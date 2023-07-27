Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Shuffles Cabinet With Focus On Economy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet as his Liberal government puts a greater focus on reviving the economy following the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation.

In all, three-quarters (75%) of cabinet portfolios changed with the latest shuffle.

During a press conference, Trudeau said the new cabinet will tackle the economy, housing affordability and security leading into the next federal election that’s expected in 2025.



Trudeau added that while Canada's inflation rate has fallen to 2.8%, there is still the potential for a recession as inflation remains high and interest rates continue to rise around the world.

Some ministers' portfolios are getting bigger following the cabinet shuffle, with Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson also being given responsibility for energy.

Sean Fraser has been named to a new portfolio that combines housing with infrastructure, as housing affordability remains a top priority for the federal government.

Here is a complete list of Trudeau’s overhauled cabinet and the minister’s titles:

• Anita Anand: president of the Treasury Board

• Gary Anandasangaree: minister of Crown-Indigenous relations

• Terry Beech: minister of citizens’ services

• François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry

• Marie-Claude Bibeau: minister of national revenue

• Bill Blair: minister of national defence

• Randy Boissonnault: minister of employment, workforce development and official languages

• Jean-Yves Duclos: minister of public services and procurement

• Soraya Martinez Ferrada: minister of tourism and minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the

Regions of Quebec

• Sean Fraser: minister of housing, infrastructure and communities

• Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of finance

• Karina Gould: government House leader

• Steven Guilbeault: minister of environment and climate change

• Patty Hajdu: minister of Indigenous services and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

• Mark Holland: minister of health

• Ahmed Hussen: minister of international development

• Gudie Hutchings: minister of rural economic development and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

• Marci Ien: minister for women and gender equality and youth

• Mélanie Joly: minister of foreign affairs

• Kamal Khera: minister of diversity, inclusion and persons with disabilities

• Dominic LeBlanc: minister of public safety, democratic institutions and intergovernmental affairs

• Diane Lebouthillier: minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

• Lawrence MacAulay: minister of agriculture and agri-food

• Marc Miller: minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship

• Mary Ng: minister of export promotion, international trade and economic development

• Seamus O’Regan: minister of labour and seniors

• Ginette Petitpas Taylor: minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of national defence

• Carla Qualtrough: minister of sport and physical activity

• Pablo Rodriguez: minister of transport and Quebec lieutenant

• Harjit Sajjan: president of the King’s Privy Council for Canada, minister of emergency preparedness and minister responsible for the

Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

• Ya'ara Saks: minister of mental health and addictions and associate minister of health

• Jenna Sudds: minister of families, children and social development

• Pascale St-Onge: minister of Canadian heritage

• Filomena Tassi: minister responsible for the Federal Economic DevelopmentAgency for Southern Ontario

• Rechie Valdez: minister of small business

• Arif Virani: minister of justice and Attorney General of Canada

• Jonathan Wilkinson: minister of energy and natural resources

