The 19 best Prime Day bedding and mattress deals to make you feel like you live in a luxury hotel, because you're worth it

Young African American woman waking up at home. Portrait of happy black girl smiling, enjoying a large king size mattress all for herself. (diego_cervo via Getty Images)

October Prime Day 2023 is finally here! So if you’ve been waiting for these two days of epic deals to score discounts on a new mattress, pillows, bedding or anything else to make your bedroom feel cozier, you’re in luck.

Since there are literally millions of Prime Day deals out there — from vacuums to viral beauty products — we did the dirty work for you and curated a tight list of the Prime Day mattress and bedding deals that are worth your time. For example, you’ll find this Casper queen mattress at 20% off, and you can also take 29% off this and get this Amazon Basics sheet set that has almost 500,000 reviews. Pretty sweet, right?

Below are some of the best Prime Day mattress and bedding deals, featuring discounts on sheet sets, pillows and fancy cooling mattresses. Everyone deserves to have a good night’s sleep, even your mortal nemesis.

Prime Day 2023 Pillow Deals

Prime Day 2023 Bedding Deals

Prime Day 2023 Mattress Deals

If you liked this story, check out the best deals to shop at Nordstrom Rack right now.

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

More from In The Know:

Drop what you're doing and shop these Prime Day deals that are legit 50% off ASAP

20 body washes that smell so good they basically double as perfume

The 8 best small vacuums on sale for Prime Day that can fit in your very small apartment

This luxurious hair and body oil is the key to feeling like a French girl — and it's seriously on sale

The post The 19 best Prime Day bedding and mattress deals to make you feel like you live in a luxury hotel, because you're worth it appeared first on In The Know.