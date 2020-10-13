These Prime Day Fitness Deals Will Totally Upgrade Your Stay-At-Home Gym

Alexandra Polk

In 2020, gyms shut down — and, for many of us, so did our fitness routines. But then we took a chance on workout equipment: creating our own personal gyms inside our living spaces, free of overpriced membership fees and impossible to get into 7 a.m. classes. Now that we're workout-from-home pros AND Amazon Prime Day is upon us, it's a smart time to affordably add some new exercise equipment to our favorite fitness studio in town (aka our apartment).

Ahead, find the best Prime Day deals on everything from indoor bikes to exercise balls, dumbbell sets, and activewear essentials that will give your personal-gym setup a major equipment upgrade.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.

YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary, $, available at Amazon
Giotto Leakproof BPA Free Drinking Motivation Water Bottle, $, available at Amazon
BalanceFrom All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat, $, available at Amazon
LifePro Pulse Fx Powerful Rotating Percussion Massage Gun, $, available at Amazon
LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun, $, available at Amazon
LifePro Fusion FX Heated Percussion Massage Gun, $, available at Amazon
soges Adjustable Anti-Rolling Dumbbells, $, available at Amazon
Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettle Bells, $, available at Amazon
Odoland 4-in-1 AB Wheel Roller Kit, $, available at Amazon
KINFAYV High Density Foam Roller Set, $, available at Amazon
Live Infinitely Exercise Ball (55cm-95cm), $, available at Amazon
Reehut Durable Ankle/Wrist Weights, $, available at Amazon
Viajero Viajero Pilates Bar Kit for Portable Home Gym Workout - 2 Latex Exercise Resistance Band - 3-Section Sticks - All-in-one Strength Weights Equipment for Body Fitness Squat Yoga with E-Book & Video, $, available at Amazon

