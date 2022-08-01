Records show Trudeau is routinely offered portraits of himself as gifts

·4 min read

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been offered the gift of his own likeness some 17 times since becoming prime minister, including once by the president of China.

The portraits and photos, along with a myriad of vases, wine bottles and Star Wars paraphernalia, are among the more than 400 gifts valued at over $200 that Trudeau has declared to the federal ethics commissioner since late 2015.

Among the representations "of myself," as they are commonly described in Trudeau's disclosures, are a portrait seal from Chinese President Xi Jinping and a painting on goat skin offered by Abiy Ahmed Ali, the prime minister of Ethiopia.

There is also a 3D crystal collage of Trudeau and former U.S. president Barack Obama, and cut-outs of him and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, both given by Canadian artists.

The Prime Minister's Office, when asked, did not specifically address the question of what happens to all these images of Trudeau. For example, do any -- such as the oil painting titled "Happy Moments" -- hang in his residence at Rideau Cottage? They said simply that some gifts are kept or stored while others are donated or forfeited.

Roy Norton, the chief of protocol at Global Affairs Canada from 2016 until 2019, told The Canadian Press he doesn't read anything into the portraiture trend other than a desire "to get more personal and less costly."

Toward that same goal, Norton said in an interview, the Canadian protocol office would try to match gifts offered by Trudeau with the recipient's tastes.

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel was a Bach fan, so she got a box set of concertos performed by Glenn Gould, he said, while one of Trudeau's gifts to former U.S. president Donald Trump was a 1980s photograph of Trump with Pierre Elliott Trudeau in New York.

"Trump likes pictures of himself, so that was a gift that was seemingly very well received," Norton said. The president told media at the time: "What a great picture."

Norton explained that gift exchanges are a highly orchestrated bureaucratic affair, adding that Canadian prime ministers would just as soon not receive any gifts because of the potential for negative attention.

"No leader of a democratic country is interested in being compromised or having to spend a fraction of the news cycle defending a gift received or a gift given," he said.

Trudeau has received 110 gifts from other countries' heads of state or governments since he became prime minister, an analysis of the public records shows, with a major drop-off during the pandemic as travel became far less frequent.

Jordan's King Abdullah II has been the most generous of foreign officials, presenting 10 gifts to Trudeau ranging from a handmade leather saddle to "sculptural plant vessels" to jars of honey. The king even had a box of skin care products dropped off for Trudeau while on a personal visit to Canada last year, during which the Prime Minister's Office says the two did not meet.

French President Emmanuel Macron came in second with seven presents for the prime minister, including a limited-edition Star Wars X-wing pen — a gift perhaps outshone by Obama's 2016 offering of a script for the film "The Force Awakens," signed by director J.J. Abrams.

More than 140 gifts declared by Trudeau were actually for his wife or their children, such as ride-on scooters and plush toys of Bo "The First Dog" gifted by Obama.

And several dozen consisted of an "introduction to" various clothing, accessory and jewelry designers, like a pair of fight gloves offered by Rival Boxing Gear in 2018. Still others were swag bags containing various branded items, such as a Jack Daniel's T-shirt and hoodie offered alongside a bottle of whiskey.

Trudeau had to forfeit 20 gifts over the past few years, including three paintings of himself, an Arabian cloak and a Seiko watch from the Japanese prime minister, because they were worth more than $1,000.

He reimbursed part of the costs of two gifts so that he could keep them — an e-bike offered by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in 2016 and an etching by Inuit artist Annie Pootoogook from the president of Nunavik Tunngavik Inc. in 2017. He also received from Li a Huawei Mate 10 Pro Android phone in 2017.

Lest the Chinese electronic devices arouse suspicion, Norton said the RCMP scans everything the prime minister receives and sometimes even takes items apart looking for anything compromising. And a spokeswoman for Trudeau said all gifts sent to him are security cleared.

The ethics disclosures do not include items given to Trudeau that are worth less than $200, such as the trinkets and letters he often receives from the general public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2022.

Marie-Danielle Smith, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US sanctions UAE, Hong Kong firms that ship Iranian oil

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has sanctioned a United Arab Emirates-based firm and several Asian companies for facilitating the illicit sale of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil for shipment to East Asia. The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control on Monday imposed the sanctions on UAE-based Blue Cactus Heavy Equipment and Machinery Spare Parts Trading for providing support to the Iranian petroleum trade. Hong Kong-based Farwell Canyon HK Limited, Shekufei International Trad

  • Formal end of slavery in Canada commemorated during ceremony in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Politicians and dignitaries gathered in Halifax today to commemorate Emancipation Day, the anniversary of the British Parliament's decision to abolish slavery across its empire in 1834. By some estimates, more than 15 million African women, men and children were victims of the transatlantic slave trade. There were about 400 enslaved Black people among the nearly 3,000 residents of Halifax in 1750. The Slavery Abolition Act, which took effect on Aug. 1, 1834, freed about 800,000 enslave

  • Fracking-induced earthquakes possible in these Canadian regions, study says

    Fracking, geothermal energy extraction, and underground carbon storage all have the potential to induce seismic activity in B.C. and Alberta.

  • Jennifer Lopez Wore a Sparkly Sheer Bodysuit for Her First Performance Since Marrying Ben Affleck

    J.Lo hit the stage in two jaw-dropping looks.

  • 'They all shut up': Jaida Lee talks about pitching for N.L.'s men's baseball team at Canada Games

    An up and coming baseball superstar from St. John's is boasting two honours as she heads into the upcoming Canada Games in Niagara, Ont. — she's carrying Newfoundland and Labrador's flag into the opening ceremonies and she's the first-ever woman to play on a men's team at the event. Jaida Lee, 16, is turning into a household name around baseball circles across the province and she's no stranger to mixing it up in boys' baseball divisions during her playing career so far. In 2021 she pitched the

  • JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

    The charity event drew a packed list of celebrities to the Italian island, from Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio to Casey Affleck, Jared Leto, Vanessa Hudgens and Spike Lee, among many others.

