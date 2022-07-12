Prime Day TV deals are here—save hundreds at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon

Jon Winkler and Jillian Lucas, Reviewed
·5 min read
Make every night a special movie night with these Prime Day TV deals.
Make every night a special movie night with these Prime Day TV deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 and Black Friday in July are officially here. The massive two-day Amazon sales event began today, July 12, and TVs, as ever, are on a lot of people's wish lists. And for good reason. The Prime Day TV deals from Amazon—along with competing Black Friday in July deals at Best Buy and Walmart rollbacks—are really good this year.

Update 2:15 EST: Prime Day is upon us, which means we're going to update you live, throughout the day, with the best deals. Price changes, new deals, and more will be updated until the end of the day. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are still going strong with huge savings on TVs of all sizes. - Jillian Lucas, Reviewed

Best Prime Day TV deals you can shop

Here are our top five favorite Prime Day TV deals you can shop today, including a wallet-friendly compact model from TCL perfect that's for small spaces, as well as Reviewed's #1 rated TV of last year, the LG C1 OLED.

  1. TCL 32-Inch 3 Series Class 720P HD LED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $99 (Save $50)

  2. Hisense 55-Inch U7G Series ULED Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $539.99 (Save $310)

  3. Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K UHD HDR 12x Smart TV at Walmart for $997.99 (Save $300)

  4. TCL 55-Inch Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV at Best Buy for $429.99 (Save $120)

  5. LG 65-Inch OLED C1 Series Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $1,696.99 (Save $803)

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

TVs come in a wide variety of sizes, brands, features and prices. We should know because we've tested the best TVs on the market (and some of the worst!). But whether you’re shopping for the best TV for gaming or just need a budget-friendly screen, there are Prime Day TV deals for pretty much need.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the 75+ best Amazon deals today

►Amazon Prime Day deal: Get 2 months of Starz, Showtime for just $0.99 with this massive Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Here's a list of our favorite deals, broken down by retailer. If you're not sure what you're looking for in a TV, check out our Best TVs of 2022 guide for a complete run-down of what all those confusing acronyms like OLED and QLED actually mean.

Amazon TV deals for Prime Day

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. It's also our top-rated TV for gaming thanks to its low latency and other gaming-friendly features. For Prime Day, you can get a 65-inch model at Amazon for 36% off at $1,599.99.

Another favorite is the Samsung Frame TV. Sporting an unusually elegant design, it's meant to blend into the wall as a framed picture rather than assert its techy-ness. The screensaver feature (both free and premium versions are available) allows you to display high-resolution fine art images when the TV is not in use. Today, Amazon has dropped the price of the 55-inch Samsung Frame to $980—shaving $418 off the standard retail price.

Get stylish media screens for your home with these LG TV deals available for Prime Day.
Get stylish media screens for your home with these LG TV deals available for Prime Day.

Walmart TV deals for Prime Day

Walmart has thousands of rollbacks for Amazon Prime Day. We love the TCLs with built-in Roku. It's a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney+, etc. experience wherever you plunk down a TV.  The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our Best TVs Under $500 guide. The 3-Series carries over a lot of those winning attributes, but with this Walmart deal somehow manages to keep the price under $100.

Get quality visuals right in your living room with these Samsung TV deals available for Prime Day.
Get quality visuals right in your living room with these Samsung TV deals available for Prime Day.

Best Buy TV deals for Prime Day

TCL TVs with built-in Roku routinely top our Best TVs Under $500 guide. Honestly, it's hard to find a better bang for your buck. Right now, you can get our top-rated TCL 5-Series in a 55-inch model at Best Buy for $429.99—$120 off the normal price. Reviewed's testers called the 5-Series "a budget-friendly quantum dot TV with commendable picture quality that won’t break the bank." But that's far from the only Best Buy TV deal today. Check it out!

TCL is behind some of the best affordable TVs on the market and now they're even more wallet-friendly for Prime Day.
TCL is behind some of the best affordable TVs on the market and now they're even more wallet-friendly for Prime Day.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Amazon is currently offering a free, 30-day trial that you can sign up for to experience Prime Day and you can find out which membership you qualify for here.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. The deals officially began at 3:00AM ET on Tuesday, July 12. More deals are expected to go live throughout the day and tomorrow as well, so keep your eyes peeled for top-rated TVs that go on sale during the event.

Where can you shop the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals?

You can find TV screens on sale at a number of different outlets. Not only are discounts available on the brand's websites themselves, like Samsung for instance, but tons of retailers like AmazonWalmart to B&H Photo have discounts on quality screens. Some of those discounts are even on the best TVs we've ever tested, including ones that are best for your budget and best for your gaming console.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day TV deals: Shop savings at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reba McEntire concert tour making 3 Texas stops, including Dickies Arena in October

    Presale tickets for the country music legend’s 17-date tour go on sale Tuesday.

  • Reba McEntire Announces Fall Arena Tour With Terri Clark

    "Reba: Live in Concert," featuring two of Nineties country's biggest hitmakers, gets underway in October

  • Reba McEntire Announces 17-Date Fall Arena Tour with Terri Clark: 'Ready to Get Back Out There'

    The country superstar wrapped the first leg of Reba: Live in Concert in March

  • 20+ best alternative Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Best Buy, Walmart and more

    Looking to branch out from Amazon Prime Day? From Best Buy to Walmart, these are the best alternative Prime Day deals to shop in Canada.

  • Shop Best Buy Canada's massive 3-day sale: Save big on iPads, eBooks, TVs and more

    Best Buy Canada has dropped its prices on must-have technology and appliances.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Canadians Kamal Miller, Dayne St. Clair headed to MLS all-star game

    CF Montreal defender Kamal Miller and fellow Canadian Dayne St. Clair are headed to the MLS all-star game. Miller was chosen as one of commissioner Don Garber's picks. St. Clair gets the nod for his sterling work in goal for Minnesota United. Both are first-time all-star selections. Miller, 25, has been a defensive stalwart in 16 games for Montreal this season and has contributed one goal and three assists in more than 1,300 minutes played. With 25 caps, he has also been a key cog in Canada's ba

  • Wade Redden rejoins Ottawa Senators as development coach

    OTTAWA — Former Ottawa Senators defenceman Wade Redden is back with the team as a player development coach. The Senators said Monday that Redden would join the team at its annual development camp, which is being held this week at the Canadian Tire Centre. Redden, Ottawa's top pick (No. 2 overall) in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft, played parts of 11 seasons with the Senators and is the franchise’s all-time leader in plus/minus rating (plus-159), ranks fourth in games (838), fifth in points (410) and s

  • Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Lekkerimaki has spent the past four years idolizing Vancouver Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson. Now he's poised to be his favourite player's teammate. The Canucks chose Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Thursday. "It's amazing," said the Swedish right-winger. "I can't describe it." The native of Tullinge said he's been a fan of Pettersson, a fellow Swede, since he cracked the Canucks' lineup in 2019. While he's had discussions with Vancouver, h

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with