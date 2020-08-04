Primoris Services Corporation Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

Primoris Services Corporation
GlobeNewswire

  • Board of Directors Declares $0.06 Per Share Cash Dividend

Financial Highlights

  • 2020 Q2 revenue of $908.2 million, compared to $789.9 million in 2019 Q2

  • 2020 Q2 net income attributable to Primoris of $33.0 million, or $0.68 per fully diluted share, compared to $17.8 million, or $0.35 per fully diluted share, in 2019 Q2

  • 2020 Q2 SG&A 5.7% of revenue, compared to 6.2% of revenue in 2019 Q2

  • 2020 Q2 cash flows from operations of $66.1 million, compared to cash used in operations of $24.4 million in 2019 Q2

  • Total Backlog of $3.5 billion at June 30, 2020
    ° Includes $0.5B related to a major pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic

DALLAS, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The Company also announced that on July 31, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share cash dividend to stockholders of record on September 30, 2020, payable on or about October 15, 2020.

Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris, commented, “We are proud of Primoris’ resilient second quarter results.  In spite of the uncertainty created by a global pandemic, an oil crisis, and social unrest, Primoris’ revenue was the second highest in the Company’s history.  Four of our five segments improved their margins compared to the 2019 second quarter, with particularly strong results in our gas and electric utility markets.  The continued improvement in the Civil segment margins are the direct result of the  improvement initiatives Primoris has been implementing over the past couple of years.  We signed over $1.2 billion in new business in the second quarter, much of it in the solar and renewable markets, and ended the quarter with $3.5 billion in backlog.  That value includes roughly $0.5 billion related to a major pipeline project.  Although our customer has publicly announced that the project has been cancelled, they have not yet provided formal notice, or given guidance to the consortium members as to their scope related to the cancellation (i.e. demobilization, reinstatement, etc.).”

Mr. McCormick continued, “We have learned how to successfully execute our projects while taking the necessary steps to keep our employees, customers, and communities safe during the pandemic.  Our solid backlog positions us for a strong second half of the year, with the gas and electric utility markets and the solar market expected to continue to drive revenue and margins for the remainder of the year.  We continue to have exceptional cash flows, supporting our stable balance sheet and continued dividend, and believe that there are exciting opportunities for growth when the markets are able to see beyond the current volatility.”

2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS OVERVIEW

Revenue was $908.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $118.3 million, or 15.0%, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in our Pipeline segment, partially offset by lower revenue in our Power and Transmission segments.  Gross profit was $101.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $20.4 million, or 25.4%, compared to the same period in 2019.  The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 11.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 10.2% for the same period in 2019 as described in the forthcoming segment results.

Segment Revenue
(in thousands, except %)
(unaudited)

 

 

For the three months ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

Total

Segment

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

Power

 

$

  157,476

 

17.3

%

 

$

  172,170

 

21.8

%

Pipeline

 

 

  289,559

 

31.9

%

 

 

  137,243

 

17.4

%

Utilities

 

 

  230,175

 

25.4

%

 

 

  222,312

 

28.1

%

Transmission

 

 

  109,948

 

12.1

%

 

 

  135,354

 

17.1

%

Civil

 

 

  121,058

 

13.3

%

 

 

  122,850

 

15.6

%

Total

 

$

  908,216

 

100.0

%

 

$

  789,929

 

100.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

Total

Segment

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

 

Revenue

Power

 

$

353,669

 

21.4

%

 

$

  317,553

 

21.9

%

Pipeline

 

 

 481,082

 

29.1

%

 

 

  272,057

 

18.7

%

Utilities

 

 

  377,345

 

22.9

%

 

 

 368,518

 

25.4

%

Transmission

 

 

  212,732

 

12.9

%

 

 

 253,797

 

17.5

%

Civil

 

 

  226,631

 

13.7

%

 

 

 239,562

 

16.5

%

Total

 

$

1,651,459

 

100.0

%

 

$

  1,451,487

 

100.0

%


Segment Gross Profit
(in thousands, except %)
(unaudited)

 

 

For the three months ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

Segment

 

 

 

 

Segment

Segment

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

Power

 

$

  6,703

 

4.3

%

 

$

  23,167

 

13.5

%

Pipeline

 

 

  27,030

 

9.3

%

 

 

  11,531

 

8.4

%

Utilities

 

 

  42,392

 

18.4

%

 

 

  30,866

 

13.9

%

Transmission

 

 

  13,445

 

12.2

%

 

 

  10,200

 

7.5

%

Civil

 

 

  11,397

 

9.4

%

 

