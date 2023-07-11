Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These hair care brands rarely ever have sales, but their best-selling products are marked down for Prime Day

If you’re picky about what products you use on your hair, I’m right there with you. For a long time, I would use any shampoo or conditioner I could get my hands on (or, let’s be honest, that I could afford), and the results were mixed at best.

After a while, my hair started to show the effects of not using products made with the best ingredients, and I went into serious repair mode. When I finally nursed my strands back to health, I committed to only using the best hair care brands, and my curls have flourished as a result.

My bank account, on the other hand? Good hair care products aren’t cheap. What’s more, lots of the best brands rarely ever have sales. That’s precisely why you should absolutely stock up on your favorite hair products when they go on sale.

With Prime Day underway, you’ll be happy to know that a bunch of the best hair care brands that rarely ever mark down their own products have given Amazon the greenlight to discount many of their top products for the major sale event. For a limited time only, you can get best-selling products from Briogeo, Devacurl and Ouidad on sale on Amazon. Don’t wait; add your go-to products – and some new products you want to try! – to your cart ASAP.

Briogeo Prime Day Deals

Briogeo’s clean hair care products are beloved by beauty experts and real women. They have products that target common issues like dandruff, dryness and breakage.

– Briogeo Don’t Despair Repair Hair Mask, $27.30 (Orig. $39)

– Briogeo Curl Charisma Curl Cream, Rice Water Curl Defining Cream, $16.80 (Orig. $24)

– Briogeo Scalp Revival Scalp Exfoliator Charcoal Shampoo, $29.40 (Orig. $42)

– Briogeo Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Cream Heat Protectant, $15.60 (Orig. $26)

Devacurl Prime Day Deals

If you have curly hair, then you need to try Devacurl’s products. They’re specially formulated to hydrate and nourish curly textures. I swear by the Coconut-Infused Definer to keep my curls soft and bouncy during the hot summer months.

– DevaCurl SuperCream Rich Coconut-Infused Definer, $23.80 (Orig. $34)

– DevaCurl One Condition Original Rich Cream Conditioner, $40.60 (Orig. $58)

– DevaCurl Supreme Defining Gel, $22.40 (Orig. $32)

– DevaCurl Styling Cream Touchable Moisturizing Definer, $23.80 (Orig. $34)

PATTERN Beauty Prime Day Deals

Credit: Amazon

Tracee Ellis Ross continues to kill it with her PATTERN Beauty line. Most of the products have more than 4.5 out of 5 stars, and shoppers around the internet rave about how incredible they all are.

– PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Leave-In Conditioner, $33.60 (Orig. $42)

– PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Curl Gel, $33.60 (Orig. $42)

– PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Hydration Shampoo, $28.50 (Orig. $38)

– PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross Styling Cream, $33.34 (Orig. $42)

Ouidad Prime Day Deals

Credit: Amazon

Ouidad is one of the OG salon brands that offer everyone really high-quality hair products. The brand’s products are still super effective and have a cult following that includes people with all different hair types.

– Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Conditioner, $15.19 (Orig. $24)

– Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Shampoo, $15.19 (Orig. $24)

– Ouidad Curl Tone Anti-Brass Conditioning Mask, $16 (Orig. $32)

– Ouidad Curl Shaper Double Duty Weightless Cleansing Conditioner, $34.08 (Orig. $36)

