Primoris Services Corporation Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results
Board of Directors Declares $0.06 Per Share Cash Dividend
Financial Highlights
2020 Q2 revenue of $908.2 million, compared to $789.9 million in 2019 Q2
2020 Q2 net income attributable to Primoris of $33.0 million, or $0.68 per fully diluted share, compared to $17.8 million, or $0.35 per fully diluted share, in 2019 Q2
2020 Q2 SG&A 5.7% of revenue, compared to 6.2% of revenue in 2019 Q2
2020 Q2 cash flows from operations of $66.1 million, compared to cash used in operations of $24.4 million in 2019 Q2
Total Backlog of $3.5 billion at June 30, 2020
° Includes $0.5B related to a major pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic
DALLAS, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ GS: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
The Company also announced that on July 31, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share cash dividend to stockholders of record on September 30, 2020, payable on or about October 15, 2020.
Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris, commented, “We are proud of Primoris’ resilient second quarter results. In spite of the uncertainty created by a global pandemic, an oil crisis, and social unrest, Primoris’ revenue was the second highest in the Company’s history. Four of our five segments improved their margins compared to the 2019 second quarter, with particularly strong results in our gas and electric utility markets. The continued improvement in the Civil segment margins are the direct result of the improvement initiatives Primoris has been implementing over the past couple of years. We signed over $1.2 billion in new business in the second quarter, much of it in the solar and renewable markets, and ended the quarter with $3.5 billion in backlog. That value includes roughly $0.5 billion related to a major pipeline project. Although our customer has publicly announced that the project has been cancelled, they have not yet provided formal notice, or given guidance to the consortium members as to their scope related to the cancellation (i.e. demobilization, reinstatement, etc.).”
Mr. McCormick continued, “We have learned how to successfully execute our projects while taking the necessary steps to keep our employees, customers, and communities safe during the pandemic. Our solid backlog positions us for a strong second half of the year, with the gas and electric utility markets and the solar market expected to continue to drive revenue and margins for the remainder of the year. We continue to have exceptional cash flows, supporting our stable balance sheet and continued dividend, and believe that there are exciting opportunities for growth when the markets are able to see beyond the current volatility.”
2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS OVERVIEW
Revenue was $908.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $118.3 million, or 15.0%, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to growth in our Pipeline segment, partially offset by lower revenue in our Power and Transmission segments. Gross profit was $101.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $20.4 million, or 25.4%, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 11.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 10.2% for the same period in 2019 as described in the forthcoming segment results.
Segment Revenue
(in thousands, except %)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30,
2020
2019
% of
% of
Total
Total
Segment
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
Power
$
157,476
17.3
%
$
172,170
21.8
%
Pipeline
289,559
31.9
%
137,243
17.4
%
Utilities
230,175
25.4
%
222,312
28.1
%
Transmission
109,948
12.1
%
135,354
17.1
%
Civil
121,058
13.3
%
122,850
15.6
%
Total
$
908,216
100.0
%
$
789,929
100.0
%
For the six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
% of
% of
Total
Total
Segment
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
Power
$
353,669
21.4
%
$
317,553
21.9
%
Pipeline
481,082
29.1
%
272,057
18.7
%
Utilities
377,345
22.9
%
368,518
25.4
%
Transmission
212,732
12.9
%
253,797
17.5
%
Civil
226,631
13.7
%
239,562
16.5
%
Total
$
1,651,459
100.0
%
$
1,451,487
100.0
%
Segment Gross Profit
(in thousands, except %)
(unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30,
2020
2019
% of
% of
Segment
Segment
Segment
Gross Profit
Revenue
Gross Profit
Revenue
Power
$
6,703
4.3
%
$
23,167
13.5
%
Pipeline
27,030
9.3
%
11,531
8.4
%
Utilities
42,392
18.4
%
30,866
13.9
%
Transmission
13,445
12.2
%
10,200
7.5
%
Civil
11,397
9.4
%
4,767
3.9
%
Total
$
100,967
11.1
%
$
80,531
10.2
%
For the six months ended June 30,
2020
2019
% of
% of
Segment
Segment
Segment
Gross Profit
Revenue
Gross Profit
Revenue
Power
$
25,385
7.2
%
$
43,365
13.7
%
Pipeline
43,522
9.0
%
26,547
9.8
%
Utilities
46,994
12.5
%
39,107
10.6
%
Transmission
15,157
7.1
%
16,828
6.6
%
Civil
17,719
7.8
%
7,144
3.0
%
Total
$
148,777
9.0
%
$
132,991
9.2
%
Power, Industrial, & Engineering Segment (“Power”): Revenue decreased by $14.7 million, or 8.5%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily due to lower revenue at our Canadian operations and the substantial completion of a Louisiana industrial plant project in 2019, partially offset by an industrial project for a major utility customer in California that began in the third quarter of 2019. Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020, decreased by $16.5 million, or 71.1%, compared to the same period in 2019 due to lower revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue decreased to 4.3% during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 13.5% in the same period in 2019 primarily due to higher costs associated with a liquified natural gas (“LNG”) plant project in the northeast in 2020, partially offset by strong performance and favorable margins realized on Texas solar projects.
