Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit Saskatchewan today to promote Liberal budget

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Saskatchewan today to sell the Liberal government's new budget.

Trudeau is to visit a Regina grocery store and meet with families and employees to discuss the budget's grocery rebate.

He is also to make an announcement on measures to make life more affordable for Canadians.

Later in the day, Trudeau is to meet with students and other community members.

Saskatchewan is represented in Parliament by 14 MPs, all Conservatives.

The last Liberal MP in the province was Ralph Goodale, who was defeated in the 2019 election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023

The Canadian Press