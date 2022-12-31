What is Prime energy drink and why is everyone so obsessed with it?

A viral range of soft drinks promoted by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI has been flying off UK supermarket shelves this week.

Prime Hydration was made available as an Aldi “Special Buy” on Thursday but the chain’s Crawley store, for one, had entirely run out just 30 minutes after opening on Thursday morning, as shoppers queued round the block to get their hands on crates.

Staff were forced to limit customers to one bottle per person and then put up notices warning that they had completely sold out soon after.

Runs on the product were also reported at Aldi branches in Gravesend in Kent and in Thornbury near Bradford, among other locations.

The drink, capitalising on the huge influence of the two online personalities, was launched “to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function,” according to the creators.

It is sold in Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime, Grape and Orange versions but, at the time of writing, all 12 packs retailing at £24.99 on the brand’s official website had been completely sold out too.

PRIME Hydration contains 10 per cent coconut water, electrolytes and B vitamins and BCAAs and has zero sugar or caffeine and only around 20 calories per bottle, the manufacturers claim.

Last month, Asda ran out of bottles of the drink and crates began to be sold at extortionate prices on eBay, causing shoppers to descend on Wakey Wines in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, a newsagents with a cult reputation locally, in order to pick up supplies under the radar. The shop was reportedly charging £20 per bottle.

Another store, a Nisa Local in Worcester, was reportedly selling Prime Hydration for £15.

“Nobody has complained about the price,” that business’s owner, Ameer Khan, told The Sun.

“People leave their phone numbers with me so I can let them know we have some in stock.”