 

  4,767

 

3.9

%

Total

 

$

  100,967

 

11.1

%

 

$

  80,531

 

10.2

%


 

 

For the six months ended June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

% of

 

 

 

 

 

Segment

 

 

 

 

Segment

Segment

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

 

Gross Profit

 

Revenue

Power

 

$

  25,385

 

7.2

%

 

$

  43,365

 

13.7

%

Pipeline

 

 

  43,522

 

9.0

%

 

 

  26,547

 

9.8

%

Utilities

 

 

  46,994

 

12.5

%

 

 

  39,107

 

10.6

%

Transmission

 

 

  15,157

 

7.1

%

 

 

  16,828

 

6.6

%

Civil

 

 

  17,719

 

7.8

%

 

 

  7,144

 

3.0

%

Total

 

$

  148,777

 

9.0

%

 

$

  132,991

 

9.2

%

Power, Industrial, & Engineering Segment (“Power”):  Revenue decreased by $14.7 million, or 8.5%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily due to lower revenue at our Canadian operations and the substantial completion of a Louisiana industrial plant project in 2019, partially offset by an industrial project for a major utility customer in California that began in the third quarter of 2019.  Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020, decreased by $16.5 million, or 71.1%, compared to the same period in 2019 due to lower revenue and margins.  Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 4.3% during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 13.5% in the same period in 2019 primarily due to higher costs associated with a liquified natural gas (“LNG”) plant project in the northeast in 2020, partially offset by strong performance and favorable margins realized on Texas solar projects.

Pipeline & Underground Segment (“Pipeline”):  Revenue increased by $152.3 million, or 111.0%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to pipeline projects in Texas that began in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by the substantial completion of a major pipeline project in West Texas in the second quarter of 2019 and reduced activity on a pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic.  Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020, increased by $15.5 million, or 134.4%, compared to the same period in 2019 due to higher revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 9.3% during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 8.4% in the same period in 2019 primarily due to unfavorable weather conditions on a West Texas pipeline project and the impact of a client delay on a project in Southern California in 2019.

Utilities & Distribution Segment (“Utilities”):  Revenue increased by $7.9 million, or 3.5%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to increased activity with customers in the Midwest, Southeast, California and Texas, partially offset by decreased activity with a utility customer in California.  Gross profit for the three ended June 30, 2020, increased by $11.5 million, or 37.3%, compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to higher revenue and margins.  Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 18.4% during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 13.9% in the same period in 2019 primarily due to favorable margins on projects in the Southeast from increased productivity in 2020 and unfavorable weather conditions experienced in the Midwest in 2019.

Transmission & Distribution Segment (“Transmission”): Revenue decreased by $25.4 million, or 18.8%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to decreased activity with a utility customer in Texas.  Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020, increased by $3.2 million, or 31.8%, compared to the same period in 2019, due primarily to higher margins, partially offset by lower revenue.  Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 12.2% during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 7.5% in the same period in 2019 primarily due to upfront costs to expand our operations and unfavorable weather conditions experienced in certain regions in 2019.

Civil Segment (“Civil”):  Revenue decreased by $1.8 million, or 1.5%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily due to the substantial completion of a project with a major refining customer, a port project, and an ethylene plant project in 2019, as well as lower Texas Department of Transportation volumes. These amounts were mostly offset by an LNG plant project in Texas that began in 2020.  Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020, increased by $6.6 million compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to higher margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 9.4% during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.9% in the same period in 2019 due primarily to strong performance on the LNG plant project in Texas that began in 2020 and increased profit on Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development projects.

OTHER INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $51.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.7 million, or 5.5%, compared to 2019 primarily due to a $3.5 million increase in compensation related expenses, including incentive compensation, partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in travel expense. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue decreased to 5.7% compared to 6.2% for the corresponding period in 2019 due to increased revenue.

Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020, decreased compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to a $0.1 million unrealized gain on the change in the fair value of our interest rate swap agreement during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a $2.7 million loss in 2019.

The effective tax rate on income attributable to Primoris (excluding noncontrolling interests) was 29.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.  The rate differs from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to state income taxes and nondeductible components of per diem expenses.

OUTLOOK

Balancing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic with the expected continued strength in operations across the Company’s Utilities, Transmission, and Civil segments for the remainder of the year, Primoris estimates that for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, net income attributable to Primoris will be between $1.60 and $1.80 per fully diluted share.

