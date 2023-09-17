This Primer Is More Than Skin Prep—Shoppers Say It ‘Deeply Reduced’ Their Wrinkles

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

People with mature skin say it makes their foundation look “flawless.”

If you’re like me, there’s one step in your makeup routine that you frequently forget to do (or skip entirely): priming your skin. It might not seem very important, but it plays a key role in your makeup going on smoothly and lasting all day. And for those with mature skin, primer is a godsend for minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Not just any primer will do the trick. You need one that preps the skin with nourishing ingredients, and the Ilia True Skin Radiant Priming Serum does just that and then some. With a 4.5-star overall rating from more than 2,000 customers, the primer is already a staple in many skincare routines, and right now, you can snag a bottle for less with code REALSIMPLE10 at checkout.

As one of our favorite clean beauty brands, Ilia offers makeup and skincare products that not only improve your complexion from the second you apply them but continue to protect and repair your skin over time. The priming serum follows these standards by moisturizing skin upon contact and then gradually refining texture and protecting your skin from harmful environmental factors that cause aging, according to the brand.

The primer is formulated with various skin-loving ingredients, including aloe to soothe skin, beta-glucan (which some experts claim is even more hydrating than hyaluronic acid), and vitamin C-rich hibiscus extract to tighten and brighten skin. It’s also made without silicone, oil, and fragrances, meaning it doesn’t clog your pores or irritate sensitive skin.

You can use the primer after your skincare routine and before applying makeup. Simply shake the bottle, squeeze three to four drops of product into your palm, and gently pat it onto your face. After it absorbs into your skin for about two minutes, you can start your makeup routine—this step is key to it not pilling under foundation.

Of the thousands of shoppers who are fans of the primer, many love it due to its anti-aging benefits for mature skin. One reviewer in the 55 to 65 age range shared that the results from using the serum are “even better than described,” noting that it “makes [their] foundation look flawless.” Another customer said they “swear this serum is magic,” claiming that “nothing help[ed]” with their wrinkles until they found the Ilia priming serum “deeply reduced” their fine lines.

Shop the secret to a seamless makeup application and long-lasting look today. And while adding the Ilia True Skin Radiant Priming Serum to your digital cart, consider grabbing some of our other favorite clean beauty buys below. And remember to use code REALSIMPLE10 at checkout to save 10 percent on your purchase.

