance and favorable margins realized on other pipeline projects in 2020.

Utilities & Distribution Segment (“Utilities”): Revenue decreased by $6.2 million, or 2.6 percent, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to decreased activity with California utility customers. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020, increased by $2.9 million, or 10.1 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher margins offset by lower revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 13.7 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 12.1 percent in the same period in 2019, primarily due to favorable margins on projects in the Southeast from increased productivity in 2020 and extreme weather conditions experienced in certain regions in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Transmission & Distribution Segment (“Transmission”): Revenue increased by $17.4 million, or 15.1 percent, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to increased activity with a significant utility customer in Texas. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020, increased by $15.1 million compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 12.1 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.8 percent in the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to improving our project performance and reducing overhead and indirect costs in 2020, as well as an increase in higher margin storm work in 2020 and upfront costs in 2019 to expand our operations.

Civil Segment (“Civil”): Revenue decreased by $23.7 million, or 18.5 percent, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily due to a LNG plant project and a methanol plant project from 2019 that were substantially complete in the third quarter of 2020 and lower Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (“DOTD”) volumes. Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2020, decreased by $15.4 million compared to the same period in 2019, due primarily to lower revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 11.4 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 21.4 percent in the same period in 2019, due primarily to the increase in expected claim recovery on two Belton corridor projects in 2019, partially offset by increased profit on Louisiana DOTD projects.

Full Year 2020 Results Overview
Revenue was $3,491.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $385.2 million, or 12.4 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in our Pipeline and Power segments, partially offset by lower revenue in our Transmission and Civil segments. Gross profit was $370.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $39.3 million, or 11.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was comparable to 2019.

Segment Revenue
(in thousands, except %)
(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31,

2020

2019

% of

% of

Total

Total

Segment

Revenue

Revenue

Revenue

Revenue

Power

$

795,361

22.8

%

$

729,348

23.5

%

Pipeline

897,041

25.7

%

505,156

16.3

%

Utilities

906,597

26.0

%

886,504

28.5

%

Transmission

459,038

13.1

%

497,302

16.0

%

Civil

433,460

12.4

%

488,019

15.7

%

Total

$

3,491,497

100.0

%

$

3,106,329

100.0

%


Segment Gross Profit
(in thousands, except %)
(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31,

2020

2019

% of

% of

Segment

Segment

Segment

Gross Profit

Revenue

Gross Profit

Revenue

Power

$

53,500

6.7

%

$

76,119

10.4

%

Pipeline

97,459

10.9

%

61,550

12.2

%

Utilities

132,957

14.7

%

116,645

13.2

%

Transmission

44,879

9.8

%

22,580

4.5

%

Civil

41,419

9.6

%

54,032

11.1

%

Total

$

370,214

10.6

%

$

330,926

10.7

%

Power: Revenue increased by $66.1 million, or 9.1 percent, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to an increase in solar energy projects and progress on an industrial project for a utility customer in California, partially offset by lower revenue at our Canadian industrial operations and the substantial completion of an industrial plant project that began in 2019. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020, decreased by $22.6 million, compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to lower margins, partially offset by higher revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 6.7 percent during the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 10.4 percent in 2019 primarily due to higher costs associated with a LNG plant project in the Northeast in 2020, partially offset by strong performance and favorable margins realized on solar projects in 2020 and higher costs associated with two industrial projects in 2019.

Pipeline: Revenue increased by $391.8 million, or 77.6 percent, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to pipeline projects in Texas that began in 2020, partially offset by the cancellation of a pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic and the substantial completion of a pipeline project in 2019. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020, increased by $35.9 million, or 58.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by lower margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 10.9 percent during 2020, compared to 12.2 percent in 2019 primarily due to higher costs on pipeline projects in Virginia and Texas in 2020 and the favorable impact from the close out of multiple pipeline projects in 2019, partially offset by strong performance and favorable margins realized on a Texas pipeline project in 2020.

Utilities: Revenue increased by $20.1 million for 2020 compared to 2019, primarily due to increased activity with customers in nearly all of the geographic regions the Company operates, partially offset by decreased activity with two utility customers in California. Gross profit for the year 2020 increased by $16.3 million, or 14.0 percent, compared to 2019 primarily due to higher revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 14.7 percent during 2020, compared to 13.2 percent in 2019 primarily due to favorable margins on projects in the Southeast from increased productivity in 2020 and unfavorable weather conditions experienced in the Midwest during 2019.

Transmission: Revenue decreased by $38.3 million, or 7.7 percent, during 2020 compared to 2019 primarily due to decreased activity with utility customers in Texas, the Midwest, and the Southeast and the Company’s selection of the type of work it performs. Gross profit increased by $22.3 million compared to 2019, primarily due to higher margins, partially offset by lower revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 9.8 percent during 2020 compared to 4.5 percent in 2019. The increase was primarily due to upfront costs to expand the Company’s operations in 2019, weather conditions experienced in certain regions in 2019, the Company’s better selection of the type of work it performed in 2020 and an increase in higher-margin storm work in 2020.

Civil: Revenue decreased by $54.5 million, or 11.2 percent, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to 2019. The decrease is primarily due to lower Texas Department of Transportation (“DOT”) volumes, the substantial completion of a project with a major refining customer and an ethylene plant project in 2019. These amounts were partially offset by a LNG plant project in Texas that began in late 2019. Gross profit for 2020 decreased by $12.6 million compared to 2019, due primarily to lower revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 9.6 percent in 2020 compared to 11.1 percent in 2019, due primarily to the resolution of claims associated with three of the Belton-area projects in 2019, partially offset by strong performance on a LNG plant project in Texas in 2020, increased profit on Louisiana DOTD projects and resolution of claims associated with the two remaining Belton-corridor projects in 2020.

Other Income Statement Information
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $202.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $12.8 million, or 6.7 percent, compared to 2019 primarily due to a $7.4 million increase in compensation related expenses, including incentive compensation, and a $3.4 million increase in new information technology systems and related implementation expenses. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue decreased to 5.8 percent in 2020 compared to 6.1 percent in 2019.

Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020, was comparable to 2019.

The effective tax rate on income attributable to Primoris (excluding noncontrolling interests) was 27.9 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020. The rate differs from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21.0 percent primarily due to state income taxes and nondeductible components of per diem expenses.

Outlook
Balancing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic with the expected growth in operations, Primoris estimates that for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, net income attributable to Primoris will be between $2.40 and $2.60 per fully diluted share. The Company is targeting SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue in the high-five percent to low six percent range for 2021. The Company estimates capital expenditures for 2021 in the range of $60 to $80 million.

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements, which are based on current economic conditions and estimates, and the Company does not include other potential impacts, such as changes in accounting or unusual items. Supplemental information relating to the Company’s financial outlook is posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.prim.com.

Backlog

Expected Next Four

Quarters Total

Backlog at December 31, 2020 (in millions)

Backlog Revenue

Segment

Fixed Backlog

MSA Backlog

Total Backlog

Recognition

Power

$

691

$

78

$

769

89

%

Pipeline

346

31

377

79

%

Utilities

20

608

628

100

%

Transmission

17

401

418

100

%

Civil

566

19

585

56

%

Total

$

1,640

$

1,137

$

2,777

85

%

At December 31, 2020, Fixed Backlog was $1.6 billion compared to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2019. The decrease in Fixed Backlog includes the net reduction of $0.4 billion of backlog associated with a major pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic that was cancelled in 2020.

At December 31, 2020, MSA Backlog was $1.1 billion compared to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2019. MSA Backlog represents estimated MSA revenue for the next four quarters.

Total Backlog at December 31, 2020, was $2.8 billion, compared to $3.2 billion at December 31, 2019.

