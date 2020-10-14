Prime Day Fitbit, Garmin, Galaxy & Apple Watch Deals 2020: Top Smartwatch & Fitness Tracker Savings Compiled by Saver Trends

Prime Day Apple Watch, Fitbit & smartwatch deals for 2020 are underway, check out all the top Apple Watch Series 6 & 5, Garmin, Galaxy Watch & Fitbit fitness tracker sales below



Here’s a round-up of the latest fitness smartwatch deals for Prime Day, together with deals on Fitbit Versa & Charge, Garmin Forerunner & Vivoactive, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch Series 6 & 5 and more. Links to the best deals are listed below.



On Prime Day, shoppers can find an impressive number of Garmin, Apple, Fitbit and Samsung smartwatch deals on Amazon. There is no scarcity of new smartwatch options to choose from in 2020. Apple alone unveiled two new smartwatches: the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. The flagship Watch 6 comes with new sensors that allow the smartwatch to provide users with more data on their health and fitness. With the release of the new Apple smartwatches, price reductions on the Apple Watch Series 5 and older Watch models are expected.



Fitbit’s new smartwatch and fitness trackers, while generally more affordable, are no slouch in terms of health and fitness features as well. Just like the Apple Watch Series 6, the new Fitbit Sense comes with an SpO2 sensor. Fitbit also added Active Zone Minutes to the new Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch and Inspire 2 fitness tracker. Users who prefer a more traditional wristwatch profile for their smartwatch may want to check out the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 that boasts an FDA-approved ECG monitor.



For most users, the Apple Watch and Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers’ features are more than enough. However, those who need more advanced sensors and detailed health metrics can choose from Garmin’s extensive line of smartwatches and fitness trackers. For instance, some Garmin smartwatches from its fenix, vivoactive, and Venu lines feature Body Battery that takes heart rate variability (HRV) and stress and energy levels into account.