Pipeline & Underground Segment (“Pipeline”): Revenue increased by $152.3 million, or 111.0%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to pipeline projects in Texas that began in the first quarter of 2020, partially offset by the substantial completion of a major pipeline project in West Texas in the second quarter of 2019 and reduced activity on a pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic. Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020, increased by $15.5 million, or 134.4%, compared to the same period in 2019 due to higher revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 9.3% during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 8.4% in the same period in 2019 primarily due to unfavorable weather conditions on a West Texas pipeline project and the impact of a client delay on a project in Southern California in 2019.
Utilities & Distribution Segment (“Utilities”): Revenue increased by $7.9 million, or 3.5%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to increased activity with customers in the Midwest, Southeast, California and Texas, partially offset by decreased activity with a utility customer in California. Gross profit for the three ended June 30, 2020, increased by $11.5 million, or 37.3%, compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to higher revenue and margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 18.4% during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 13.9% in the same period in 2019 primarily due to favorable margins on projects in the Southeast from increased productivity in 2020 and unfavorable weather conditions experienced in the Midwest in 2019.
Transmission & Distribution Segment (“Transmission”): Revenue decreased by $25.4 million, or 18.8%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to decreased activity with a utility customer in Texas. Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020, increased by $3.2 million, or 31.8%, compared to the same period in 2019, due primarily to higher margins, partially offset by lower revenue. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 12.2% during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 7.5% in the same period in 2019 primarily due to upfront costs to expand our operations and unfavorable weather conditions experienced in certain regions in 2019.
Civil Segment (“Civil”): Revenue decreased by $1.8 million, or 1.5%, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease is primarily due to the substantial completion of a project with a major refining customer, a port project, and an ethylene plant project in 2019, as well as lower Texas Department of Transportation volumes. These amounts were mostly offset by an LNG plant project in Texas that began in 2020. Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020, increased by $6.6 million compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to higher margins. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue increased to 9.4% during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 3.9% in the same period in 2019 due primarily to strong performance on the LNG plant project in Texas that began in 2020 and increased profit on Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development projects.
OTHER INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $51.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.7 million, or 5.5%, compared to 2019 primarily due to a $3.5 million increase in compensation related expenses, including incentive compensation, partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in travel expense. SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue decreased to 5.7% compared to 6.2% for the corresponding period in 2019 due to increased revenue.
Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2020, decreased compared to the same period in 2019 due primarily to a $0.1 million unrealized gain on the change in the fair value of our interest rate swap agreement during the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a $2.7 million loss in 2019.
The effective tax rate on income attributable to Primoris (excluding noncontrolling interests) was 29.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The rate differs from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21.0% primarily due to state income taxes and nondeductible components of per diem expenses.
OUTLOOK
Balancing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic with the expected continued strength in operations across the Company’s Utilities, Transmission, and Civil segments for the remainder of the year, Primoris estimates that for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, net income attributable to Primoris will be between $1.60 and $1.80 per fully diluted share.
BACKLOG
Expected Next Four
Quarters Total
Backlog at June 30, 2020 (in millions)
Backlog Revenue
Segment
Fixed Backlog
MSA Backlog
Total Backlog
Recognition
Power
$
820
$
88
$
908
89
%
Pipeline
844
74
918
45
%
Utilities
33
642
675
100
%
Transmission
22
413
435
100
%
Civil
586
4
590
65
%
Total
$
2,305
$
1,221
$
3,526
77
%
At June 30, 2020, Fixed Backlog was $2.31 billion, compared to $1.76 billion at December 31, 2019. Fixed Backlog for the Pipeline segment as of June 30, 2020 includes $0.51 billion of backlog associated with a major pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic. In July 2020, the customer announced the planned cancellation of the project. However, we have not received formal termination of the contract from the customer at this time.
At June 30, 2020, MSA Backlog was $1.22 billion, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, approximately $335 million of revenue was recognized from MSA projects, a 3.7% decrease over the second quarter 2019 MSA revenue. MSA Backlog represents estimated MSA revenue for the next four quarters.
Total Backlog at June 30, 2020 was $3.53 billion, compared to $3.18 billion at December 31, 2019.
Backlog, including estimated MSA revenue, should not be considered a comprehensive indicator of future revenue. Revenue from certain projects where scope, and therefore contract value, is not adequately defined, is not included in Fixed backlog. At any time, any project may be cancelled at the convenience of our customers.
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The Company’s national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
908,216
$
789,929
$
1,651,459
$
1,451,487
Cost of revenue
807,249
709,398
1,502,682
1,318,496
Gross profit
100,967
80,531
148,777
132,991
Selling, general and administrative expenses
51,422
48,719
95,810
91,650
Operating income
49,545
31,812
52,967
41,341
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
(200
)
(403
)
(64
)
(588
)
Other income (expense), net
706
177
718
(193
)
Interest income
64
219
345
568
Interest expense
(3,690
)
(6,716
)
(12,802
)
(12,308
)
Income before provision for income taxes
46,425
25,089
41,164
28,820
Provision for income taxes
(13,463
)
(7,265
)
(11,936
)
(8,060
)
Net income
32,962
17,824
29,228
20,760
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3
)
(37
)
(6
)
(1,026
)
Net income attributable to Primoris
$
32,959
$
17,787
$
29,222
$
19,734
Dividends per common share
$
0.06
$
0.06
$
0.12
$
0.12
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.68
$
0.35
$
0.60
$
0.39
Diluted
$
0.68
$
0.35
$
0.60
$
0.39
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
48,270
50,912
48,429
50,841
Diluted
48,668
51,228
48,782
51,208
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30
December 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
155,670
$
120,286
Accounts receivable, net
468,949
404,911
Contract assets
376,733
344,806
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
45,943
42,704
Total current assets
1,047,295
912,707
Property and equipment, net
368,086
375,888
Operating lease assets
240,072
242,385
Deferred tax assets
1,116
1,100
Intangible assets, net
65,146
69,829
Goodwill
215,103
215,103
Other long-term assets
16,736
13,453
Total assets
$
1,953,554
$
1,830,465
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
256,980
$
235,972
Contract liabilities
223,077
192,397
Accrued liabilities
222,472
183,501
Dividends payable
2,893
2,919
Current portion of long-term debt
51,913
55,659
Total current liabilities
757,335
670,448
Long-term debt, net of current portion
300,899
295,642
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
163,947
171,225
Deferred tax liabilities
17,820
17,819
Other long-term liabilities
68,649
45,801
Total liabilities
1,308,650
1,200,935
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
5
5
Additional paid-in capital
91,257
97,130
Retained earnings
554,717
531,291
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(1,109
)
76
Noncontrolling interest
34
1,028
Total stockholders’ equity
644,904
629,530
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,953,554
$
1,830,465
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
29,228
$
20,760
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
39,231
43,392
Stock-based compensation expense
1,202
858
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(7,332
)
(4,713
)
Unrealized loss on interest rate swap
4,907
4,194
Other non-cash items
2,823
160
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(65,860
)
(97,964
)
Contract assets
(32,765
)
(51,048
)
Other current assets
(3,268
)
5,309
Other long-term assets
223
(137
)
Accounts payable
21,897
(31,405
)
Contract liabilities
30,784
4,205
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
(551
)
(918
)
Accrued liabilities
22,125
13,481
Other long-term liabilities
18,007
(2,698
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
60,651
(96,524
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(21,703
)
(56,907
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
12,086
21,196
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,617
)
(35,711
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under revolving line of credit
—
140,000
Payments on revolving line of credit
—
(85,000
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
33,873
23,105
Repayment of long-term debt
(32,469
)
(34,320
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock purchased under a long-term incentive plan
578
1,804
Payment of taxes on conversion of Restricted Stock Units
(77
)
(1,519
)
Cash distribution to noncontrolling interest holders
(1,000
)
(3,505
)
Repurchase of common stock
(8,343
)
—
Dividends paid
(5,814
)
(6,094
)
Other
(2,014
)
(39
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(15,266
)
34,432
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(384
)
854
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
35,384
(96,949
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
120,286
151,063
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
$
155,670
$
54,114