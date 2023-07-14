Prime Day 2023 is over but Amazon deals on Apple, iRobot, and Samsonite are still live

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Another Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but that doesn't mean you missed out on the savings. Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find amazing discounts on everything from laptops to kitchen tools and even pet products! Get your weekend started right with these Amazon Prime Day deals still available right now.

Shop extended Amazon Prime Day deals

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

10 Best Extended Amazon Prime Day Deals

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Save 24% on the Apple iPad (9th Generation) with this extended Prime Day deal

$249.99 at Amazon (Save $79.01)

Flexzilla Garden Hose

Save 49% on our pick for the best garden hose

$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Save 51% on the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with this still-live Prime Day deal

$123.25 at Amazon (Save $126.74)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Save 20% on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with this post-Prime Day deal

$199 at Amazon (Save $50)

TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV

Save 43% on this TCL smart TV at Amazon

$129.99 at Amazon (Save $100)

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop

Save 25% on the 2020 MacBook Air with this post-Prime Day deal

$749.99 at Amazon (Save $249.01)

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Save 25% on the Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with this extended Prime Day deal

$715 at Amazon (Save $234.99)

Fitbit Charge 5

Save 33% on the Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker with this still-live Prime Day deal

$99.95 at Amazon (Save $50)

Sony 65 inch 4k Ultra HD TV A95K

Save 20% on the Sony 65 inch 4k Ultra HD TV A95K with this post-Prime Day deal

$2798 at Amazon (Save $701.99)

Apple iPad Mini

Save 20% on the Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) with this extended Prime Day deal

$399.99 at Amazon (Save $99.01)

➤Reviewed-approved deals: Shop the 10 best extended Amazon Prime Day deals before they're gone

Prime Day laptop deals

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip

Save 25% on the Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip at Amazon

$749.99 at Amazon (Save $249.01)

Shop laptop deals at Amazon

Prime Day Apple deals

Apple 12.9-Inch 128GB iPad Pro (6th Generation)

Save 5% on the Apple 12.9-Inch 128GB iPad Pro (6th Generation) with this post-Prime Day deal

$1,0490 at Amazon (Save $50)

Shop Apple deals at Amazon

Prime Day TV deals

TCL 32-Inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV

Save 43% on the TCL 32-Inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV at Amazon

Story continues

$129.99 at Amazon (Save $100)

Shop TV deals at Amazon

Prime Day vacuum deals

Dyson V15 Detect

Save 12% on the Dyson V15 Detect with this post-Prime Day deal

$665 at Amazon (Save $84.99)

Shop vacuum deals at Amazon

Prime Day lightning deals

Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector

Save 20% on the Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector

$239.99 at Amazon (Save $60)

Shop lightning deals at Amazon

Prime Day bedding and mattress deals

NapQueen 8-Inch Bamboo Charcoal Twin XL Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Save 22% on this cozy mattress at Amazon

$139 at Amazon (Save $40)

Shop mattress deals at Amazon

Prime Day gaming deals

Ivoler Switch Storage Case

Save 27% on the Ivoler Switch Storage Case with this post-Prime Day deal

$26.39 on Amazon (Save $9.60)

Shop video game deals on Amazon

Prime Day headphone deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Save 20% on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) at Amazon

$199 at Amazon (Save $50)

Shop headphone deals at Amazon

Prime Day tech deals

Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Save 30% with this extended Prime Day deal

$69.93 at Amazon (Save $30.06)

Shop tech deals at Amazon

Prime Day home appliance deals

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA

Save 24% on the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA with this post-Prime Day deal

$189.99 at Amazon (Save $60)

Shop home appliance deals at Amazon

Ge Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker

Save 9% on the Ge Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker at Amazon

$541 at Amazon (Save $38)

Shop kitchen appliances deals on Amazon

Prime Day kitchen deals

Vitamix Ascent A3500 Blender

Save 19% on the Vitamix Ascent A3500 Blender with this post-Prime Day deal

$527.31 at Amazon (Save $122.64)