Backlog, including estimated MSA revenue, should not be considered a comprehensive indicator of future revenue. Revenue from certain projects where scope, and therefore contract value, is not adequately defined, is not included in Fixed Backlog. At any time, any project may be cancelled at the convenience of our customers.

Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
The Company continues to take steps to protect its employees’ health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Primoris has a written corporate COVID-19 Plan in-place, as well as Business Continuity Plans (by business unit and segment), based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and their Canadian counterparts.

Recognizing the broader impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on local communities, Primoris has donated funds to support frontline emergency response and medical workers and made numerous local donations of personal protective equipment to hospitals and medical facilities.

Share Repurchase Program
In February 2020, our Board of Directors authorized a $25.0 million share repurchase program. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company purchased and cancelled 694,260 shares of common stock, which in the aggregate equaled $11.5 million at an average share price of $16.50. The share repurchase plan expired on December 31, 2020.

Other Business Updates
Beginning with the first quarter of 2021, the Company will consolidate and reorganize its operating segments. The three reorganized segments will be: Utilities, Energy and Pipeline Services.

The Company announced new or renewed contracts totaling approximately $285 million in value during the fourth quarter. In January 2021 the Company announced a Limited Notice to Proceed (“LNTP”) on a solar project with an initial value of $19 million and an anticipated final contract value over $200 million. The awards for the quarter included:

  • A new solar award with a value over $100 million for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a utility-solar facility in Texas;

  • Two new pipeline awards with a combined value over $39 million for microtunneling projects located in North Tampa Bay and Silicon Valley;

  • A three-year utility award valued at approximately $36 million for maintenance on a gas pipeline system in Northern California, and;

  • The renewal of a Master Service Agreement with a major energy customer for pipeline maintenance in the Canadian oil sands with an anticipated value of over $110 million over five years.

Conference Call and Webcast
As previously announced, management will host a teleconference call on Feb. 23, 2021, at 9 a.m. U.S. Central Time (10 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s results and financial outlook.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by phone at 1-833-476-0954, or internationally at 1-236-714-2611 (access code: 2026627) or via the Internet at www.prim.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by phone at 1-800-585-8367, or internationally at 1-416-621-4642 (access code: 2026627), for a seven-day period following the call.

Presentation slides to accompany the conference call are available for download in the Investor Relations section of Primoris’ website at www.prim.com. Once at the Investor Relations section, please click on “Events & Presentations.”

About Primoris
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The Company’s national footprint extends from across the country from coast to coast and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including with regard to the Company’s future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “potential”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulation and the economy, generally. Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, customer timing, project duration, weather, and general economic conditions; changes in our mix of customers, projects, contracts and business; regional or national and/or general economic conditions and demand for our services; price, volatility, and expectations of future prices of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; variations and changes in the margins of projects performed during any particular quarter; increases in the costs to perform services caused by changing conditions; the termination, or expiration of existing agreements or contracts; the budgetary spending patterns of customers; increases in construction costs that the Company may be unable to pass through to our customers; cost or schedule overruns on fixed-price contracts; availability of qualified labor for specific projects; changes in bonding requirements and bonding availability for existing and new agreements; the need and availability of letters of credit; costs the Company incurs to support growth, whether organic or through acquisitions; the timing and volume of work under contract; losses experienced in our operations; the results of the review of prior period accounting on certain projects; developments in governmental investigations and/or inquiries; intense competition in the industries in which the Company operates; failure to obtain favorable results in existing or future litigation or regulatory proceedings, dispute resolution proceedings or claims, including claims for additional costs; failure of our partners, suppliers or subcontractors to perform their obligations; cyber-security breaches; failure to maintain safe worksites; risks or uncertainties associated with events outside of our control, including severe weather conditions, public health crises and pandemics (such as COVID-19), political crises or other catastrophic events; client delays or defaults in making payments; the availability of credit and restrictions imposed by credit facilities; failure to implement strategic and operational initiatives; risks or uncertainties associated with acquisitions, dispositions and investments; possible information technology interruptions or inability to protect intellectual property; the Company’s failure, or the failure of our agents or partners, to comply with laws; the Company's ability to secure appropriate insurance; new or changing legal requirements, including those relating to environmental, health and safety matters; the loss of one or a few clients that account for a significant portion of the Company's revenues; asset impairments; and risks arising from the inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses. In addition to information included in this press release, additional information about these and other risks can be found in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Ken Dodgen

