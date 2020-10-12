Prime Day Outdoor Gear, Luggage & Backpack Deals 2020: Early Samsonite Luggage, YETI Tumblers, Tents & Camping Gear Deals Rounded Up by Spending Lab

The top early outdoor gear & luggage deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring luggage, kayaks, backpacks, & recreational equipment for camping, fishing, & hiking discounts
Prime Day experts are sharing the latest early outdoor gear & luggage deals for Prime Day 2020, including discounts on the North Face backpacks, Samsonite luggage, Intex kayaks, Oaskys camping bags, and YETI mugs. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best outdoor gear deals:
- Save up to 49% on outdoor gear from top brands like Columbia, Patagonia, Osprey, Marmot & The North Face - check the latest deals on gear for all sorts of outdoor adventures
- Save up to 25% on YETI coolers, bags & drinkware - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $36 on camping & hiking gear including tents, sleeping bags & survival gear - at the Prime Day sale
- Save up to 18% on fishing gear & fishing equipment at the Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on fishing rods, reels, lures, fishfinders & accessories
- Save $83 on the Concord Deluxe Banjo Portable Outdoor Stove at Amazon - Propane burner made from heavy duty cast iron with weather proof coating
- Save 41% on the GasOne Propane Outdoor High Pressure Burner at Amazon - Equipped with two burner heads, GasOne’s double burner provides extreme heat for various cooking scenarios
- Save 31% on the ALPS OutdoorZ Redwood Flannel Sleeping Bag at Amazon - 100% cotton flannel liner with cotton canvas outer layer
- Save 22% on the Everlit Emergency Trauma Kit for Outdoor Enthusiasts at Amazon - heavy duty use, with first aid response and critical treatment
- Save 25% on the YETI Rambler Bottle at Amazon - Vacuum insulated, stainless steel with TripleHaul cap
- Save 45% on the Coleman Propane Gas Camping Stove at Amazon - Made from aluminum steel with wind blocking panels
- Save up to $110 on tents from top brands including Coleman & Columbia - check all the latest deals on cabin, dome & instant setup tents
- Save 44% on the Coleman Dome Tent at Amazon - Fits two queen-sized air beds and comes with screen-in porch
- Save 36% on the Merrell Men's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes at Amazon - 100% suede leather with breathable mesh lining and closed-cell foam tongue to keep moisture and debris out
Best kayak deals:
- Save up to $120 on a wide range of kayaks from top brands including Intex, Pelican & Lifetime - click the link for the latest deals on inflatable, recreational, modular & sit-on-top kayaks
- Save $120 on the Pelican BASSCREEK Sit-On-Top Fishing Kayak at Amazon - The multi-chine flat bottom hull design provides ultra stability and great tracking
- Save $120 on the Pelican Sit-on-top Fishing Kayak at Amazon - Lightweight and easy to carry with two retractable carrying handles and an open cockpit for easy entry
- Check out the full range of outdoor gear on sale for Prime Day - save on clothing and gear for camping, hiking, cycling, water & winter sports
Best backpack deals:
- Save up to $24 on backpacks for hiking, laptops, kids and casual daypacks - at the Prime Day sale
- Save 34% on the WintMing Camping Backpack at Amazon - tactical military rucksack made of 600D oxford fabric and water resistant materials
- Save 20% on the Ghosthorn Fishing Tackle Backpack & Storage Bag at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) - water-resistant and durable outdoor shoulder bag available in multiple colors and sizes
Best luggage deals:
- Save up to 51% on luggage, suitcases & travel gear - check the latest deals from top brands including Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister and Briggs & Riley
- Save $238 on the Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set at Amazon - expandable storage with spinner wheels & scratch-resistant micro-diamond polycarbonate texture
- Save $111 on the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage at Amazon - 28-inch luggage with spinner wheels & brushed anthracite
- Save $87 on the Samsonite Leverage LTE Softside Expandable Luggage at Amazon - includes removable interior zippered suiter, compression cross straps, & corner protectors to guard against wear and tear at critical contact points
- Save $216 on the Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set at Amazon - scratch-resistant polycarbonate twill texture keeps cases beautiful trip after trip; full-zip interior divider & cross straps for increased packing organization
- Save 41% on the Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage at Amazon - Ultra-light, ultra strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel; Expansion to allow you to pack more items & compression keeps clothing neatly pressed
- Check out the full range of luggage deals from Samsonite and more top brands for Amazon Prime Day
Want some more tents, backpacks & outdoor gear deals? Click here to browse the full selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
Prime Day savings run for a restricted amount of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon Prime Day brings time-limited deals on thousands of items across all Amazon’s product categories including smart home devices, cookware, electronics, and more.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and take advantage of the entire Prime Day sale.
Every year Amazon Prime Day offers a large number of deals on Samsonite luggage, Coleman tents, outdoor gear, camping first aid kits & TETON backpacks. With camping season still ongoing, there is still time to snag up great deals on Amazon for outdoor gear and head off to the woods.
Amazon has an impressive catalog of outdoor gear for camping, hiking, fishing, kayaking, and more. If you’re looking for deals on backpacks and tents, a few good brands worth mentioning are North Face, TETON, YETI, and Loowoko for backpacks and Coleman, MOON LENCE, and Wakeman Outdoors for tents. If you’re looking for kayak and fishing outdoor gear, brands to look into are RAD Sportz and Suspenz for Kayak accessories and PLUSSINO and KOOFIN GEAR for fishing accessories.
If you aren’t much of an outdoorsy person and you prefer traveling around the world rather than traveling to the mountains or woods, Amazon also has a huge catalog for luggage bags and travel gear. Samsonite is one of the most popular brands for luggage. Their Winfield 2 expandable luggage features a polycarbonate hard shell that can easily withstand all kinds of bumps and knocks during your flight. It also features a beautiful brushed anthracite finish and an integrated TSL lock for extra security.
This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale is happening in the fourth quarter of 2020, much later than its usual July schedule.
Want some more deals on outdoor recreation gear & travel luggage? Click here to browse the full selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)