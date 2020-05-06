Primo Water Corporation Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Meeting of Shareowners and Declaration of Dividend
TAMPA, FL, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW; TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe as well as a leading provider of water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water in the U.S. and Canada, today announced the results of voting for directors at its annual meeting of shareowners held on May 5, 2020 (the "Meeting") and the declaration of a dividend.
VOTING RESULTS FOR ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
By a vote conducted by ballot, each of the nominees listed in the proxy statement dated March 26, 2020 was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed voting results are as follows:
Nominee
# of
% of Votes
# of Votes
% of Votes
Britta Bomhard
114,973,859
98.68%
1,536,811
1.32%
Susan E. Cates
115,763,222
99.36%
747,448
0.64%
Jerry Fowden
114,449,298
98.23%
2,061,372
1.77%
Stephen H. Halperin
113,132,961
97.10%
3,377,709
2.90%
Thomas J. Harrington
114,851,474
98.58%
1,659,196
1.42%
Betty Jane Hess
107,548,221
92.31%
8,962,449
7.69%
Gregory Monahan
114,930,246
98.64%
1,580,424
1.36%
Mario Pilozzi
114,947,797
98.66%
1,562,873
1.34%
Billy D. Prim
114,840,433
98.57%
1,670,237
1.43%
Eric Rosenfeld
85,612,388
73.48%
30,898,282
26.52%
Graham W. Savage
113,673,896
97.57%
2,836,774
2.43%
Steven P. Stanbrook
115,488,804
99.12%
1,021,866
0.88%
Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND
Primo's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.06 per share on common shares, payable in cash on June 17, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 5, 2020.
ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION
Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America, Europe and Israel and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its market leading Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to commercial businesses. Through its market leading Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint representing a top five position.
Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.
Primo is a global company headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.
