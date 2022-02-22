Prime Minister to chair Cobra meeting to discuss Ukraine crisis

Amy Gibbons, PA Political Correspondent
·5 min read

The Prime Minister will chair a Cobra meeting on Tuesday morning to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, as he warned a Russian invasion could happen “in the coming hours and days”.

The meeting, which is scheduled to take place at 6.30am, will be used to “coordinate the UK response”, including agreeing a “significant package of sanctions to be introduced immediately”, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Boris Johnson told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he believes a Russian invasion is “a real possibility in the coming hours and days”, No 10 said.

It comes after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday “in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The Kremlin has said President Vladimir Putin is ordering Russian forces to “maintain peace” in eastern Ukraine.

According to reports, the peacekeeping operation is in two regions which the Russian president earlier said he would recognise as breakaway republics.

Mr Johnson had said the decision from Mr Putin to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk was an “ill omen” and a flagrant breach of international law.

A No 10 spokesperson said on Monday evening: “The Prime Minister will chair a COBR at 0630 tomorrow morning to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine and to coordinate the UK response including agreeing a significant package of sanctions to be introduced immediately.”

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, Downing Street said Mr Johnson outlined his “grave concern at recent developments in the region” in a call with the Ukrainian president.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this evening to discuss the deteriorating situation in and around Ukraine,” they said.

“Outlining his grave concern at recent developments in the region, the Prime Minister told President Zelenskyy that he believed an invasion was a real possibility in the coming hours and days.

“The Prime Minister strongly condemned the Kremlin’s decision today to recognise Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states, and said the move made the Minsk agreements and process unworkable.

“He added that the UK was already engaging with partners on the issue and said the UK would raise it at the United Nations Security Council and Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe in the coming days.”

Downing Street also said Mr Johnson told President Zelenskyy that he would “explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine” at the request of the country’s government.

“He told President Zelenskyy that the UK had already drawn up sanctions to target those complicit in the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and that those measures would come into force tomorrow,” the spokesperson added.

“The Prime Minister also said he would explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine, at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Tolga Akmen/PA)

“The leaders agreed that the West needed to support Ukraine in the event of an invasion, but should continue to pursue a diplomatic solution until the last possible second.

“Regardless of President Putin’s actions, the UK would be steadfast in its full support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Prime Minister said.”

Ms Truss tweeted about the new sanctions from the UK on Monday evening after saying Mr Putin’s actions could not be allowed to go “unpunished”.

“Tomorrow we will be announcing new sanctions on Russia in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

The Foreign Secretary went on to say on Twitter that she spoke to Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, following “Russia’s latest assault on Ukrainian sovereignty”.

“We agreed (the UK) and (the EU) will coordinate to deliver swift sanctions against Putin’s regime and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine,” she said.

In addition, Ms Truss said she spoke to the Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, to give her “full support to Ukraine”, adding that the pair “discussed the sanctions (the) UK will be imposing on Russia together with our allies”.

Earlier, she said the recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic as independent states “demonstrates Russia’s decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue”.

“We will co-ordinate our response with allies,” she said.

“We will not allow Russia’s violation of its international commitments to go unpunished.”

The European Union also announced it would impose sanctions in response to Russia’s recognition of the two states.

In a joint statement, European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council president, Charles Michel, said it was an “illegal act”.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said: “This further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party.”

Emily Ferris, a research fellow specialising in Russia and Eurasia at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) defence and security think tank, told the PA news agency: “The troops are likely moving to Donetsk and Luhansk to consolidate Russia’s control over the region and assist in formalising the decision taken earlier by the Russian security council to recognise the republics as ‘independent’ statelets.

“While it’s not clear yet what Putin has decided to do, some senior Kremlin officials have voiced sentiments that Putin might not push the border of the conflict further into the rest of Ukraine.

“Certainly Putin’s address was starkly different to his usually much more controlled public persona, and the tone of his speech was decidedly dark.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan likely to join any U.S.-led sanctions on Russia - Yomiuri

    Japan will likely join U.S.-led sanctions on Russia, including a ban on chip and other key technology exports, should President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday. A decision by the world's No. 3 economy to join its U.S. ally and other G7 industrialised nations in threatening economic sanctions comes as the crisis in Europe deepens, with the Russian leader on Monday ordering troops into two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine that Russia now recognizes as independent states. The technology export ban Japan is mulling would be broader than that imposed on Russia in 2014 after it occupied the Crimea, with Tokyo also mulling tighter restrictions on Russian banks, the Yomiuri said.

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Liz Truss: UK will announce new sanctions against Russia

    The Foreign Secretary said action will be taken in light of the ‘breach of international law’.

