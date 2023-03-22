Prime Minister Rishi Sunak publishes long-awaited UK tax returns

Rishi Sunak has published his UK tax returns (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has published his long-awaited personal tax return.

The Prime Minister earned more than £1.9m in income and capital gains, it shows.

It follows Mr Sunak vowing to be transparent about his extensive wealth during his unsuccessful campaign to be Tory leader last year.

The “summary” document, published on by No10 on Wednesday, covers his income while a minster and Chancellor of the Exchequer.

It shows he paid £432,493 to the taxman in the last financial year.

The document sets out how the majority of Mr Sunak’s tax bill in 2021/22 - £325,826 - was on capital gains of £1.6million relating to what the return describes as a single US-based investment fund.

It adds that the investment is listed in the register of ministerial interests as a “blind management arrangement”.

The PM also had dividend income of £172,415, which was again related to the US investment fund.

The document says Mr Sunak is “subject to tax in the UK on your portion of the income and gains received by this fund, notwithstanding that none of those amounts are distributed to you”.

Mr Sunak’s income was £329,561, which included his ministerial salary (£74,255) and MP wage (£81,908).

The multi-millionaire PM vowed to be transparent about his wealth during his failed leadership campaign against Liz Truss last year.