  • 6 people shot in early morning shooting outside Ajax restaurant

    Six people were shot outside a restaurant in Ajax early Monday, Durham police say. One of the victims underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, according to Det. Kristy Mackinnon, who spoke to media at the scene. The other five victims had non-life threatening injuries, she added. The shooting happened at the rear of an establishment in a strip mall on Harwood Avenue at around 1:20 a.m. When police responded, they found five of the victims, while a sixth

  • Out-of-office reply: Prime Minister Trudeau, family on holiday in Costa Rica

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Costa Rica for a two-week vacation with his family. The Prime Minister's Office says the family is returning to the same place where they stayed over the Christmas holiday in 2019 and that they are paying for their own accommodations. The prime minister must fly on a Royal Canadian Air Force plane for security reasons — even for personal travel — and the family's flights on the last trip to and from Costa Rica cost the government about $57,000

  • Lyon aiming for past glory under new American owner Textor

    PARIS (AP) — The last time Lyon won the French league title in 2008, the club's new American owner was celebrating a prize of his own. John Textor's visual effects company won an Academy Award for its groundbreaking work on the making of “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," a huge box office hit starring Brad Pitt. Lyon's fans will be hoping Textor's arrival has a special effect on the club's flagging fortunes. In the years since the last of seven straight titles, Lyon has faded as Paris Saint

  • MPP draws on small-pond lessons

    THUNDER BAY, ONT. — He was the big fish in the small pond, but now he’s faced with being the small fish in the big pond. And it doesn’t faze Kevin Holland at all. The rookie Conservative MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan is no stranger to politics. He was the mayor of the Township of Conmee for 25 years and a councillor for six years before that. Throw in 25 years as a volunteer firefighter for the township and Holland has had his ear pinned to the political pipeline for almost four decades. Holland,

  • Gun-Loving Engineer Held in Connection With Tubing Murder, Cops Say

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s OfficeAuthorities are holding a suspect in connection with the death of a 17-year-old high school student who was stabbed along with four others while tubing on Wisconsin’s Apple River over the weekend.Nicolae Miu, 52, was arrested without incident around 5:15 p.m. Saturday by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, some 90 minutes after the terrifying attack. Miu had left the scene by the time officers arrived, but they identified him using a photograph t

  • News bulletin 2022/07/31 20:11

    News bulletin 2022/07/31 20:11View on euronews

  • Fatal crash shuts down part of Highway 104 for hours

    Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed it was a fatal crash that closed an eastbound part of Highway 104 for a long period on Monday morning. RCMP say they're still waiting to contact next of kin and wouldn't provide any more details about the collision between exits 25 and 26 near New Glasgow. The eastbound stretch of highway was closed for approximately 10 hours and traffic had to be diverted. The road has since reopened. MORE TOP STORIES

  • Quebec police working to ID body found in burned-out home northeast of Montreal

    SOREL-TRACY, Que. — Quebec provincial police are investigating after a body was found inside a fire-ravaged home late Sunday. Officers were called just before midnight to a home on Turcotte Street, a residential neighbourhood in Sorel-Tracy, about 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal. Nicolas Scholtus-Champagne, a provincial police spokesman, says a man in his 30s was found by officers near the scene with severe burns and is under surveillance at hospital. Investigators will meet with the man whe

  • D.C. United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Rooney's debut

    WASHINGTON (AP) — New D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney didn't have to wait long to earn his first victory. Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals during second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 on Sunday in Rooney's debut. Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19. Júnior Urso scored in the 9th minute to give Orlando City (

  • Vancouver sets all-time dew point record, heat nearing its end in B.C.

    British Columbia’s South Coast isn’t supposed to feel as soupy as Florida, but the recent heat wave cranked up the mugginess to unprecedented levels.

  • Mountaineer Marie-Pier Desharnais is among only Canadian women to summit K2

    MONTREAL — Marie-Pier Desharnais reached the top of K2 — renowned as one of the toughest mountains on earth — becoming one of the only women in Canada to summit the 8,611-metre monolith on the China-Pakistan border. The climber from Victoriaville, Que. conquered what's been dubbed "the King of Mountains" on July 22 at 5:45 a.m. after an ascent of nearly 11 hours from Camp 3. Back in the valley six days later, Desharnais spoke to The Canadian Press by phone. “It was a long expedition, but it was

  • Monkeypox: Experts at AIDS conference say the current global response is not enough

    MONTREAL — A panel of scientists and activists at the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal urged worldwide governments over the weekend to ramp up resources to handle the monkeypox outbreaks. The plea came as international experts gathered on Sunday to discuss the necessity to avoid reproducing mistakes made during the early HIV response. Marina Klein, research director and professor of medicine at the division of infectious diseases and chronic viral illnesses service at McGill University in Que.,

  • Mudslide From Wildfire Burn Scar Shuts Down California Highway

    California’s Highway 38 was shut down in both directions in Angelus Oaks on Sunday, July 31, after flash flooding in a burn scar area caused mud and debris to cover the roadway.The highway runs near the containment line for 2020’s El Dorado fire, an area with “greater risk of mudflows and flash floods” due to scarring, according to officials.Caltrans said on July 31 that they were working to clear the debris from the roadway.No injuries were reportedOn Saturday, Yucaipa Police issued a warning for potential flash floods and mudslides in areas affected by the El Dorado fire.Video filmed by Jim Van Matre shows rushing water and debris from a mudslide blocking motorists in both directions. Credit: Jim Van Matre via Storyful

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou