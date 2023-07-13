Traveling this summer? Shop the 15 best post-Prime Day luggage deals on Amazon
Prime Day 2023 is over, but there are still tons of deals that are still active. While folks are still looking for the best deals on hair care, Stanley products, surge protectors, tower fans and more, if you're traveling soon, you should snag some of these top-notch post-Prime Day luggage deals.
There are still a few deals that are still active for a few more hours after the massive savings event. This means that now is the only time to take advantage of the best post-Prime Day luggage deals before they expire.
To make your shopping experience a lot faster and easier, we've separated the 15 best deals into three categories:
Best Carry-On Deals
Best Checked Luggage Deals
Best Luggage Set Deals
Right now, brands like Samsonite, Rockland Melbourne, LEVEL8 and more are up to 52% off for just a few more hours.
If you're looking for the perfect checked suitcase, the cult-favorite and extremely durable American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage is 49% off on Amazon for Prime Day. As far as carry-ons go, nothing beats the longtime best-selling Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On. Get it for $66.86 off.
And this gorgeous four-piece Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set is over $100 off after Prime Day.
Best Carry-On Deals
1. Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On, $73.14 (Orig. $140)
48% off
Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this super hardshell carry-on suitcase that's both lightweight and extremely durable.
2. Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $118.99 (Orig. $149.99)
21% off
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This remains one of Samsonite's best sellers of all time. Over 20,000 Amazon reviews say it's one of the best carry-on suitcases on the market and that it's virtually indestructible.
3. American Tourister 4 Kix Expandable Softside Carry-On Luggage, $70.18 (Orig. $99.99)
30% off
If you're not trying to break the bank, but still want a suitcase that lasts, this carry-on from American Tourister is a customer favorite.
4. LEVEL8 Carry-On Textured Luggage, $144.99 with ticked $15 off coupon, (Orig. $159.99)
20% off
LEVEL8 Carry-On Textured Luggage
LEVEL8 is one of the sleekest and most secure luggage brands in the world, and its carry-on is just as strong as it is beautiful.
5. COOLIFE Carry-On with Pocket Compartment, $89.99 with ticked $20 off coupon (Orig. $109.99)
20% off
Coolife Carry-On with Pocket Compartment
This carry-on suitcase has a bunch of hidden compartments and doesn't take up much space when stored in the overhead compartment on airplanes.
Best Checked Luggage Deals
6. DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Large 29-Inch, $175.99 (Orig. $253.92)
31% off
This best seller comes in 10 colors and is super-lightweight while also providing incredible protection with its hard shell. It's also expandable and extremely durable.
7. American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Checked-Medium 28-Inch, $98.11 (Orig. $108.35)
49% off
This hardside, expandable suitcase is both rugged and elegant. It has an ergonomic trolley handle, single spinner wheels and a durable outer shell that stands up to the wear-and-tear at baggage claim.
8. Travel Select Amsterdam Business Rolling Garmen Bag, $81.65 (Orig. $92)
11% off
This is one of Samsonite's best sellers and it's also an Amazon's Choice product. If you want to ensure that your items are secure, this is the suitcase to buy.
9. SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage, Checked-Large 29-Inch, $118.99 (Orig. $139.99)
15% off
SwissGear is one of the most affordable high-quality luggage brands out there, and this softside rolling suitcase is one of its best sellers. It has multiple front panel pockets and is perfect for the traveler who wants to stay organized.
10. Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels (Checked-Large 28-Inch), $195.16 (Orig. $269.99)
28% off
This is one of Samsonite's best sellers and it's also an Amazon's Choice product. If you want to ensure that your items are secure, this is the suitcase to buy.
Best Luggage Set Deals
11. BEOW Luggage Set, 4 Pieces, $169.99 (Orig. $269.99)
37% off
This hardside four-piece luggage set includes 16-inch, 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch suitcases. Only the 28- and 24-inch pieces are expandable. This set also comes in six additional colors.
12. Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage wIth Spinners, 3 Pieces, $518.99 (Orig. $699.97)
26% off
This is one of Samsonite's most premium luggage sets. It includes one carry-on and two checked luggage pieces (24-inch and 29-inch).
13. Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set, 4 Pieces, $105.68 (Orig. $219)
52% off
Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set, 4 Pieces
This four-piece softside luggage set is one of the most affordable you'll find all year. It comes with a carry-on, a handle bag and two checked pieces.
14. American Tourister Pop Max Softside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, 3 Pieces, $261.14 (Orig. $329.99)
21% off
This three-piece set includes 21-inch, 25-inch and 29-inch suitcases. Choose from six colors.
15. Coolife Hardside Lightweight Luggage Set, 3 Pieces, $169.99 (Orig. $189.99)
$20 off
Coolife Hardside Lightweight Luggage Set, 3 Pieces
This sturdy three-piece set includes a 20-inch carry-on and two checked suitcases (24-inch and 28-inch).
If you enjoyed this story, check out the 15 best last-chance Prime Day luggage deals on Amazon.