Brook Wootton

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Vice President, Investor Relations

(214) 740-5608

(214) 545-6773

kdodgen@prim.com

bwootton@prim.com


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

$

897,338

$

789,778

$

3,491,497

$

3,106,329

Cost of revenue

799,582

700,264

3,121,283

2,775,403

Gross profit

97,756

89,514

370,214

330,926

Selling, general and administrative expenses

50,181

48,574

202,835

190,051

Transaction and related costs

3,177

3,430

Operating income

44,398

40,940

163,949

140,875

Other income (expense):

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

520

34

379

(690

)

Other income (expense), net

418

(13

)

1,234

(3,134

)

Interest income

18

345

376

955

Interest expense

(2,769

)

(2,603

)

(20,299

)

(20,097

)

Income before provision for income taxes

42,585

38,703

145,639

117,909

Provision for income taxes

(10,773

)

(11,192

)

(40,656

)

(33,812

)

Net income

31,812

27,511

104,983

84,097

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1

)

(566

)

(9

)

(1,770

)

Net income attributable to Primoris

$

31,811

$

26,945

$

104,974

$

82,327

Dividends per common share

$

0.06

$

0.06

$

0.24

$

0.24

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.66

$

0.53

$

2.17

$

1.62

Diluted

$

0.66

$

0.53

$

2.16

$

1.61

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

48,104

50,478

48,303

50,784

Diluted

48,410

50,711

48,633

51,084


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

December 31,

2020

2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

326,744

$

120,286

Accounts receivable, net

432,455

404,911

Contract assets

325,849

344,806

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

30,218

42,704

Total current assets

1,115,266

912,707

Property and equipment, net

356,194

375,888

Operating lease assets

207,320

242,385

Deferred tax assets

1,909

1,100

Intangible assets, net

61,012

69,829

Goodwill

215,103

215,103

Other long-term assets

12,776

13,453

Total assets

$

1,969,580

$

1,830,465

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

245,906

$

235,972

Contract liabilities

267,227

192,397

Accrued liabilities

200,673

183,501

Dividends payable

2,887

2,919

Current portion of long-term debt

47,722

55,659

Total current liabilities

764,415

670,448

Long-term debt, net of current portion

268,835

295,642

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

137,913

171,225

Deferred tax liabilities

13,548

17,819

Other long-term liabilities

70,077

45,801

Total liabilities

1,254,788

1,200,935

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity

Common stock

5

5

Additional paid-in capital

89,098

97,130

Retained earnings

624,694

531,291

Accumulated other comprehensive income

958

76

Noncontrolling interest

37

1,028

Total stockholders’ equity

714,792

629,530

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,969,580

$

1,830,465


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

104,983

$

84,097

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

82,497

85,400

Stock-based compensation expense

2,274

1,579

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(8,059

)

(11,947

)

Unrealized loss on interest rate swap

2,762

3,619

Other non-cash items

374

320

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(30,035

)

(28,240

)

Contract assets

19,288

19,677

Other current assets

12,488

(7,248

)

Net deferred tax liabilities (assets)

(5,080

)

13,947

Other long-term assets

2,170

1,249

Accounts payable

9,577

(13,894

)

Contract liabilities

74,791

(1,221

)

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

747

(3,191

)

Accrued liabilities

20,142

(22,924

)

