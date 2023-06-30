Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Don’t wait for Prime Day — these 8 beauty deals under $50 are absolutely worth purchasing now

Julia Webb
Updated ·1 min read

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 11, but you don’t have to wait for next month to bring home epic deals! Right now, Amazon is offering massive savings on everything from vacation-ready clothes and tech must-haves, but all eyes are on the beauty deals.

From hot tools to high-quality skin care, keep scrolling to shop eight can’t-miss early Prime Day beauty deals that are worth buying right now for less than $50.

Nicebay

Nicebay Hair Straightener Flat Iron

$20$140Save $120

At 86% off, this flatiron is the biggest deal on this list! This hot tool features an LED screen, five heat settings and a safety lock.

$20 at Amazon
L LUSETA

Luseta Perfect Bonding Restoring Shampoo & Conditioner Set

$22$30Save $8

Treat your locks to some TLC with this shampoo and conditioner duo that is both sulfate and paraben-free.

$22 at Amazon
GLAM UP

GLAM UP Facial Sheet Mask 12 Pack

$10$15Save $5

Have your very own at-home spa day with this 12-pack of sheet masks that includes masks for hydrating, brightening and more.

$10 at Amazon
wavytalk

Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer

$32$55Save $23

This salon-quality hair dryer has "ionic technology [that] forms a protective film on the surface of each hair to prevent heat damage and add shine"

$32 at Amazon
MIZON

MIZON Under Eye Collagen Patches

$12$25Save $13

Perk up tired eyes with these under-eye masks that work to soothe and hydrate the delicate skin under your eyes.

$12 at Amazon
LANDOT

LANDOT Blow Dryer Brush

$29$60Save $31

You don't have to splurge on a Dyson Airwrap to achieve that bouncy blowout look. This blow-dry brush can help you get the same look for less than $30.

$29 at Amazon
Beauty by Earth

Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Mousse

$32$36Save $4

Get a safe and natural-looking tan at home with this self-tanning mousse. You can choose from a fair to medium or a medium to dark formula.

$32 at Amazon
JODSONE

JODSONE Gel Nail Polish Kit

$38$75Save $37

Skip that expensive nail salon appointment and master an at-home manicure with this gel nail polish kit that includes a UV light.

$38 at Amazon

