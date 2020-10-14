Amazon Prime Day 2020 is almost over - shop these Canada deals before it's too late

For more Prime Day sales, deals and must-haves, check out our deals and sales live blog. For more top picks, shopping tips and everything else you need to know, check out all of our coverage here.
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Prime Day 2020 may be drawing to a close - but there are still tons of discounts and savings to shop!
Amazon’s 48 hour online shopping event officially ends tonight, Oct. 14 at 11:59 PST - once the clock strikes midnight, your chance to save on everything from apparel, tech and groceries will be gone!
ALSO SEE: LIVE UPDATES: Best Prime Day deals, sales and more
To help you make the most of the remaining hours of Prime Day 2020, we’ve gathered a list of deals for Canadian Prime members to take advantage of, before it’s too late!
TVs, laptops and more
Amazon Devices
Books
Clothing and Accessories
Save up to 40% on select apparel and accessories from Dockers
Save up to 50% on fashions from Amazon’s in-house brands