Other long-term liabilities

23,008

(3,242

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

311,927

117,981

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(64,357

)

(94,494

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

21,851

28,621

Net cash used in investing activities

(42,506

)

(65,873

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Borrowings under revolving line of credit

212,880

Payments on revolving line of credit

(212,880

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

33,873

55,008

Repayment of long-term debt

(68,884

)

(72,077

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock purchased under a long-term incentive plan

578

1,804

Payment of taxes on conversion of Restricted Stock Units

(572

)

(1,519

)

Cash distribution to noncontrolling interest holders

(1,000

)

(3,505

)

Repurchase of common stock from a related party

(50,000

)

Repurchase of common stock

(11,453

)

Dividends paid

(11,594

)

(12,211

)

Other

(3,771

)

(784

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(62,823

)

(83,284

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(140

)

399

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

206,458

(30,777

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year

120,286

151,063

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year

$

326,744

$

120,286



Latest Stories

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out vs. Flames after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Players you need to add to improve in every category

    No matter which area you need help in fantasy hockey, we've got you covered with some waiver wire options.

  • Mariners president apologizes for trashing players' English skills, salary in viral comments

    Mariners president and CEO Kevin Mather is in hot, hot water after his remarks to a local rotary club went viral.

  • OverActive Media releases plans for proposed entertainment venue at Exhibition Place

    The esports company, home to the Toronto Defiant and Ultra teams, says the project is worth close to $500 million and includes a 7,000-seat theatre-style venue and hotel complex.

  • Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Defending champ Einarson remains perfect at Scotties with win over Galusha

    Kerri Einarson remained undefeated at the Canadian women's curling championship after an 8-4 win over Kerry Galusha on the Northwest Territories on Monday.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt, elicits fitting response from Bucs QB

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Tiger Woods unsure about playing Masters in April: 'I gotta get there first'

    After another back procedure, Woods is unsure of his ability to play at the Masters in April.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • Best photos from NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe weekend

    The 'NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe' series brought about some stunning visuals.

  • Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr. sign 14-year 'statue contract'

