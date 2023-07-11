11 can’t-miss luggage deals to grab during Prime Day

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We’ve all been there. You’re rushing through a crowded airport, your luggage seems to weigh 100 pounds, and it’s basically just dragging you down at this point. And let’s not even talk about fighting with your own suitcase to get it into an overhead bin or under your seat…

If you consistently find yourself struggling with your old suitcase, it’s time for an upgrade. And while luggage can get pretty pricey, you’re in luck, because during Prime Day, tons of quality name brands are on super-sale.

Through July 12, Prime Day is letting shoppers save big on everything from rolling suitcases to luggage sets. With every brand from Samsonite to COOLIFE to U.S. Traveler on sale, you won’t want to miss out on these steals. For example, you can save 26% on this gorgeous luggage set from Samsonite. With three matching pieces in three different sizes, you’ll be traveling in style, no matter where you’re headed.

Whether you have travel plans for this summer or are daydreaming about future plans, you’ll thank yourself during your next trip when you have a smartly designed, easy-to-maneuver suitcase ready to go. Below, shop 11 luggage deals that are too good to pass up.