  • 'There's not a lot of parallel between' Ukraine and Afghanistan, Pentagon press secretary says

    "We're still digesting what happened in August," press secretary John Kirby said of the Taliban's rapid takeover and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • First Mover Asia: Taiwan, Singapore Are Not Stablecoin Fans; Major Cryptos Decline as Russia Invasion Looms

    Taiwan, Singapore are among a number of countries wary of ceding control of their currencies; bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptocurrencies were in the red as Russian President Vladimir Putin made a case for invading Ukraine in a defiant speech.

  • Boris Johnson To Chair Cobra Meeting As Putin Ramps Up Tension Over Ukraine

    UK to unveil fresh sanctions as Russia declares Donetsk and Luhansk independent entities.

  • Nancy Pelosi watches Speaker’s Procession in Parliament

    Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi watches the Speaker's Procession in Central Lobby, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle pausing to shake Speaker Pelosi's hand before entering the Chamber.

  • US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that U.S. leaders said put Russia another step closer to what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine. Residents of Ukraine's capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace. Russia's action extends what it said were military exercises, originally set to end Sunday, that brought an estimated 30,000 Russian forces to Belarus, Ukraine's n

  • Twitter Users Spit Trump 'Truths' After News About His Imminent App Launch

    Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, is reportedly set to roll out on Apple's app store this week.

  • Man Walking Dog Helps Rescue Chihuahua Abandoned in Urine-Soaked Bags Near N.J. Train Tracks

    Coco the Chihuahua is resting at a South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter foster home following her rescue in Vineland, New Jersey

  • Australia plane had 'right' to watch China navy vessel in its waters -PM Morrison

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said an Australian surveillance plane was doing its job when it was "put under threat" with a laser from a Chinese navy ship, rejecting Beijing's assertion the plane came too close. The P-8A Poseidon - a maritime patrol aircraft - detected a laser emanating from a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel last Thursday, and Australia released photographs of two Chinese vessels sailing close to its north coast. "Our surveillance planes have every right to be in our exclusive economic zone and keeping a close eye on what people are up to," Morrison told reporters on Tuesday.

  • Investigation underway after deadly stabbing in Elk Grove

    One man is dead following a deadly stabbing in Elk Grove on Sunday night, the Elk Grove Police Department said. The stabbing took place in the area of Sheldon Road and Lewis Stein Road around 6:45 p.m. The man died from his injuries despite life-saving measures, police said.

  • UPDATE 4-Britain prepares Russia sanctions, says Ukraine invasion could be imminent

    Britain vowed to impose sanctions on Russia, which it warned could invade Ukraine imminently, condemning President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as a breach of international law. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered defensive support in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying while a diplomatic solution should be pursued until the last possible second, the situation was deteriorating.

  • Migrant encounters fall in January at US-Mexico border, first month-to-month decline since September

    Fewer migrants arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border in January, marking the first month-to-month decline since September.

  • Workers battle to save machinery as Storm Eunice flooding breaks river banks in Yorkshire

    Workers in Yorkshire, northern England, battled to save plant machinery on Sunday 20 February after rivers burst their banks following Storm Eunice. The desperate scene was filmed in Armley, outside Leeds.

  • Flood sirens sound in Todmorden in Yorkshire, UK, as Storm Franklin follows Storm Eunice

    Flood sirens sounded across Todmorden in Yorkshire on Sunday 20 February, as Storm Franklin hit, right after Storm Eunice, itself right after Storm Dudley. The Calder Valley town is one of many to be hit by rain and high winds in the successive storms.

  • Hedgehogs in trouble in the countryside, but faring better in towns

    The State Of Britain’s Hedgehogs report found population declines of 30%-75% in rural areas in the past two decades.

  • UPDATE 1-Biden to prohibit trade, investment with Ukraine breakaway regions -White House

    President Joe Biden will issue an executive order soon that will prohibit economic activity between U.S. individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized as independent entities on Monday, the White House said. Putin's recognition of the rebel-held areas could pave the way for Moscow to send military forces into the two regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - and argue that it is intervening as an ally to protect them against Ukraine. "We have anticipated a move like this from Russia and are ready to respond immediately," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

  • Russia's FSB says shell from Ukrainian territory destroys Russian border guard post

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's FSB security service said on Monday a shell fired from Ukrainian territory had completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region but caused no casualties. Ukraine denied responsibility for the incident, which took place at a moment of extreme tension between the two countries as Russia continues to deny statements from the United States and its allies that it could invade Ukraine at any time. "At 9:50 a.m. (0650 GMT) an unidentified projectile fired from Ukrainian territory completely destroyed a service point of the FSB border guards in the Rostov region, located about 150 metres away from the Russia-Ukraine border," the FSB said in a statement.

  • UPDATE 1-Russian troop withdrawal depends in part on NATO pullback, Belarus says

    Belarus said on Monday that the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory would depend to a large extent on NATO pulling back its forces from near Belarus and Russia, opening up the possibility they could remain there indefinitely. Russia deployed what NATO called its biggest military force to Belarus since the Cold War ended for joint exercises that started on Feb. 10, part of a wider buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of a looming war.