BACKLOG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expected Next Four

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarters Total

 

Backlog at June 30, 2020 (in millions)

 

Backlog Revenue

Segment

Fixed Backlog

 

MSA Backlog

 

Total Backlog

 

Recognition

Power

$

  820

 

$

  88

 

$

  908

 

 

89

%

Pipeline

 

  844

 

 

  74

 

 

  918

 

 

45

%

Utilities

 

  33

 

 

  642

 

 

  675

 

 

100

%

Transmission

 

  22

 

 

  413

 

 

  435

 

 

100

%

Civil

 

  586

 

 

  4

 

 

   590

 

 

65

%

Total

$

  2,305

 

$

  1,221

 

$

  3,526

 

 

77

%

At June 30, 2020, Fixed Backlog was $2.31 billion, compared to $1.76 billion at December 31, 2019.  Fixed Backlog for the Pipeline segment as of June 30, 2020 includes $0.51 billion of backlog associated with a major pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic. In July 2020, the customer announced the planned cancellation of the project. However, we have not received formal termination of the contract from the customer at this time.

At June 30, 2020, MSA Backlog was $1.22 billion, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2019.  During the second quarter of 2020, approximately $335 million of revenue was recognized from MSA projects, a 3.7% decrease over the second quarter 2019 MSA revenue.  MSA Backlog represents estimated MSA revenue for the next four quarters.

Total Backlog at June 30, 2020 was $3.53 billion, compared to $3.18 billion at December 31, 2019. 

Backlog, including estimated MSA revenue, should not be considered a comprehensive indicator of future revenue.  Revenue from certain projects where scope, and therefore contract value, is not adequately defined, is not included in Fixed backlog.  At any time, any project may be cancelled at the convenience of our customers.

CONFERENCE CALL

Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern Time / 9:00 am Central Time to discuss the results. 

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 407-8293 (Domestic)

  • (201) 689-8349 (International)

Presentation slides to accompany the conference call are available for download in the Investor Relations section of Primoris’ website at www.prim.com.  Once at the Investor Relations section, please click on “Events & Presentations”.

If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13707087, and will be available for approximately two weeks. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the Investor Relations section of Primoris' website at www.prim.com.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The Company’s national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including with regard to the Company’s future performance.  Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “potential”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulation and the economy, generally.  Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Actual results may differ materially as a result of a number of factors, including, among other things, customer timing, project duration, weather, and general economic conditions; changes in our mix of customers, projects, contracts and business; regional or national and/or general economic conditions and demand for our services; price, volatility, and expectations of future prices of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; variations and changes in the margins of projects performed during any particular quarter; increases in the costs to perform services caused by changing conditions; the termination, or expiration of existing agreements or contracts; the budgetary spending patterns of customers; increases in construction costs that we may be unable to pass through to our customers; cost or schedule overruns on fixed-price contracts; availability of qualified labor for specific projects; changes in bonding requirements and bonding availability for existing and new agreements; the need and availability of letters of credit; costs we incur to support growth, whether organic or through acquisitions; the timing and volume of work under contract; losses experienced in our operations; the results of the review of prior period accounting on certain projects; developments in governmental investigations and/or inquiries; intense competition in the industries in which we operate; failure to obtain favorable results in existing or future litigation or regulatory proceedings, dispute resolution proceedings or claims, including claims for additional costs; failure of our partners, suppliers or subcontractors to perform their obligations; cyber-security breaches; failure to maintain safe worksites; risks or uncertainties associated with events outside of our control, including severe weather conditions, public health crises and pandemics (such as COVID-19), political crises or other catastrophic events; client delays or defaults in making payments; the availability of credit and restrictions imposed by credit facilities; failure to implement strategic and operational initiatives; risks or uncertainties associated with acquisitions, dispositions and investments; possible information technology interruptions or inability to protect intellectual property; the Company’s failure, or the failure of our agents or partners, to comply with laws; the Company's ability to secure appropriate insurance; new or changing legal requirements, including those relating to environmental, health and safety matters; the loss of one or a few clients that account for a significant portion of the Company's revenues; asset impairments; and risks arising from the inability to successfully integrate acquired businesses. In addition to information included in this press release, additional information about these and other risks can be found in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).  Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Primoris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Company Contact

Ken Dodgen

 

Kate Tholking

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

 

Vice President, Investor Relations

(214) 740-5608 

 

(214) 740-5615

kdodgen@prim.com 

 

ktholking@prim.com 

                                                                                                              
                                                                                        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30

 

June 30

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

Revenue

 

$

908,216

 

 

$

789,929

 

 

$

1,651,459

 

 

$

1,451,487

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

807,249

 

 

 

709,398

 

 

 

