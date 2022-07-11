New prime minister to be announced on September 5

tory leadership election process how does conservative party leadership process work

The dozen-strong field running for the Conservative leadership could be cut to just two candidates by early next week, party chiefs said on Monday night, with a final winner announced on Sept 5.

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee, set out a two-stage process which will see MPs whittle down a large field of candidates to just two by Monday when the party will give members the final say on who gets the keys to 10 Downing St.

Under plans agreed last night by the 1922 committee and the party board, up to 12 hustings will be held in person and online at locations around the country.

Candidates will also be allowed to spend around £300,000 on their campaigns when the spending period has begun, a sharp increase on the budget for the 2019 leadership campaigns.

Sir Graham promised a “lively” debate about the future direction of the party, adding: “I hope we will have a very constructive contest but a really good opportunity for a proper healthy constructive debate about the future direction of the Conservative party.”

MPs will now get to work on cutting through a series of ballots for the current field of candidates from 12 to just two by Thursday next week when MPs break for their summer holidays.

Votes will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and then next week, starting on Monday. “It may be that we reach the final two at that point,” he said.

Nominations open at lunchtime and close at 6pm on Tuesday. Any candidate must receive the backing of 20 MPs - 18 MPs, along with a proposer and a seconder - to enter the race.

This would mean that a host of household names including Jeremy Hunt and Suella Braverman would fall at the first hurdle unless they can attract more support on Tuesday.

Voting then gets underway on Wednesday between 1.30pm and 3.30pm in one of the cavernous committee rooms on the committee corridor. The 1922 committee is organising hustings for all candidates starting straight afterwards.

MPs will queue in person to post their ballot papers into the 1922’s historic metal ballot box marked “CCO”, under the watchful eye of Sir Graham and other 1922 board members.

Proxy votes are allowed for those colleagues who cannot vote in person.

The results of the first ballot will be announced at 5pm on Wednesday night by Sir Graham when any candidate with fewer than 30 MPs’ support is forced to withdraw.

This is likely to trigger frenzied horse-trading on Wednesday night, as the remaining candidates are grilled by a mass meeting of the 1922 committee starting at 5pm.

One idea discussed by the 1922 committee - to increase the threshold at which a candidate has to withdraw to whittle down the list of candidates more quickly - was dropped last night.

Instead, the last-placed leadership contender will automatically drop out.

A second round of voting will take place on Thursday between 11.30am and 1.30pm with the result announced at 3pm.

Another 1922 hustings is planned for Monday ahead of a third round of voting on Monday evening. More rounds of voting are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, depending on the number of candidates remaining.

Party chiefs are hopeful that by a week on Thursday, July 21, two candidates will remain in the process.

By the end of next week, Conservative Central Office will take over the process and host a minimum of 12 online and in-person hustings across all parts of the UK, for party members.

The hustings will be available to watch online, which the party hopes will broaden the reach of this contest to our entire membership base of 200,000 members.

The party also said that the ballot of members will be a hybrid of postal and digital to ensure all eligible members are able to participate.

Each candidate will be allowed to spend £300,000 on their campaign, well over twice the £135,000 they were allowed to spend at the 2016 campaign.

Announcing the new rules, Sir Graham said: “We have tried to find a balance where we are making sure the parliamentary stages are concluded reasonably rapidly before the summer recess.

“But we do believe we can have that proper discussion within the party. We know the parliamentary candidates already.

“We do need to make sure there is a decent period of time before the result is announced on Sept 5 for the party membership in the country to meet and question the candidates at regional hustings.”

Only members who joined the party at least three months ago will be allowed to vote, as has happened with previous elections.

Sir Graham confirmed that Boris Johnson remains as Prime Minister until Sept 5 when a successor is announced. “The prime minister remains prime minister until there is a successor,” he said.

The rules also make clear that Mr Johnson is not allowed to stand in the current leadership election, although he may stand in a future one.

Rule 2 in Schedule 2 says: “A Leader resigning from the Leadership of the Party is not eligible for re-nomination in the consequent Leadership election.”