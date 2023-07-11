Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

11 can’t-miss luggage deals to grab during Prime Day

Julia Webb
·2 min read
We’ve all been there. You’re rushing through a crowded airport, your luggage seems to weigh 100 pounds, and it’s basically just dragging you down at this point. And let’s not even talk about fighting with your own suitcase to get it into an overhead bin or under your seat…

If you consistently find yourself struggling with your old suitcase, it’s time for an upgrade. And while luggage can get pretty pricey, you’re in luck, because during Prime Day, tons of quality name brands are on super-sale.

Through July 12, Prime Day is letting shoppers save big on everything from rolling suitcases to luggage sets. With every brand from Samsonite to COOLIFE to U.S. Traveler on sale, you won’t want to miss out on these steals. For example, you can save 26% on this gorgeous luggage set from Samsonite. With three matching pieces in three different sizes, you’ll be traveling in style, no matter where you’re headed.

Whether you have travel plans for this summer or are daydreaming about future plans, you’ll thank yourself during your next trip when you have a smartly designed, easy-to-maneuver suitcase ready to go. Below, shop 11 luggage deals that are too good to pass up.

Samsonite

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners, Black, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)

$519$700Save $181

Shop this set in 6 additional colors.

$519 at Amazon
Samsonite

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels

$158$230Save $72

Shop this design in over 10 additional colors.

$158 at Amazon
Samsonite

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinners

$175$240Save $65

Shop this design in 6 additional colors.

$175 at Amazon
Samsonite

Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

$136$240Save $104

Shop this design in 6 additional colors.

$136 at Amazon
Coolife

COOLIFE Luggage Suitcase Set

$150$180Save $30

Shop this set in 3 additional colors.

$150 at Amazon
Coolife

COOLIFE Luggage 4 Piece Set

$176$210Save $34

This set comes in various colors as well as different size combinations. 

$176 at Amazon
Coolife

Coolife Luggage Expandable

$51$60Save $9

Shop this design in 4 additional colors.

$51 at Amazon
Amazon

U.S. Traveler Rio Rugged Fabric Expandable Carry-on Luggage Set

$56$70Save $14

This set comes in 9 additional colors.

$56 at Amazon
urecity

urecity Womens Luxury Vintage Trunk Luggage Set

$208$260Save $52

Shop this set in 6 additional colors.

$208 at Amazon
Amazon

DELSEY Paris Chatelet Air Hardside Luggage

$208$219Save $11

Shop this design in 3 additional colors.

$208 at Amazon
NEWHEY

Oversized Travel Duffel Bag

$40$50Save $10

Shop this design in 6 additional colors.

$40 at Amazon

The post 11 can’t-miss luggage deals to grab during Prime Day appeared first on In The Know.

