Prime Day alcohol deals 2021: The best offers on whisky, wine, gin and more

Enjoy slashed prices on Jack Daniel’s, No.3, Haig Club, Glenfiddich and more (iStock/The Independent)

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has finally arrived with more than 2 million deals to be found on everything from Amazon devices and home appliances to fashion, toys, tech, games consoles and more.

While many of the best savings are on big-ticket items like Amazon devices, laptops, TVs and coffee machines, another area where you can save big during Prime Day is on alcohol and spirits.

Amazon may not be the most obvious choice for stocking up on your favourite tipple, but the two-day shopping extravaganza is full of boozy discounts, with great savings to be had on gin, vodka, tequila, beer and wine. An added bonus? It’s even delivered to your door, saving you that burdensome supermarket trip.

So whether you’re stocking up to entertain guests now that restrictions have relaxed, or simply want to fill up your drinks cabinet for a fraction of the cost – there’s no better time to do so than on Prime Day.

Read more:

With the event well underway, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to the very best alcohol deals that are worth snapping up.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Best Prime Day gin deals

No.3 London dry gin: Was £36.50, now £26, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Perfect for making a classic G&T, this No.3 London dry gin is discounted by nearly 30 per cent right now for Prime Day. Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best gins, our tester said the spirit was “spot on”, adding that the “perfect, clean succession of resinous pine, orange peel and earthy cardamom… keeps you craving the next sip”.

Buy now

Whitley Neill handcrafted raspberry gin and glass gift pack: Was £33.50, now £21, Amazon.co.uk

Story continues

(Amazon)

Blended with Scottish raspberries, this Whitley Neill gin has distinct flavours of liquorice and juniper. You could serve this in your gin bowl glass simply with some tonic, or if you fancied pulling out all the stops, you could shake it up into a cocktail with fresh fruit. According to one of our reviewers in our guide to what IndyBest team members will be buying on Amazon prime Day 2021, “Whitley Neill is one of my favourites when ordering a G&T at the bar, especially with this hot weather, and I like to go for something a little fruity.”

Buy now

Death’s Door gin, 70cl: Was £38, now £29, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Named after the passage of water travelled by the wheat used in its making – from the Washington Island to Madison Wisconsin – this award-winning gin packs a real punch, with juniper, coriander and fennel seeds. Owing to the extraction process of the base spirit, you’ll notice it lacks some of the bitterness of a London Dry style gin, lending itself well to your G&T or simply dashed over ice.

Buy now

Roku Japanese gin gift pack: Was £34.66, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re struggling for gift inspiration, this Roku pack is perfect for gin devotees. Roku translates to the number six in Japanese and each bottle from the brand boasts six rich and flavourful botanicals. Serve simply with tonic for a floral G&T with a hint of spice.

Buy now

Best Prime Day whisky deals

The Glenlivet founder’s reserve single malt scotch whisky: Was £36.59, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

With a saving of 45 per cent, stock up your drinks cabinet with this Glenlivet single malt scotch whisky. The notes of citrus, pear and toffee create a well-balanced, sweet and fruity taste with a smooth finish. Enjoy on the rocks or rustle up a Hot Toddy with this versatile tipple.

Buy now

Glenfiddich 12-year-old single malt scotch whisky with limited release gift tin, 70cl: Was £42, now £32, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save 24 per cent on this beautifully crafted scotch whisky. Its flavours are delicately balanced with a subtle oaky finish – a favourite for any established whisky lover. This set comes with a 70 cl bottle of your favourite amber tipple and a recyclable gift tin that makes it perfect for saving for a special occasion. For more top alcoholic refreshments read our round-up of the best Scottish single malt whisky.

Buy now

Jack Daniel’s limited edition legacy series no. 2: Was £41.59, now £23.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The second bottling of the legacy edition series, this rich whiskey from the go-to brand is a nod to its earliest black labels. With caramel, vanilla and toasted oak flavours to savour, this one has a peppery kick followed by a smooth finish – add it to your basket while you can to bring a little bit of exclusivity to the humble whiskey and coke. Or, if you’re looking for more from the classic brand, it’ll probably come as no surprise we featured it in our review of the best whiskeys that make a great alternative to bourbon.

Buy now

Best wine deals

McGuigan black label shiraz, case of 12: Was £27.99, now £12.90, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re after a well-rounded, fruity wine, this might be the drink for you. Infused with plum, vanilla and blackberry flavours, the McGuigan black label shiraz, which comes from Australia, could pair well with a hearty bowl of pasta or a home-cooked red meat dish. With over 50 per cent off, we’ll toast to this 2016 shiraz.

Buy now

Masottina prosecco rose brut, 750ml: Was £15.49, now £10, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Perfect for special occasions, this rosé prosecco is currently discounted by 35 per cent for Prime Day. Pale pink in colour with notes of wild strawberries, raspberries, red currants and cherries, the tipple also boasts hints of white peaches, apricots, magnolia and jasmine blooms. Enjoy sipping as an aperitif or alongside dinner.

Buy now

Best champagne deals

Bollinger special cuvée champagne, 75cl: Was £43, now £39, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’re always keen to find a corker of a bottle like this Bollinger. It features in our list of the best champagnes, where our reviewer said: “Apple and pear flavours combine with floral and spice notes and undertones of walnuts and honey to make a rich, delightful and long-lasting drink.” It’s rare to see such a good discount on a bottle like this, so it’s perfect for a special occasion.

Buy now

Moët & Chandon impérial brut, 75cl: Was £40, now £29, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

It’s Moet & Chandon – need we say more? Let the bubbles go to your head with the tangy notes of citrus and crisp apple as you sip from the famous bottle that is now almost synonymous with celebration. An elegant and classic tipple – snap up this offer while you can. For more great bubbly read our round-up of the best here.

Buy now

Best vodka deals

Ciroc vodka: Was £35.99, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As one of the only vodkas in the world made from French grapes, Ciroc should turn any evening into a sophisticated occasion. The grapes give the drink a citrus flavour too, and, mixed together with a fruit juice, it would make for a refreshing concoction. The vodka is distilled five times to give it a smooth taste.

Buy now

Funkin passion fruit martini cocktail bottle, case of 6: Was £49.99, now £35.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Take the hassle out of cocktail making with Funkin’s passionfruit martini in a bottle. Pre-mixed and delicious, simply pour over ice and voila – your guests don’t even have to know. Made up of 45 per cent fruit juice and purée, it’s also vegan-friendly and gluten-free.

Buy now

Best rum deals

The Pink Pigeon rum: Was £29.99, now £19.50, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

For the rum enthusiasts, this Pink Pigeon rum has 35 per cent off right now. Distilled five times to create a light and elegant drink, the spirit boasts hints of sweet, bourbon vanilla that’s handpicked from Madagascar, with a smooth finish of orange blossom.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on alcohol, spirits and wine, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – There are huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips right now

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: there are big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day laptop deals – Find big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Discover big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer