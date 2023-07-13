Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Traveling this summer? Shop the 15 best post-Prime Day luggage deals on Amazon

In The Know by Yahoo

Prime Day 2023 is over, but there are still tons of deals that are still active. While folks are still looking for the best deals on hair care, Stanley products, surge protectors, tower fans and more, if you're traveling soon, you should snag some of these top-notch post-Prime Day luggage deals.

There are still a few deals that are still active for a few more hours after the massive savings event. This means that now is the only time to take advantage of the best post-Prime Day luggage deals before they expire.

To make your shopping experience a lot faster and easier, we've separated the 15 best deals into three categories:

Best Carry-On Deals

Best Checked Luggage Deals

Best Luggage Set Deals

Right now, brands like Samsonite, Rockland Melbourne, LEVEL8 and more are up to 52% off for just a few more hours.

If you're looking for the perfect checked suitcase, the cult-favorite and extremely durable American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage is 49% off on Amazon for Prime Day. As far as carry-ons go, nothing beats the longtime best-selling Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On. Get it for $66.86 off.

And this gorgeous four-piece Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set is over $100 off after Prime Day.

Best Carry-On Deals

48% off

21% off

Amazon Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On $119 $150 Save $31 This remains one of Samsonite's best sellers of all time. Over 20,000 Amazon reviews say it's one of the best carry-on suitcases on the market and that it's virtually indestructible. $119 at Amazon

30% off

4. LEVEL8 Carry-On Textured Luggage, $144.99 with ticked $15 off coupon, (Orig. $159.99)

20% off

Amazon LEVEL8 Carry-On Textured Luggage $145 $160 Save $15 LEVEL8 is one of the sleekest and most secure luggage brands in the world, and its carry-on is just as strong as it is beautiful. $145 at Amazon

5. COOLIFE Carry-On with Pocket Compartment, $89.99 with ticked $20 off coupon (Orig. $109.99)

20% off

Amazon Coolife Carry-On with Pocket Compartment $90 $110 Save $20 This carry-on suitcase has a bunch of hidden compartments and doesn't take up much space when stored in the overhead compartment on airplanes. $90 at Amazon

Best Checked Luggage Deals

31% off

49% off

11% off

15% off

Amazon SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Luggage, Checked-Large 29-Inch $140 SwissGear is one of the most affordable high-quality luggage brands out there, and this softside rolling suitcase is one of its best sellers. It has multiple front panel pockets and is perfect for the traveler who wants to stay organized. $1,840 at Amazon

28% off

Best Luggage Set Deals

37% off

BEOW BEOW Luggage Set, 4 Pieces $270 This hardside four-piece luggage set includes 16-inch, 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch suitcases. Only the 28- and 24-inch pieces are expandable. This set also comes in six additional colors. $700,000 at Amazon

26% off

52% off

Amazon Rockland Journey Softside Upright Luggage Set, 4 Pieces $106 $219 Save $113 This four-piece softside luggage set is one of the most affordable you'll find all year. It comes with a carry-on, a handle bag and two checked pieces. $106 at Amazon

21% off

$20 off