    SAN DIEGO — In discussing options for a long-term deal with electrifying young shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres brought up the concept of “a statue contract.” As in, if the kid is as good as Hall of Famers Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman were, maybe in 15 or 20 years there will be a statue of “El Niño" alongside those Padres greats in a grassy area just beyond Petco Park. The options were year-to-year, a multi-year deal that bought out a year or two of Tatis' free agency or a contract in which Tatis was with the Padres for likely the rest of his career. “In typical Tati fashion, his only real comment was, ‘Why not my whole career?’" general manager A.J. Preller said Monday in announcing the two sides had finalized Tatis' $340 million, 14-year contract, the longest in baseball history. “He wanted to be one of those very unique players that plays his career in one spot,” Preller said. "He loves the franchise, he loves the city, he loves his teammates and he talked a lot about really wanting to get on the path of that statue contract." Said Tatis: “I want the statue on one team. I want to be able to stay on one team and build my legacy over here in San Diego.” If Tatis and the Padres are correct, the big decision will be which version of “El Niño” the statue shows: the one one making slick plays at shortstop, the one with a “Matrix” type move to avoid being tagged out at first base or the one with the epic bat flip after homering for the second time in a playoff game? “I'm going to put those numbers first and then we can discuss it," Tatis said with a laugh during a videoconference from spring training in Peoria, Arizona. "I don't know. Maybe we can have three statues in different ways. We will see what happens.” Tatis, 22, had been eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after the 2024 season. A son of former big league infielder Fernando Tatis, he has played in only 143 games during two seasons, including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, yet has quickly become one of the faces of baseball. He stands out because of his flair, easy smile, blond dreadlocks flowing from under his cap and his dance moves in the dugout after hitting home runs. Most importantly to the Padres, Tatis has made baseball fun again in San Diego after years of futility. He helped San Diego end a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and win a wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the Padres were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series. “I'm just the same kid on the field. Nothing's going to change," he said. "I'm playing the game I love. And I feel when you do the things with passion and with love, I feel like it's going to reward you. And I feel like when people ask me how I'm going to play this game, I'm just going to be the same kid every single time.” Tatis has dared to challenge old-school norms. After hitting his second home run in an 11-9 win in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the Cardinals, he unleashed an emphatic bat flip. A photo of Tatis in that moment is on the cover of the video game MLB The Show ’21. In August, Tatis caused a stir when he hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count with the Padres leading the Texas Rangers by seven runs. The furor died down and the Padres became the first team in MLB history to hit grand slams in four straight games and five in six games, leading to the nickname “Slam Diego.” “He has a tremendous respect for the game of baseball. A lot was made last year, young players changing the game of baseball," Preller said. “What results in success, it doesn’t really change from era to era. Some of the styles change, maybe some of the skills change at times, but he respects greatness, he respects the people that have come before him. A lot of that credit goes to his family.” Tatis has hit .301 with 39 home runs, 98 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 143 games. San Diego promoted Tatis to the majors on opening day of 2019, forgoing the chance to delay his free agency by waiting a few weeks — a reality of the game experienced by other young stars like Kris Bryant with the Chicago Cubs and Bryce Harper with the Washington Nationals. The length of Tatis' contract exceeds the $325 million, 13-year agreement in November 2014 between Miami and Giancarlo Stanton, who was traded to the New York Yankees in December 2017, and the $330 million, 13-year contract ahead of the 2019 season between Harper and Philadelphia. Baseball's biggest deal by dollars remains Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year contract signed with the Angels in March 2019. Tatis’ deal is the third-largest, also trailing Mookie Betts' $365 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that starts this season. ___ Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilson ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn an NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again. Nurse's longtime friend Chris Finch is the new head coach of the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves. The Toronto Raptors coach deflected any praise Monday for the success of his assistants, saying the promotions are more a product of team's success. But Nurse said he enjoys seeing his friends and colleagues thrive. "I'm super happy for those guys. I think that their dreams of becoming head coaches in the NBA are important to me, and I want to help them get there," Nurse said Monday. Bjorkgren, also a longtime friend of Nurse's who had coached in Toronto since 2018, left in the fall. Finch was hired as his replacement in December, and it's unlikely he even stepped foot in Toronto, with Canada's COVID-19 border restrictions and the team playing out of Tampa. Nurse said the Finch deal came together in about 36 hours and he knew the team's game Sunday against Philadelphia was going to be Finch's last. Finch was the designated coach for the halftime television broadcast interview, and then the news broke about the T-Wolves hiring soon after the Raptors' 110-103 win. "I feel like I'm in the same seat I was three months ago, right? He was here and he was gone," Nurse said after Monday's practice. Nurse and the 51-year-old Finch first became friends as rival coaches in Britain's pro league, and then coached the British national team together. "I've always seen it as my job to try to get people to maximize their career ambitions. I try to speak about them when I get a chance, and whenever I get calls about them, I certainly try to promote them along," Nurse said. "I don't think they would be here in the first place if I didn't really believe in 'em. I think we've been lucky that we've had so many guys with head coaching experience and guys I feel that can be head coaches in the league." Nurse once described Finch as one of the brightest offensive minds in the game, and so, at least in the meantime, he planned to take on the offensive responsibilities himself. After their woeful 2-8 start to the season, the Raptors are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning seven of their last 10 games to climb to fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors' success over the past few years has made members of their coaching staff attractive to opposing teams, Nurse said. "It's pretty common in most sports that I'm familiar with anyway," Nurse said. "College basketball, the assistants that are working for top programs move on. NFL, certainly, the co-ordinators that are working for the teams that are putting up wins and deep runs and numbers on that side of the ball move on to head coaching jobs. "I just think that's a reflective of the overall organization and what we've done." Finch was introduced Monday as the replacement for Ryan Saunders, who was fired the night before with the team carrying the NBA’s worst record. “We have excellent pieces in place, and I can’t wait to get to work," Finch said in a statement distributed by the Timberwolves. Toronto split a pair of games against Minnesota earlier this month. The Raptors host Philadelphia again on Tuesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Notre Dame will not participate in college football video game until new NIL rules are established

    Notre Dame believes that college athletes should be able to benefit from the use of their likenesses in the video game.

