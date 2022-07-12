Prime Day deals on Amazon devices are live—save on Echo Dots, Fire TVs, Ring Alarms and more

Rachel Murphy and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
Amazon Prime Day is here and you can shop big discounts on Amazon devices like Echo speakers, Fire TVs and more.
Amazon Prime Day is here and you can shop big discounts on Amazon devices like Echo speakers, Fire TVs and more.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year with deals on pretty much everything. The outlet is behind some quality devices that make life at home infinitely easier and starting today, July 12Amazon devices are on sale for up to 60% off. Right now, you can shop all the best Amazon Prime Day device deals on user-friendly smart speakers, eye-catching smart TVs and more today.

Shop Amazon Prime Day device deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 runs today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13 and we are monitoring all the best deals on top-rated tech. As part of the two-day shopping event, the retail giant has discounted tons of Amazon devices by up to 60%. Whether you’re shopping for a new smart TV or an Alexa smart speaker, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day device deals for you.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop 40+ best Amazon deals today, July 12

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: The Anniversary sale is live for cardholders—shop 50+ deals on Spanx, Zella and Nike

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Ready to add to cart? Below are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices that you can shop during the two-day mega sale.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices you can shop

Get Amazon Prime Day deals on the Amazon Glow, Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Ring Alarm Kit.
Get Amazon Prime Day deals on the Amazon Glow, Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Ring Alarm Kit.

Here are our top five favorite Prime Day deals you can shop right now, including the popular Echo Dot (fourth-generation) smart speaker and Alexa-enabled Fire TVs.

  1. Echo Dot (Fourth-Generation) for $19.99 (Save $30)

  2. Echo Dot Kids (Fourth-Generation) for $24.99 (Save $35)

  3. Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $5)

  4. Amazon Glow for $149.99 (Save $179.99)

  5. Ring Video Doorbell 4 for $169.99 (save $50)

  6. Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series for $199.99 (Save $170)

  7. Ring Alarm Pro for $249.99 (save $60)

  8. Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series for $499.99 (Save $330)

  9.  

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best Amazon device deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Shop all the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices like Fire TV Sticks and Blink outdoor security camera kits.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices of the year, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Find out which Prime membership you qualify for sign up now.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 takes place today, July 12 and tomorrow, July 13. More deals are expected to go live throughout the day, so if you have your eye on some new Amazon device gear, add it to your cart to see if the price drops or, stay here as we'll be updating this page throughout the two-day sale with new deals.

What Amazon device deals can we find during Amazon Prime Day?

This is Amazon's big day, which means we are seeing major discounts on Amazon's brand of devices including smart home gear like Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays.

We're seeing markdowns on the Ring Alarm Kit in various sizes, one of the best DIY security smart home security systems you can buy. The Ring Alarm Pro is also heavily discounted for Prime Day and tops our list for best DIY security systems because it can keep all of your devices online during an internet and/or power outage.

Other smart home security deals on Ring and Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras, as well as video doorbells, throughout Prime Day 2022.

Alexa-powered Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices, including the most affordable Amazon Fire Stick, the Fire Stick Lite, are also included in the two-day shopping event, with some TVs and streaming devices seeing major price cuts during the event.

Amazon Luna video game controllers are also on sale for Prime Day. Amazon's eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ Wi-Fi routers—an effective way to extend your home's internet coverage to those lousy dead zones—will also be deeply discounted today, July 12.

Amazon Kids devices like the interactive Amazon Glow with tangram bits, which comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, will also be on major sale.

Shop Amazon Prime Day device deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon device Prime Day deals: Savings on speakers, TVs and more