Shop kitchen deals at Amazon

Prime Day beauty deals

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0

Save 52% on the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0 at Amazon

$39.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

Shop beauty deals at Amazon

Prime Day home and patio furniture deals

Belffin Modular Velvet Reversible Sectional Sleeper Sofa with Ottomans

Save 12% with this extended Prime Day deal

$1946.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $253)

Shop home furniture deals at Amazon

➤A new Samsung Galaxy device is coming: Reserve now and get $50 off with this historic deal

Prime Day grill deals

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven (Wood & Gas)

Save 26% on the Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven with this post-Prime Day deal

$524.99 with on-page coupon at Amazon (Save $185)

Shop grill and griddle deals at Amazon

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Prime Day lawn and garden deals

Flexzilla Garden Hose

Save 49% on the Flexzilla Garden Hose with this extended Prime Day deal

$54.98 at Amazon (Save $53.71)

Shop lawn and garden deals at Amazon

Prime Day household essentials deals

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera

Save 20% on the Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera at Amazon

$27.99 at Amazon (Save $7)

Shop home essential deals at Amazon

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Prime Day health and fitness deals

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Save 20% on the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser with this post-Prime Day deal

$79.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

Shop health and fitness deals at Amazon

Prime Day lifestyle deals

Renpho RF-FM059Rf Foot Massager

Save 30% on the Renpho RF-FM059Rf Foot Massager at Amazon

$139.99 at Amazon (Save $60)

Shop lifestyle deals on Amazon

Prime Day pet deals

MidWest Homes for Pets 24-Inch Spree Travel Pet Carrier for Small Dogs

Save 40% with this post-Prime Day deal

$25.59 at Amazon (Save $17.40)

Shop pet deals at Amazon

Prime Day toy deals

Little Tikes Slam 'n Curve Slide, Multicolor

Save 25% at Amazon

$338 at Amazon (Save $111.99)

Shop toy deals at Amazon

➤Style savings: Get early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary sale—save on Michael Kors, Spanx

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale started Tuesday, July 11 and ran through Wednesday, July 12. We'll be keeping track of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals still active throughout the weekend.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

➤Amazon Prime membership discount: Find out which Prime membership discount works for you

What should I buy during Amazon's extended Prime Day sale?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day brings in rare discounts on thousands of Reviewed-approved products. Right now, there are plenty of extended Prime Day deals, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

What are Amazon lightning deals?

Lightning deals are Amazon's time-sensitive discounts offered on a product for a short period of time. They are available one per customer until the time window for the deal ends or all the discounts have been claimed.

Do Prime Day deals change throughout the day?

Yes. Prices on Amazon and other online retailers can fluctuate on any day, but Prime Day prices featured some of the lowest prices we’ll see throughout the year, and deals sell out fast—when that happens, the only product available may be from other sellers or at a less competitive price. Lightning Deals in particular, which are Amazon’s limited-time, limited quantity drops of best-selling products, are often claimed fast, and when they’re gone, they’re gone. Sometimes the best deal pricing does come back, but if you find a good price on an item you want, don’t wait, or you could miss out.

Were Prime Day deals the same on both days?

Amazon continued to release new deals over the course of the 48-hour Prime Day sales event. While some of the deals lasted both days, others were only available for a limited time.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is typically a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are usually only available for two days, the sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods with the best discounts.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day usually ends the night after the second day of the event. While some of the deals with the biggest discounts will sell out or expire at the end of the event, we'll keep you updated on all the best Amazon deals to shop for before and after the event.

Is Prime Day a scam?

While Amazon Prime Day in and of itself is 100% legit, shoppers should always be wary of lookalike websites, scams done by third-party sellers, and unsolicited emails or calls from scammers asking for payment information or personal information.

What stores offer competing Amazon Prime Day sales?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Historically, we've seen competing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you still don't have an Amazon Prime account by the time Amazon Prime Day 2023 rolls around, it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price-matching services.

Shop extended Amazon Prime Day deals

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop extended sales on Apple, iRobot and more