Prime members can sign up for Starz and Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99/month

Madison Durham, Reviewed
·2 min read
Stream music, films, TV and more with this Amazon Music Unlimited and Starz bundle.
Amazon is home to plenty of great streaming options and accessories, from music to films to video games. If you're a Prime member and you've yet to tack on one of Amazon's various perks to your membership, you're in luck. You can currently get two great additional services, Amazon Music Unlimited and the Starz channel for Prime Video, for just $0.99 per month for three months.

It's easy to add both an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and Starz streaming subscription to your Prime account. Typically, Amazon Music Unlimited will run you $7.99 per month on its own and Starz can be added to your Prime Video subscription for an additional $8.99 per month. With the bundle deal, you can combine Amazon Music Unlimited with a Starz Channel subscription for $0.99 per month for both, meaning you'll save a total of $15.99 per month for three months (an overall savings of $47.97) when you sign up with the deal.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers subscribers ad-free access to over 90 million songs, including music from your favorite artists, podcasts, radio and more. We rank Amazon Music Unlimited as one of the best music streaming services out there—it's also one of the services that pays artists the most. The song selection is on par with other streaming services like Spotify, and it's optimized to pair well with other Amazon products, like the Echo Studio speaker.

As with other Prime Video channels, Starz is one of the available options to tack onto your Prime Video subscription. Starz is home to popular original series like Power, Outlander, Black Sails, American Gods, The Spanish Princess and more. You can also find popular films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Devil Wears Prada and more. If you sign up now, you can start watching Outlander, the incredibly popular time-travel romance series, and get caught up ahead of the sixth season, which drops on March 6, 2022.

Sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited and Starz for $0.99/ month for three months (Save $15.99)