1,502,682

 

 

 

1,318,496

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

100,967

 

 

 

80,531

 

 

 

148,777

 

 

 

132,991

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

51,422

 

 

 

48,719

 

 

 

95,810

 

 

 

91,650

 

 

Operating income

 

 

49,545

 

 

 

31,812

 

 

 

52,967

 

 

 

41,341

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

 

 

(200

)

 

 

(403

)

 

 

(64

)

 

 

(588

)

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

706

 

 

 

177

 

 

 

718

 

 

 

(193

)

 

Interest income

 

 

64

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

345

 

 

 

568

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(3,690

)

 

 

(6,716

)

 

 

(12,802

)

 

 

(12,308

)

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

46,425

 

 

 

25,089

 

 

 

41,164

 

 

 

28,820

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(13,463

)

 

 

(7,265

)

 

 

(11,936

)

 

 

(8,060

)

 

Net income

 

 

32,962

 

 

 

17,824

 

 

 

29,228

 

 

 

20,760

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(1,026

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to Primoris

 

$

32,959

 

 

$

17,787

 

 

$

29,222

 

 

$

19,734

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends per common share

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

Diluted

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

48,270

 

 

 

50,912

 

 

 

48,429

 

 

 

50,841

 

 

Diluted

 

 

48,668

 

 

 

51,228

 

 

 

48,782

 

 

 

51,208

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30

 

December 31, 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

155,670

 

 

$

120,286

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

468,949

 

 

 

404,911

 

 

Contract assets

 

 

376,733

 

 

 

344,806

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

45,943

 

 

 

42,704

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,047,295

 

 

 

912,707

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

368,086

 

 

 

375,888

 

 

Operating lease assets

 

 

240,072

 

 

 

242,385

 

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

1,116

 

 

 

1,100

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

65,146

 

 

 

69,829

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

215,103

 

 

 

215,103

 

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

16,736

 

 

 

13,453

 

 

Total assets

 

$

1,953,554

 

 

$

1,830,465

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

256,980

 

 

$

235,972

 

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

223,077

 

 

 

192,397

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

222,472

 

 

 

183,501

 

 

Dividends payable

 

 

2,893

 

 

 

2,919

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

51,913

 

 

 

55,659

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

757,335

 

 

 

670,448

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

300,899

 

 

 

295,642

 

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

163,947

 

 

 

171,225

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

17,820

 

 

 

17,819

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

68,649

 

 

 

45,801

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,308,650

 

 

 

1,200,935

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

91,257

 

 

 

97,130

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

554,717

 

 

 

531,291

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(1,109

)

 

 

76

 

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

34

 

 

 

1,028

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

644,904

 

 

 

629,530

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

1,953,554

 

 

$

1,830,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)


 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

29,228

 

 

$

20,760

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

39,231

 

 

 

43,392

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,202

 

 

 

858

 

Gain on sale of property and equipment

 

 

(7,332

)

 

 

(4,713

)

Unrealized loss on interest rate swap

 

 

4,907

 

 

 

4,194

 

Other non-cash items

 

 

2,823

 

 

 

160

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(65,860

)

 

 

(97,964

)

Contract assets

 

 

(32,765

)

 

 

(51,048

)

Other current assets

 

 

(3,268

)

 

 

5,309

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

223

 

 

 

(137

)

Accounts payable

 

 

21,897

 

 

 

(31,405

)

Contract liabilities

 

 

30,784

 

 

 

4,205

 

Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

 

 

(551

)

 

 

(918

)

Accrued liabilities

 

 

22,125

 

 

 

13,481

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

18,007

 

 

 

(2,698

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

60,651

 

 

 

(96,524

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(21,703

)

 

 

(56,907

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

12,086

 

 

 

21,196

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(9,617

)

 

 

(35,711

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under revolving line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

140,000

 

Payments on revolving line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

(85,000

)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

33,873

 

 

 

23,105

 

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

(32,469

)

 

 

(34,320

)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock purchased under a long-term incentive plan

 

 

578

 

 

 

1,804

 

Payment of taxes on conversion of Restricted Stock Units

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(1,519

)

Cash distribution to noncontrolling interest holders

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(3,505

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(8,343

)

 

 

 

Dividends paid

 

 

(5,814

)

 

 

(6,094

)

Other

 

 

(2,014

)

 

 

(39

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(15,266

)

 

 

34,432

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(384

)

 

 

854

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

35,384

 

 

 

(96,949

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

 

 

120,286

 

 

 

151,063

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

 

$

155,670

 

 

$

54,114

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


