Don’t wait for Prime Day — these 8 beauty deals under $50 are absolutely worth purchasing now
Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 11, but you don’t have to wait for next month to bring home epic deals! Right now, Amazon is offering massive savings on everything from vacation-ready clothes and tech must-haves, but all eyes are on the beauty deals.
Nicebay Hair Straightener Flat Iron$20$140Save $120
Luseta Perfect Bonding Restoring Shampoo & Conditioner Set$22$30Save $8
GLAM UP Facial Sheet Mask 12 Pack$10$15Save $5
Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer$32$55Save $23
MIZON Under Eye Collagen Patches$12$25Save $13
LANDOT Blow Dryer Brush$29$60Save $31
Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Mousse$32$36Save $4
JODSONE Gel Nail Polish Kit$38$75Save $37
From hot tools to high-quality skin care, keep scrolling to shop eight can’t-miss early Prime Day beauty deals that are worth buying right now for less than $50.
Nicebay Hair Straightener Flat Iron
At 86% off, this flatiron is the biggest deal on this list! This hot tool features an LED screen, five heat settings and a safety lock.
Treat your locks to some TLC with this shampoo and conditioner duo that is both sulfate and paraben-free.
GLAM UP Facial Sheet Mask 12 Pack
Have your very own at-home spa day with this 12-pack of sheet masks that includes masks for hydrating, brightening and more.
Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer
This salon-quality hair dryer has "ionic technology [that] forms a protective film on the surface of each hair to prevent heat damage and add shine"
MIZON Under Eye Collagen Patches
Perk up tired eyes with these under-eye masks that work to soothe and hydrate the delicate skin under your eyes.
LANDOT Blow Dryer Brush
You don't have to splurge on a Dyson Airwrap to achieve that bouncy blowout look. This blow-dry brush can help you get the same look for less than $30.
Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Mousse
Get a safe and natural-looking tan at home with this self-tanning mousse. You can choose from a fair to medium or a medium to dark formula.
JODSONE Gel Nail Polish Kit
Skip that expensive nail salon appointment and master an at-home manicure with this gel nail polish kit that includes a UV light.
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
More from In The Know:
Prime Day is July 11, but these 7 early vacation fashion deals are too good to miss
TikTok loves this clear $13 self-tanner that’s non-sticky and transfer-free: ‘So natural, so even’
Stressed out? TikTok can’t get enough of this tension-relieving serum stick that ‘smells like heaven’
If you’re looking for books like ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ you won’t be able to put down these 5 best sellers
The post Don’t wait for Prime Day — these 8 beauty deals under $50 are absolutely worth purchasing now appeared first on In The Know.