  • Toronto Argonauts sign former Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Kony Ealy

    TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Kony Ealy and American offensive lineman Blake Camper.Ealy, 29, was selected in the second round (60th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. In three seasons with the club, he had 90 tackles, 15 sacks and two interceptions in 62 games.He had three sacks in Super Bowl 50 in 2016, which tied a Super Bowl record, and became the first player ever to record an interception and multiple sacks in the championship game.Eal also played 15 games for the New York Jets in 2017, registering 14 tackles, one sack and one interception, and most recently suited up for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2020 before the league suspended operations.Camper, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in April 2019 but waived as part of the team’s final cuts in August. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Canadian forward Evelyne Viens enjoying first taste of international soccer

    It has been an eventful 13 months for Canadian forward Evelyne Viens since being taken fifth overall by Sky Blue FC in the 2020 NWSL draft. The 24-year-old from L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., made her pro debut in last summer's NWSL Challenge Cup. opening her scoring account against the Chicago Red Stars, before travelling to France to join Paris FC on loan to get some more playing time. And Viens, finally called up by the Canadian women's team, has won her first two caps coming off the bench at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando. Canada (1-1-0) wraps up play at the four-country tournament on Wednesday against Brazil (1-1-0) in what should be a battle to see who finishes second behind the top-ranked Americans. "I think we're going to be ready for Brazil and score some goals," said Viens. Canada and Brazil, who are ted for eighth in the FIFA world rankings, have played each other 23 times. Each has eight wins with seven draws. The teams tied 2-2 in their most recent meeting last March at a tournament in France. Viens earned her first cap off the bench in Canada's 1-0 loss to the U.S. last Thursday. "It was a pretty amazing feeling when I got in," she told reporters Monday. "For me just being able to step on the field and getting my first minutes against the best team in the world was a such a learning experience," she added. While her family was unable to attend the game at Exploria Stadium, Viens had support in the stands in the form of friends from the University of South Florida where she had been a goal machine. Viens scored 73 goals in 77 career games for the USF Bulls, setting school and American Athletic Conference all-time records. Her 25 goals as a senior also set school and conference single-season marks. She left a trail of defenders in her wake at South Florida and showed she can beat goalkeepers with both her feet. Her career 169 points and 360 shots were also school and conference records. She also set conference records for points per game (2.19), goals per game (0.95) and shots per game (4.68). A three-time All-American and 2019 Scholar All-American, she was named AAC Offensive Player of the Week a conference-record six times in 2019. But a call-up to the Canadian camp took its time. Part of the reason is the fact that Viens, while growing up, was not part of Quebec's provincial team because it would have meant leaving her family to go to Montreal. New Canada coach Bev Priestman has liked what she's seen. "What I see in Evelyne — and what you all have seen — is she finds the back of the net really well," said Priestman. "That stood out to me more than anything. She's a No. 9 that likes to run off the back of defenders." Viens, who also saw action in Sunday's 1-0 win over Argentina, is one of four players to earn their first cap under Priestman. Jade Rose, Jordyn Listro and Samantha Chang have also seen action at the tournament. The only uncapped player remaining in camp is goalkeeper Rylee Foster. For Priestman, the new faces bring their talent and "a desire and a hunger to do whatever they can to wear the shirt." Viens said she used the time ahead of her first call-up to improve her game, to make sure she was ready when the call came. Viens is the second-highest Canadian ever taken in the NWSL draft. Quinn, a defender-midfielder who goes by one name, was taken third overall in 2018 by the Washington Spirit. Viens' first NWSL training camp lasted just five days because of the pandemic. She rode out the lockdown with other Sky Blue rookies before the team returned to training. She will return to France after the tournament, finishing our her loan in Paris before returning to Sky Blue FC in a month or so. She says she has enjoyed Paris, despite the pandemic. "I mean it's living in Paris," she said. "It's not the worst place in the world to live." --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Pirates 2B Frazier focusing on the present, not the future

    Adam Frazier spent the winter watching the Pittsburgh teammates he came up through the minors with get flipped for prospects or flat-out released. Josh Bell. Jameson Taillon. Trevor Williams. The Pirates parted ways with all of three and a handful of others during the off-season as part of a top-to-bottom organizational overhaul. Their exits left Frazier as the team's second-highest-paid player ($4.3 million) and conceivably its last major-league-ready trade chip. While Frazier wasn't exactly sitting by the phone expecting general manager Ben Cherington or Derek Shelton to tell him he was headed elsewhere, it did cross his mind. More than once. “I wouldn’t say waiting, but I obviously read the internet so I see things like that," Frazier said Monday after the Pirates participated in their first full-squad workout in Bradenton, Florida. “You never know what’s going to come. I try to stay in conversation with Cherington and Shelton and try to expect what may be coming. None of that’s really come about. If it happens, it happens.” It didn't, at least in the run-up to spring training, meaning Frazier will likely start the season with the Pirates as the team's second-longest tenured player behind right fielder Gregory Polanco. A Gold Glove finalist in 2020, Frazier's defence was one of the few bright spots for a team that finished with the worst record in the majors during the abbreviated 60-game season (19-41). “I know we have a lot to prove as a group,” he said. “All of us can play a lot better than we did last year. I think everybody knows that. Come in, try to get the camaraderie with the guys back and hit the ground running and have a good time.” There wasn't too much good to go around last summer. Frazier struggled out of the gate and hit .230, nearly 50 points lower than his career average coming in. While his numbers trended upward in September (when he hit .258) it wasn't nearly good enough. And he knows it. “I think it’s no secret that I always come out kind of slow with the bat,” he said. “I’d like to fix that finally. Just be a consistent hitter. I know it’s in me to do that.” The Pirates need him to do that for multiple reasons. He may be their best candidate to bat leadoff and the more he plays, the more attractive he could potentially become, though Shelton swatted down the idea the team might rotate Frazier into the left field mix regularly to showcase his versatility and increase his value on the trade market. “We’re going to do what’s best for the Pirates right now,” Shelton said. “The first part is he’s going to play second. He’ll be our second baseman. That’s not to say he won’t go out and play left if we double-switch or we have a game where we need him to go out there, but he’s going to play second base, and rightfully so.” Frazier will have competition after the Pirates signed veteran Wilmer Difo to a minor league deal in January. There's also plenty of uncertainty at shortstop, with Kevin Newman, Erik Gonzalez and Cole Tucker all in the discussion. Figuring out who likes the ball where when turning a double play will take time. It's what Frazier plans to focus on instead of wondering who will be signing his paycheque when September rolls around. “I have to be where my feet are, and everything else that happens, happens,” he said ."I’m happy to be here. Show up ready to work and build off of last season." ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press

  • Closer Trevor Rosenthal finalizes $11M, 1-year deal with A's

    OAKLAND, Calif. — Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal finalized an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday, providing manager Bob Melvin with a new reliable ninth-inning option after former closer Liam Hendriks' departure in free agency. The 30-year-old Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season. He made $1,510,887 in the shortened 2020 season, including a $740,741 prorated share of a $2 million base and $770,146 in earned performance bonuses. He also received a $1 million buyout as part of the 2020 mutual option in his previous contract with Washington, which released him in July 2019. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the A’s designated outfielder Dustin Fowler for assignment. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press