Prime Day Has Started: Amazon discounts Echo and Fire TV devices early

Prime Day is here. Okay, maybe not quite. We still have a few hours to go until the event itself kicks off, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from discounting everything from Echo Dots and Fire TVs to Fire tablets to their lowest-ever prices. I guess when you run the show you can do as you please. Anyhow, the retailer has confirmed that Amazon device sales are in fact Prime Day deals — as indicated by the small badge on the product pages — and has reassured us that the pricing will remain the same through the end of the shopping bonanza on October 14.





The best single best deal? The retailer has the Amazon Echo Dot for just $19. This is the cheapest it has ever offered the puck-sized smart speaker, down $3 from the $22 we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Of course, that’s not the only offer to write home about. It’s also offering the souped-up Amazon Echo Studio for $150, down $50 from the usual $200, and has the top-rated Fire HD 10 tablet for just $80. That’s $70 under sticker. Oh, and did we mention the Fire TV Recast (500GB) is on sale for just $130. Wait for it… That’s a savings of $100. Wowzers.

When is the best time to buy Amazon devices?

Prime Day, duh! Amazon has said on multiple occasions that it saves its biggest discounts for Prime Day, slashing prices of its hardware by even more than it does on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That’s why you can shop now with confidence that these same products won’t be cheaper next month, or the month after. The only time we are likely to see them cheaper is on Prime Day next year, but what good is that? The holidays are right around the corner, you’re stuck at home, and you want the latest must-have tech now. It’s safe to buy, my friends.

Should I buy these Amazon devices now or wait for Prime Day tomorrow?

Amazon has branded these offers ‘Early Prime Day Deals’, meaning the prices will remain the same right through the end of Prime Day on October 14. It has even confirmed as much to Digital Trends. Unlike the other offers we’ll see, there’s no rush to bag these. Based on what has happened before, the e-commerce titan tends. to have enough stock of these items to span the entire event, further evidenced by the fact there’s no percentage claimed indictor on their respective product pages. In short, though: There’s no harm in buying them now.

Are any other Amazon Prime Day deals happening today?

While these are the only ‘official’ Prime Day deals happening today, there are several other so-called early Prime Day deals in full swing. But be warned: Unlike the Amazon device deals above, these offers aren’t embellished with a ‘Prime Day Deal’ badge, so there’s every chance they could be cheaper tomorrow. On the other hand, fan-favorite items like the iPad Mini are in short supply, so there’s a (slim) chance they might not even be in stock tomorrow. Our advice? If a deal catches your eye, bag it, then if the same product is cheaper tomorrow rebuy it and cancel today’s order.

