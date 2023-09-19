In a prime example of someone knowing their brand, Wiz Khalifa now offers mushroom grow kits

When you do what you love, you never work a day in your life the old saying goes. And Wiz Khalifa certainly embodies that.

No stranger to throwing the first pitch out at a baseball game high on 'shrooms, the "See You Again" rapper has now launched his own 'shroom business — though not in the same psychotropic sense.

Wiz Khalifa brand launch

Mistercaps Wiz Khalifa

Introducing Mistercap's, Khalifa's organic grow-your-own mushroom kits with a mission focused on increasing interest in the health benefits of mushrooms by creating more ways for people to incorporate them into their lives, nutrition and wellbeing.

Allowing consumers to experience the entire life cycle of a mushroom "from mycelium to meal," Mistercap's was inspired by Wiz's nickname around Taylor Gang, the record label he co-founded in 2008.

"People love growing their own food," Khalifa said in a press release. "People know so little about mushrooms, so my goal with Mistercap's is to showcase its positive benefits, and bring them to a wider audience."

Two percent of all proceeds will go to the Fungi Foundation, a global organization dedicated to studying and conserving fungi, directly impacting the Foundation's Fungi Education Curriculum, the world's first curriculum designed to introduce mycology (the study of fungi) into middle and high schools.

Because Wiz is for the kids.

Related content: