Traveling this summer? Shop the 15 best post-Prime Day luggage deals on Amazon

Moriba Cummings
Updated ·3 min read

Prime Day 2023 is over, but there are still tons of deals that are still active. While folks are still looking for the best deals on hair care, Stanley products, surge protectors, tower fans and more, if you're traveling soon, you should snag some of these top-notch post-Prime Day luggage deals.

Quick Overview

  • Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On

    $73$140
    Save $67
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On

    $119$150
    Save $31
    See at Amazon

  • American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside Carry-On Luggage

    $70$100
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

  • LEVEL8 Carry-On Textured Luggage

    $145$160
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Coolife Carry-On with Pocket Compartment

    $90$110
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

  • DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Large 29-Inch

    $176$254
    Save $78
    See at Amazon

  • American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Medium 28-Inch

    $98$108
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels (Checked-Large 28-Inch)

    $195$270
    Save $75
    See at Amazon

  • SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage, Checked-Large 29-Inch

    $140
    See at Amazon

  • BEOW Luggage Set, 4 Pieces

    $270
    See at Amazon

  • Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage wIth Spinners, 3 Pieces

    $519$700
    Save $181
    See at Amazon

  • Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set, 4 Pieces

    $106$219
    Save $113
    See at Amazon

  • American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3 Pieces

    $261$330
    Save $69
    See at Amazon

  • Coolife Hardside Lightweight Luggage Set, 3 Pieces

    $160$190
    Save $30
    See at Amazon
There are still a few deals that are still active for a few more hours after the massive savings event. This means that now is the only time to take advantage of the best post-Prime Day luggage deals before they expire.

To make your shopping experience a lot faster and easier, we've separated the 15 best deals into three categories:

  • Best Carry-On Deals

  • Best Checked Luggage Deals

  • Best Luggage Set Deals

Right now, brands like Samsonite, Rockland Melbourne, LEVEL8 and more are up to 52% off for just a few more hours.

If you're looking for the perfect checked suitcase, the cult-favorite and extremely durable American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage is 49% off on Amazon for Prime Day. As far as carry-ons go, nothing beats the longtime best-selling Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On. Get it for $66.86 off.

And this gorgeous four-piece Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set is over $100 off after Prime Day.

Best Carry-On Deals

1. Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On, $73.14 (Orig. $140)

48% off

Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On

$73$140Save $67

Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this super hardshell carry-on suitcase that's both lightweight and extremely durable.

$73 at Amazon

2. Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $118.99 (Orig. $149.99)

21% off

Amazon

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On

$119$150Save $31

This remains one of Samsonite's best sellers of all time. Over 20,000 Amazon reviews say it's one of the best carry-on suitcases on the market and that it's virtually indestructible.

$119 at Amazon

3. American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside Carry-On Luggage, $70.18 (Orig. $99.99)

30% off

Amazon

American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside Carry-On Luggage

$70$100Save $30

If you're not trying to break the bank, but still want a suitcase that lasts, this carry-on from American Tourister is a customer favorite.

$70 at Amazon

4. LEVEL8 Carry-On Textured Luggage, $144.99 with ticked $15 off coupon, (Orig. $159.99)

20% off

Amazon

LEVEL8 Carry-On Textured Luggage

$145$160Save $15

LEVEL8 is one of the sleekest and most secure luggage brands in the world, and its carry-on is just as strong as it is beautiful.

$145 at Amazon

5. COOLIFE Carry-On with Pocket Compartment, $89.99 with ticked $20 off coupon (Orig. $109.99)

20% off

Amazon

Coolife Carry-On with Pocket Compartment

$90$110Save $20

This carry-on suitcase has a bunch of hidden compartments and doesn't take up much space when stored in the overhead compartment on airplanes.

$90 at Amazon

Best Checked Luggage Deals

6. DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Large 29-Inch, $175.99 (Orig. $253.92)

31% off

Amazon

DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Large 29-Inch

$176$254Save $78

This best seller comes in 10 colors and is super-lightweight while also providing incredible protection with its hard shell. It's also expandable and extremely durable.

$176 at Amazon

7. American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Medium 28-Inch, $98.11 (Orig. $108.35)

49% off

Amazon

American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Medium 28-Inch

$98$108Save $10

This hardside, expandable suitcase is both rugged and elegant. It has an ergonomic trolley handle, single spinner wheels and a durable outer shell that stands up to the wear-and-tear at baggage claim.

$98 at Amazon

8. Travel Select Amsterdam Business Rolling Garmen Bag, $81.65 (Orig. $92)

11% off

Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels (Checked-Large 28-Inch)

$195$270Save $75

This is one of Samsonite's best sellers and it's also an Amazon's Choice product. If you want to ensure that your items are secure, this is the suitcase to buy.

$195 at Amazon

9. SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage, Checked-Large 29-Inch, $118.99 (Orig. $139.99)

15% off

Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage, Checked-Large 29-Inch

$140

SwissGear is one of the most affordable high-quality luggage brands out there, and this softside rolling suitcase is one of its best sellers. It has multiple front panel pockets and is perfect for the traveler who wants to stay organized.

$1,840 at Amazon

10. Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels (Checked-Large 28-Inch), $195.16 (Orig. $269.99)

28% off

Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels (Checked-Large 28-Inch)

$195$270Save $75

This is one of Samsonite's best sellers and it's also an Amazon's Choice product. If you want to ensure that your items are secure, this is the suitcase to buy.

$195 at Amazon

Best Luggage Set Deals

11. BEOW Luggage Set, 4 Pieces, $169.99 (Orig. $269.99)

37% off

BEOW

BEOW Luggage Set, 4 Pieces

$270

This hardside four-piece luggage set includes 16-inch, 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch suitcases. Only the 28- and 24-inch pieces are expandable. This set also comes in six additional colors.

$700,000 at Amazon

12. Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage wIth Spinners, 3 Pieces, $518.99 (Orig. $699.97)

26% off

Samsonite

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage wIth Spinners, 3 Pieces

$519$700Save $181

This is one of Samsonite's most premium luggage sets. It includes one carry-on and two checked luggage pieces (24-inch and 29-inch).

$519 at Amazon

13. Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set, 4 Pieces, $105.68 (Orig. $219)

52% off

Amazon

Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set, 4 Pieces

$106$219Save $113

This four-piece softside luggage set is one of the most affordable you'll find all year. It comes with a carry-on, a handle bag and two checked pieces.

$106 at Amazon

14. American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3 Pieces, $261.14 (Orig. $329.99)

21% off

Amazon

American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3 Pieces

$261$330Save $69

This three-piece set includes 21-inch, 25-inch and 29-inch suitcases. Choose from six colors.

$261 at Amazon

15. Coolife Hardside Lightweight Luggage Set, 3 Pieces, $169.99 (Orig. $189.99)

$20 off

Amazon

Coolife Hardside Lightweight Luggage Set, 3 Pieces

$160$190Save $30

This sturdy three-piece set includes a 20-inch carry-on and two checked suitcases (24-inch and 28-inch).

$160 at Amazon

If you enjoyed this story, check out the 15 best last-chance Prime Day luggage deals on Amazon.

