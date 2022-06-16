Prime Day 2021: The MacBook Air is our favorite laptop of all time—and it’s $99 off

Get a killer Prime Day deal on our favorite laptop this week.

Amazon Prime 2021 is underway, and anyone looking for a good deal on a great laptop need look no further than the tried-and-true MacBook Air.

The 2020 model of the classic MacBook Air is a triumphant return to form, offering a fantastic keyboard, plenty of processing power and the kind of smooth experience Apple users expect. If you’re looking for a rock-solid work laptop with plenty of battery life, you’ll be happy with a MacBook Air, which is on sale for $900 ($99 off at checkout) during Prime Day. You get 256 GB of storage with the $900 option; for $1,100, you can also upgrade to 512 GB of storage.

You don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this particular offer, but subscribers will get the benefit of faster shipping. You’ll see $50 already taken off when you view the product page; an additional $49 will get taken off after you add the laptop to your shopping cart. Once you’re ready to check out, you should see a total of $99 in savings—no matter which storage option you choose.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: Get Apple’s Macbook Air for $99 off right now