These Prime Day Fitness Deals Will Totally Upgrade Your Stay-At-Home Gym

In 2020, gyms shut down — and, for many of us, so did our fitness routines. But then we took a chance on workout equipment: creating our own personal gyms inside our living spaces, free of overpriced membership fees and impossible to get into 7 a.m. classes. Now that we're workout-from-home pros AND Amazon Prime Day is upon us, it's a smart time to affordably add some new exercise equipment to our favorite fitness studio in town (aka our apartment).



Ahead, find the best Prime Day deals on everything from indoor bikes to exercise balls, dumbbell sets, and activewear essentials that will give your personal-gym setup a major equipment upgrade.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.



YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary, $, available at Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary, $, available at Amazon More

Giotto Leakproof BPA Free Drinking Motivation Water Bottle, $, available at Leakproof BPA Free Drinking Motivation Water Bottle, $, available at Amazon More

BalanceFrom All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat, $, available at All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Yoga Mat, $, available at Amazon More

LifePro Pulse Fx Powerful Rotating Percussion Massage Gun, $, available at Pulse Fx Powerful Rotating Percussion Massage Gun, $, available at Amazon More