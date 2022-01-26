A prime minister who lives by the photo op dies by the photo op – and Grace Tame owes Scott Morrison nothing

Van Badham
·4 min read

The 2021 Australian of the Year demonstrated in a single photo shoot an understanding of power that goes deeper than even a sitting prime minister’s


“Cold,” one news outlet reported of the young woman’s expression. “Frosty,” said another. “Visibly uncomfortable,” ran a subheading, describing the manner that affected her obliged pose beside the man – hung back, unsmiling, eyes hooded with mistrust.

Yes, the scene described was of outgoing Australian of the Year, survivor advocate Grace Tame, obliged into a photo event with prime minister Scott Morrison. The occasion was a formal morning tea to commemorate the end of Tame’s eventful year in the AOTY role.

“Tense,” explained the copy under the published photographs.

Twitter, of course, is under no such expectation of equanimity or politeness as old mastheads. “Iconic behaviour,” said Brisbane artist @nordacious of the resulting photograph. “Dear @TamePunk, I do believe you have unlocked a new level of legendary status today,” echoed trade union leader @SallyMcManus. “Fuckin Lolllllllll,” wrote performer @ChristieWhelan.

Related: Young women like Grace Tame weren’t socialised to shut up when authority figures speak – and it feels like progress | Katharine Murphy

Tame herself did not make a comment at the event. There was no ruckus and she did shake the prime minister’s hand – yet one imagines the prime ministerial advisory circle need only have seen the look in Tame’s eyes to know the damage was done.

Never has Australia had a prime ministership so self-conscious of image-based branding. Morrison’s most intimate encounters with meal preparation, poultry housing and even his own pants are so relentlessly thrust into the national consciousness that one longs to de-invent photography.

You can understand the political energy for an aggressive visual strategy. It was footage of another young woman’s refusal to demur to the PM’s authority that dealt Morrison’s “daggy dad” image such damage some deadly fires and a whole killer pandemic ago. Remember fire-ravaged Cobargo? The prime ministerial press office would prefer you didn’t, and would you prefer you to look at this curry … these Christmas lights … or barre.

The image of the reticent Tame on Tuesday was so reminiscent of that earlier PR disaster, it was with unsurprising alacrity Liberal MPs and conservative media spruikers leapt into their attempts to discredit her. Liberal senator James McGrath chose to scold her as “childish” and dared her to hand back her honours. Peter van Onselen decided she was “ungracious and rude”.

Sorry, boys. Live by the photo op, die by the photo op. And Grace Tame owes Scott Morrison nothing.

This was the Scott Morrison who told the march of sexual violence survivors and their allies who Tame accompanied to Parliament House that the women were lucky to have not been “met with bullets”. The Scott Morrison who ignored key recommendations in the Respect@Work report, the Morrison who did not demote the minister who called alleged rape victim Brittany Higgins “a lying cow”.

Related: Grace Tame and Scott Morrison’s frosty meeting sparks praise and condemnation

This is the Scott Morrison who elevated to assistant minister for women one Amanda Stoker – after Stoker had promoted men’s rights activist Bettina Arndt, who herself had platformed the man who raped Tame as a child. The Scott Morrison who responded to Tame’s speech at last year’s Australia Day awards ceremony with the remark, “Well, gee, I bet it felt good to get that out.”

Morrison, a world leader and adult man, who infamously had to have it explained to him by his wife why sexual violence was bad.

Yet the prime minister’s talent for image manipulation, media management and blame shifting has repeatedly saved his political skin.

One suspects a thousand monkeys on a thousand typewriters in the backrooms of the prime minister’s office are already drafting the copy for the PM to place the blame for Tuesday’s Grace Tame incident on the Victorian Labor premier, Daniel Andrews.

Truly, it may have worked a week ago.

But a week ago Morrison had not yet suggested that children should drive forklifts. That announcement so profoundly revealed his disconnection from the electorate that, like teeth ripping into a raw onion skin, the excuses and obfuscations layered over his failures have been suddenly ripped away.

It is a rule of human behaviour that to gain advantage over an opponent you evaluate how the source of their strength may be exploited as a weakness.

Related: Slo-Mo’s summer of missteps means Australian politics has ceased to be a game | Peter Lewis

And it is a truth universally acknowledged that leaders who coat themselves with Teflon can rarely keep a firm grasp on any details. Nothing in Morrison’s political behaviour or public comments would suggest he has been paying the kind of attention to Tame’s work that he really should.

As an advocate and champion for the survivors of sexual violence, Grace Tame has spent a long year explaining how power works, from the perspective of someone who learned so cruelly and unfairly – and so young – what it is like to have absolutely none.

On Tuesday, Grace Tame demonstrated in a single photo shoot an understanding of power that goes deeper than even a sitting prime minister’s. What a warrior. What a great Australian.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • 1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans' defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. “Week 3 seems like so long ago, but I’m happy for Week 3

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic