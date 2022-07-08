New prime minister’s in-tray will be fraught with danger

Downing Street staff, along with Carrie Johnson and Nadine Dorries, watch Boris Johnson's resignation statement. The next leader to walk through the famous black door will face huge challenges - Jeff Gilbert Photography

When Boris Johnson's successor finally enters Number 10 – which could be as late as September or October – they find themselves facing a possible winter of discontent.

Arguably the most pressing item in the in tray of the next prime minister will be helping Britons pay their spiralling bills in the short and medium-term.

While some £37 billion support was already unveiled by Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, across a series of announcements, both men suggested further measures would be needed later in the year.

The cost of living crisis will be worsened further when the energy price cap rises again in October. It is expected to hit £2,800, a rise of up to 51 per cent.

By that time, families and motorists are also likely to find themselves paying more than £2 at the forecourt for a litre of fuel, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its global aftershocks show no signs of abating.

Wages last month fell at the fastest rate in more than 20 years, with increases failing to keep pace with a current inflation rate of nine per cent.

Consensus among analysts suggests inflation is yet to peak and, while that could happen over the summer, it could easily mean that price rises are in double figures by the time No 10 has a new occupant.

The new Prime Minister will have to strike a delicate balance between the size of the national debt plus a desire to drive down the deficit with the urgent financial pressures that will be facing millions of households, as the mercury drops and the nights draw in.

With no tax and spend changes expected during the remaining weeks of Mr Johnson’s administration, any package of measures will be the first in months and there will be high expectations around the cost of living response.

Balancing the books while offering the right support at the right time has never been an easy political choice.

As polling now regularly shows, Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is now “more trusted” by British voters on the economy, despite years of previously successful Tory attacks on Labour's record while actually in government.

An uphill battle therefore looms in convincing the electorate that the party truly understands the crisis facing the nation’s finances.

Another dilemma facing a new premiership is the need to make public sector pay recommendations in the coming months. These may be made over the summer, depending on the length and nature of the succession process.

More strike action is already expected to paralyse public services, presenting an unenviable choice for the next prime minister.

He or she faces a choice between yielding to union demands – often in double-digit percentage figures – or further strike action across transport, courts and possibly schools.

Grant Shapps, the current Transport Secretary - touted by some as a leadership contender - took a hard line on industrial action and refused to intervene in the recent rail dispute, when RMT union members walked out for three days last month.

Rail strikes have already caused three days of disruption, with more industrial action threatened - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

But Nadhim Zahawi - Mr Johnson’s interim Chancellor, who is himself the subject of speculation around his political ambitions - has urged for a nine per cent pay rise for teachers and school staff in a bid to prevent walkouts, The Telegraph revealed last week.

When it comes to international matters, the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill - designed to allow ministers to override parts of the treaty drawn up as part of the wider EU-UK Brexit Deal - is set to continue its passage through Parliament in the coming weeks.

But it is unlikely to be plain sailing. The next prime minister will have to work out how to circumvent months of likely delays in the Lords, as well as deciding on the broad nature of Britain’s future relationship with the EU.

While Brussels leaders welcomed Mr Johnson’s departure on Thursday, his euroscepticism and breaking the Brexit impasse were at the centre of his political appeal to the Tory grassroots.

Another consideration will be what to do about Mr Johnson's flagship policy of sending Channel migrants to Rwanda, which was stalled last month after a last-minute move by European judges to block deportation flights.

His successor will need to decide whether to continue fighting for the scheme, with further months of court battles expected, or lay out an alternative to tackle small boat arrivals.

Mr Johnson is leaving office at a politically difficult time, much of which was the result of the scandals colouring the final months of his premiership and growing frustration among the Cabinet in his leadership.

However, questions around the cost of living crisis, rampant inflation and public sector pay disputes will not go away once the soon to be former prime minister has stepped aside.

This means the Downing Street in-tray is fraught with danger. It will take an ambitious package of policies and solutions to stave off the worst political and economic effects of the various current crises.