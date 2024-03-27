‘Primitive War’: Jeremy Piven, Ryan Kwanten, Tricia Helfer, And Nick Wechsler Join Luke Sparke’s Sci-Fi Horror

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jeremy Piven (Entourage, Old School), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer), SAG Award Nominee Ryan Kwanten (True Blood, Glorious) and Nick Wechsler (The Boys, Revenge) are set to headline Primitive War, Luke Sparke’s sci-fi horror adaptation of Ethan Pettus’ sci-fi military book series.

The film also includes actors Anthony Ingruber (Age of Adaline, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Aaron Glenane (Interceptor, Danger Close), Carlos Sanson Jr (Bump, Legacies), Ana Thu Nguyen (Mortal Kombat 2), Adolphus Waylee (Nautilus), Richard Brancatisano (The Messenger, After Verdict), Marcus Johnson (Talk to Me, Bring Him to Me) and Jake Ryan (Savage, Underbelly).

More from Deadline

Primitive War follows an elite recon unit known as the Vulture Squad. In 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War they are sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. They soon discover they are not alone. Dinosaurs have been let loose in the jungles.

Sparke (Occupation Rainfall, Bring Him To Me) will direct from his own script. He will produce under his Sparke Films banner, alongside producers Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke, executive producers Geoff Imrie, and co-producer Alex Becconsall. Wade Muller (Occupation Rainfall) will serve as director of photography. Primitive War blends action with survival-horror and war themes, as Sparke promises “This ain’t no walk in the park”.

“I was captivated by the imagery surrounding Ethan’s book and the story it told. I’ve worked hard on capturing that essence but also the grittiness, horror aspects and military edge. My vision is to feel like the characters have walked out of the film Platoon and into the jaws of the greatest predators the planet has ever known,” said Sparke during pre-production. Pettus enthused: “I’m thrilled to see Luke’s interpretation of my work. I know his team is giving this project everything they’ve got.”

Story continues

Principal photography is slated to begin soon on the Gold Coast of Australia, employing over 200 local crew members.

Luke Sparke is represented by Ben Levine and Vivek Kolli at Link Entertainment and Mark Morrissey of Morrissey Management. Piven is repped by Laura Pallas at Artist Collective Entertainment and Kwanten is repped by Jennifer Naughton at RGM. Helfer is repped by Gordon Gilbertson of Gilbertson Entertainment and Nate Steadman of Gersh. Wechsler is repped by Gordon Gilbertson of Gilbertson Entertainment and Stephen LaManna from Innovative Artists.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.