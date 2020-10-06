Prime Day arrives early for Samsung microSD cards — on sale from $7

Prime Day is only a few days away from us and Amazon has already started discounting a variety of tech products. You can currently get the Samsung Evo Select microSD cards for as low as $7 on the retail tech giant today. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your phone, tablet, or laptop’s storage space, this is the deal for you. With more than 40,000 reviews, we don’t anticipate these microSD cards staying in stock for long, so jump on this deal now before you miss your chance!

Samsung EVO Select microSD (32GB) — $7, was $8:





Samsung EVO Select microSD (64GB) — $10, was $11:





Samsung EVO Select microSD (128GB) — $18, was $25:





Samsung EVO Select microSD (256GB) — $35, was $50:





Samsung EVO Select microSD (512GB) — $90, was $100:





The Samsung Evo Select microSD cards come in a variety of different storage variants depending on what you need. These storage cards come with fast read and write speeds, easily transferring all your data, no matter what format it comes in. This memory card can even readily read 4K UHD file formats and be able to hold everything from high-quality photos and videos to thousands of songs. This card’s extended compatibility features also allow you to use it on any device you please — even if your device doesn’t have a microSD slot. Simply use the included SD adapter without compromising on the lightning-fast read and write results of your memory card.

These microSD cards also feature four-proof protection meaning your data will stay safe against everything from extreme weather to being submerged in water. The Evo Select can even handle high magnetic fields — equivalent to being in an MRI scanner — without risking even the slightest amount of your data. There are also five different storage variants available, starting at 32GB and going all the way up to 512GB so you’ll never have to worry about your device running out of space ever again. You’ll even get a 10-year limited warranty included, just in case something goes wrong with your new Samsung Evo Select memory card.

With multiple storage options, full-proof protection, and swift read and write speeds, it’ll be hard to find a memory card that rivals the Samsung Evo Select. If you’ve been looking to enhance your chosen device’s storage buy the Samsung Evo Select now, with some options seeing prices as low as $7. You won’t see a deal like this anytime soon in the future, so don’t miss out!

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.