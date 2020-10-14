Save on smoother legs: This Prime Day deal gets you Braun’s best-selling epilator for over 40 percent off

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Prime Day angels know that 2020 has changed our self-maintenance routines (shave much?). And they want to help us get back on track—that’s what this deal is all about. Today only, Amazon is offering a whopping 43 percent off on its best-selling Braun Epilator for Women Silk-Epil 9. Right now you can snag this $140 tool—which has 2,651 five-star reviews—for just $80.

In case you’re not familiar, an epilator is an electric tool that pulls hair out from the root, getting rid of fuzz you don’t want and keeping it away longer than shaving would.

If you're hairy and you love it, move on. But if you're looking to smooth things over, know that this is an incredible deal that won't show up again for a long time. It could be right moment to turn over a new leaf. Say, a mid-autumn resolution of self-care and upkeep. You'll feel better, you'll look great, and you'll approach 2021 with some swagger.





This epilator is designed to work in wet and dry situations (you can use it in the shower). Simply turn it on and run it over areas where you want to remove hair—just like you would with an electric shaver. Women rave about how well this epilator tackles unwanted body hair.

One five-star reviewer offered up detailed advice: “Take a nice, warm bath. Soak your entire body in the bath for at LEAST 25 minutes FIRST before doing anything. Then, once your hairs are nice and soft and your pores nice and open, take each body part out of the water, lather it up with some very lather-y and smooth soap and then GO TO TOWN with your epilator. This cuts the pain by at least 60% for me, and I am the hairiest girl you will ever meet.” She also said: “I’m hairy as heck and love this thing!”

The Braun Epilator comes with a special shaver head, trimmer cap, high frequency massage cap, a skin contact cap, a charging stand and a facial brush. So if you want to switch modes (shaving, trimming), you can. It’s your all-purpose tool.

Another happy customer reported that she had “practically NO pain at all” using the Braun Epilator epilator. “It was thorough and I only needed to do one or two passes to get all of the hair—little hair and long hair,” she said. “Two weeks later, my legs and arms are smoother than they've been after years of shaving and using my old epilator. I'm hooked!!!”