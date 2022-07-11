New prime minister to be announced on September 5

Telegraph reporters
·4 min read
tory leadership election process how does conservative party leadership process work
tory leadership election process how does conservative party leadership process work

The dozen-strong field running for the Conservative leadership could be cut to just two candidates by early next week, party chiefs said on Monday night, with a final winner announced on Sept 5.

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee, set out a two-stage process which will see MPs whittle down a large field of candidates to just two by Monday when the party will give members the final say on who gets the keys to 10 Downing St.

Under plans agreed last night by the 1922 committee and the party board, up to 12 hustings will be held in person and online at locations around the country.

Candidates will also be allowed to spend around £300,000 on their campaigns when the spending period has begun, a sharp increase on the budget for the 2019 leadership campaigns.

Sir Graham promised a “lively” debate about the future direction of the party, adding: “I hope we will have a very constructive contest but a really good opportunity for a proper healthy constructive debate about the future direction of the Conservative party.”

MPs will now get to work on cutting through a series of ballots for the current field of candidates from 12 to just two by Thursday next week when MPs break for their summer holidays.

Votes will be held on Tuesday, Thursday and then next week, starting on Monday. “It may be that we reach the final two at that point,” he said.

Nominations open at lunchtime and close at 6pm on Tuesday. Any candidate must receive the backing of 20 MPs - 18 MPs, along with a proposer and a seconder - to enter the race.

This would mean that a host of household names including Jeremy Hunt and Suella Braverman would fall at the first hurdle unless they can attract more support on Tuesday.

Voting then gets underway on Wednesday between 1.30pm and 3.30pm in one of the cavernous committee rooms on the committee corridor. The 1922 committee is organising hustings for all candidates starting straight afterwards.

MPs will queue in person to post their ballot papers into the 1922’s historic metal ballot box marked “CCO”, under the watchful eye of Sir Graham and other 1922 board members.

Proxy votes are allowed for those colleagues who cannot vote in person.

The results of the first ballot will be announced at 5pm on Wednesday night by Sir Graham when any candidate with fewer than 30 MPs’ support is forced to withdraw.

This is likely to trigger frenzied horse-trading on Wednesday night, as the remaining candidates are grilled by a mass meeting of the 1922 committee starting at 5pm.

One idea discussed by the 1922 committee - to increase the threshold at which a candidate has to withdraw to whittle down the list of candidates more quickly - was dropped last night.

Instead, the last-placed leadership contender will automatically drop out.

A second round of voting will take place on Thursday between 11.30am and 1.30pm with the result announced at 3pm.

Another 1922 hustings is planned for Monday ahead of a third round of voting on Monday evening. More rounds of voting are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, depending on the number of candidates remaining.

Party chiefs are hopeful that by a week on Thursday, July 21, two candidates will remain in the process.

By the end of next week, Conservative Central Office will take over the process and host a minimum of 12 online and in-person hustings across all parts of the UK, for party members.

The hustings will be available to watch online, which the party hopes will broaden the reach of this contest to our entire membership base of 200,000 members.

The party also said that the ballot of members will be a hybrid of postal and digital to ensure all eligible members are able to participate.

Each candidate will be allowed to spend £300,000 on their campaign, well over twice the £135,000 they were allowed to spend at the 2016 campaign.

Announcing the new rules, Sir Graham said: “We have tried to find a balance where we are making sure the parliamentary stages are concluded reasonably rapidly before the summer recess.

“But we do believe we can have that proper discussion within the party. We know the parliamentary candidates already.

“We do need to make sure there is a decent period of time before the result is announced on Sept 5 for the party membership in the country to meet and question the candidates at regional hustings.”

Only members who joined the party at least three months ago will be allowed to vote, as has happened with previous elections.

Sir Graham confirmed that Boris Johnson remains as Prime Minister until Sept 5 when a successor is announced. “The prime minister remains prime minister until there is a successor,” he said.

The rules also make clear that Mr Johnson is not allowed to stand in the current leadership election, although he may stand in a future one.

Rule 2 in Schedule 2 says: “A Leader resigning from the Leadership of the Party is not eligible for re-nomination in the consequent Leadership election.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What is the 1922 Committee and what rules are changing?

    The 1922 Committee is playing a key role in the race to find Boris Johnson’s replacement. The powerful parliamentary group, also known as “the 22”, is made up of 18 backbench Conservative MPs.

  • 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

    The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...

  • New UK prime minister to be announced on Sept. 5 as tax dominates contest

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's new prime minister will be announced on Sept. 5, with the first votes to begin eliminating candidates in a crowded and increasingly unpredictable and divisive contest to replace Boris Johnson coming this week. So far 11 candidates have thrown their hat in the ring to succeed Johnson as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and prime minister after he quit following a dramatic rebellion by his own lawmakers and ministers after a series of scandals. The 1922 committee of Conservative members of parliament (MPs) which organises the leadership contest said hopefuls would need at least 20 nominations from the party's 358 lawmakers to even proceed to the first round of votes on Wednesday.

  • Mariners win 7th in row, top Blue Jays 2-1 on Santana homer

    SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana hit his first home run since being acquired by Seattle, lining a two-run shot off Toronto starter Alek Manoah that lifted the Mariners to a 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Seattle won its seventh straight and has taken 15 of its past 18. The 15-3 stretch is the best 18-game stretch by the Mariners since 2003. Santana’s homer came in the seventh inning after Seattle had managed just one hit off Manoah through the first six. J.P. Crawford led off the sev

  • Oilers announce assistants Manson, Gulutzan will return to Woodcroft's coaching staff

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

    Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Maple Leafs trade Petr Mrazek to Blackhawks in salary dump

    MONTREAL — Getting out from under Petr Mrazek's albatross contract wound up costing Kyle Dubas just over a dozen spots at the NHL draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager traded the under-performing goaltender and the 25th pick to the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for the 38th selection. The move gives the team more salary cap flexibility to address its unsettled crease and closed the book on a free-agent signing that fell flat. Toronto inked Mrazek to a three-year, US$11.4-mil

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • As sports get back to normal on P.E.I., volunteers become harder to find

    Sports organizations on P.E.I. say they are finding fewer people who are willing to clock in volunteer hours for games. Volunteers are needed to either coach or officiate, but the lack of people with those skill sets has caused disruption in some sports. Baseball P.E.I. was forced to delay one of its leagues this season because there weren't enough coaches, said executive director Rhonda Pauls. "I'm sure that everybody would say that over the pandemic, we all got out of the habit of being out of

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Blue Jays catcher Kirk, first baseman Guerrero Jr. to start All-Star game

    Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., were among players elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star game. Kirk joins Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. in making their All-Star debuts after finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, and outfielders Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers will also start. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are