Prime Numbers NFT Solutions Unleashed on the XDC Network

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / With the popularity of NFTs on the rise, ecosystems that leverage NFTs to build new offerings are also emerging at a breakneck pace. However, Prime Numbers takes this NFT-based ecosystem concept to the next level by offering unique NFT solutions and utility.

Prime Numbers is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that sells NFTs to fund student scholarships. But it doesn't stop there. The Prime Numbers ecosystem is a triad solution service consisting of a DAO, NFT integration, and blockchain gaming, all operating in sync on the XDC network -- it is the first of its kind on XinFin.

The platform utilizes generative NFTs to create distinct and unique attributes for each NFT via special inputs. Prime Numbers also integrates a ground-breaking staking mechanism into its ecosystem, allowing users to earn rewards by staking Prime Numbers' tokens inside their NFTs.

These NFTs also have vital functions in the Prime Numbers play-to-earn game. Players and NFT holders get royalty payments on their NFTs, and they can increase the amount they get paid by leveling up their NFTs in the game. This approach incentivizes in-game participation and provides a value boost throughout the entire ecosystem.

Prime Numbers NFTs come in various collections. The first set that will be released will be generative and handmade -- a collection consisting of 4,111 NFTs in the Prime collection, 4096 of which are generative and 15 of which are handcrafted. Next, Prime Numbers will unveil a series of 3D PFPs from some of the world's most acclaimed artists.

The Prime Numbers ecosystem is powered by its native token, PRNT, which carries out several functions on the platform, including staking, DAO governance, in-game functionalities, and NFT lottery. The platform also has a multi-chain bridge allowing users to access XDC, ETH, or BSC chain.

Prime Numbers leverages its tokenomic model for sharing NFT proceeds to promote fairness and transparency. Students will receive 30%, developers 30%, PRNT holders 35%, and the team gets the final 5%. A further 2.5 percent of all resales will go to PRNT holders and another 2.5% to the Prime Numbers' DAO, which will automatically donate 1 percent to the student fund, according to the NFT Royalty Standard.

All presale, private sale, and seed round participants will get special NFTs that offer even better rewards. These NFTs are one-offs and will never be minted again. Therefore, the presale was the last opportunity to acquire one.

Under Prime Numbers' unique staking mechanism, participants stake PRNT tokens inside their NFTs, providing inherent value to the NFT. Owners can then sell these NFTs with staked $PRNT as a packaged deal on any NFT marketplace. The NFT will steadily level up as users stake their tokens inside them.

Prime Numbers has teamed up with web3 credential data network, Project Galaxy, and other NFT collections to provide its community with new offerings and better services. The team is working to grow a large community that supports the core ideas behind Prime Numbers as the platform transitions to becoming a DAO fully powered by community decisions.

The team is currently working on improving its token staking mechanism, developing the Prime Numbers game, opening up new avenues for passive income earning for its community, and increasing exposure by listing on CEXs and DEXs.

"The effects of the pandemic on the education system have mostly been overlooked. Education is more expensive, and the economic fallout from the pandemic makes matters only worse. We envisioned Prime Numbers to tackle this problem by leveraging the wonders of NFTs and blockchain technology. We are providing scholarships for students in need and building a unique ecosystem around this initiative to reward all participants." - Arturo Cantera, Founder, Prime Numbers.

About Prime Numbers

Prime Numbers is an NFT-powered ecosystem developed to help fund students' education by selling NFTs and offering scholarships from the proceeds. The platform is multi-chain and available on XDC-ETH-BSC networks.

Contact

CEO : Arturo Cantera
City: Madrid, Spain
Company name: PrimeNumbers DAO
Official email: admin@primenumbers.xyz

