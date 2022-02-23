Prime Minister Boris Johnson Orders Review of Russian News Channel’s U.K. License

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered a review of the Russian-backed RT news channel.

Addressing the House of Commons on Wednesday, Johnson said that Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has asked U.K. media regulator Ofcom to review the operations of the channel, which was formerly known as Russia Today.

Johnson said: “We live in a democracy, and we live in a country that believes in free speech. And I think it’s important we leave it up to Ofcom, rather than politicians, to decide which media organizations to ban – that’s what Russia does.”

The move is due to the ongoing tensions between Russia and the Ukraine. On Tuesday, the U.K. imposed some sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks with links to the country, which were decried by Johnson’s detractors as too soft.

More to follow.

